'Better Than Wingstop' Fiery Lime Wings Recipe
Of all the popular Wingstop menu items, including Cajun fried corn and voodoo fries, it always comes back to the wings. It only makes sense that a restaurant with the word "wing" in its name be known for its wings, and perhaps more specifically, known for its plethora of wing flavors, both classic and new. One such limited-time flavor, fiery lime, intrigued wing lovers when it was first introduced to the Wingstop menu in late 2025. The spicy margarita-inspired flavor boasted notes of lime, chili spice, and general zestiness, so it's easy to see why Wingstop fans were eager to give the new flavor a spin.
In case your Wingstop location has already discontinued the fiery lime flavor — or in case you're looking for something even better than Wingstop's version — then recipe developer Patterson Watkins' 'better than Wingstop' fiery lime wings recipe is the natural solution. And, yes, these copycat wings pack in every bit of zesty flavor that the OG Wingstop wings did. "These wings are super-packed," Watkins describes, noting that they're "zesty, fiery, savory, tangy, with a hint of mellowing sweetness — an explosion of flavor." She also highlights the tequila-based marinade, "The boozy margarita marinade is a superb tenderizer that also infuses the wings from the inside out with lime and salt (there's an essence of the tequila, not in-your-face boozy, not boozy-tasting at all, really)." If you like heat. If you like margaritas. If you are a wing aficionado. You'll love these.
Gather the ingredients for 'better than Wingstop' fiery lime wings
As with any wing recipe, you'll need some raw chicken wings as the base. For the margarita-inspired marinade, you'll need gold tequila, fresh lime juice, honey, orange liqueur or triple sec, and salt. You'll also need vegetable oil to fry the wings, along with a mixture of cornstarch and flour to coat the wings before frying, and there is a specific reason that Watkins uses both. "The cornstarch creates a crisp finish while the flour creates a sauce-grabbing surface," she explains. She also notes that you can use one or the other and still end up with a nicely fried wing, but if you go this route, pat the wings with a paper towel after they fry to help prevent the sauce from sloughing.
Of course, the fiery lime sauce is the true star of the show here. To make the sauce, you'll want salted butter, chipotle hot sauce, minced garlic, brown sugar, lime juice, paprika, and cayenne. Once your wings are freshly-fried and all sauced up, you may want some flaky salt and lime zest on hand to serve as the final garnish.
Step 1: Make the marinade
To make the marinade, place the tequila, lime juice, honey, orange liqueur, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk until the salt has dissolved.
Step 2: Place the chicken wings in a bag
Place the chicken wings in a sealable container or zipper bag.
Step 3: Marinate the wings
Add the marinade and toss to coat. Refrigerate the wings for a minimum of 4 hours, maximum overnight. Rotate or flip the wings halfway through for maximum marinade saturation.
Step 4: Melt butter for the wing sauce
Once the wings have marinated, make the wing sauce by melting the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 5: Add hot sauce and seasonings
Once melted, add the hot sauce, garlic, brown sugar, lime juice, paprika, cayenne, and 1 teaspoon of minced lime zest.
Step 6: Whisk to combine the sauce
Whisk to combine and bring to a low simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, whisking frequently. Keep warm until ready to use.
Step 7: Remove the wings from the marinade
Remove the wings from the marinade and drain them on either paper towels or on a wire rack.
Step 8: Combine the flour and cornstarch
Place the cornstarch and flour in a large bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 9: Coat the wings in the flour mixture
Coat the wings in the dry mix and set them aside on a wire rack to rest.
Step 10: Heat the oil
Fill a large pot or Dutch oven ¼ full with oil. Bring to 350 F over high heat.
Step 11: Fry the wings in batches
Once hot, add the wings in batches, and fry for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp and cooked through.
Step 12: Set the wings aside to drain
Remove the fried wings from the oil and set them aside to drain on paper towels or on a clean wire rack.
Step 13: Put the wings in a bowl
Transfer the wings to a large bowl.
Step 14: Toss the wings in sauce
Add the wing sauce to the bowl and toss to coat.
Step 15: Garnish and serve the fiery lime wings
Transfer the wings to a serving platter, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and the remaining lime zest, and serve.
What can I serve with fiery lime wings?
Zesty, fiery, savory, tangy, with a hint of mellowing sweetness, these copycat Wingstop spicy margarita-inspired fiery lime wings offer an explosion of flavor.
Ingredients
- For the margarita marinated chicken
- ¼ cup tequila (gold variety)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon orange liqueur or triple sec
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 ½ to 3 pounds raw chicken wings
- For the fiery lime wing sauce
- ½ cup salted butter
- ½ cup chipotle hot sauce
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne
- 2 teaspoon minced lime zest, divided
- ½ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- Vegetable or canola oil, for frying
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Directions
- To make the marinade, place the tequila, lime juice, honey, orange liqueur, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk until the salt has dissolved.
- Place the chicken wings in a sealable container or zipper bag.
- Add the marinade and toss to coat. Refrigerate the wings for a minimum of 4 hours, maximum overnight. Rotate or flip the wings halfway through for maximum marinade saturation.
- Once the wings have marinated, make the wing sauce by melting the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Once melted, add the hot sauce, garlic, brown sugar, lime juice, paprika, cayenne, and 1 teaspoon of minced lime zest.
- Whisk to combine and bring to a low simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, whisking frequently. Keep warm until ready to use.
- Remove the wings from the marinade and drain them on either paper towels or on a wire rack.
- Place the cornstarch and flour in a large bowl and whisk to combine.
- Coat the wings in the dry mix and set them aside on a wire rack to rest.
- Fill a large pot or Dutch oven ¼ full with oil. Bring to 350 F over high heat.
- Once hot, add the wings in batches, and fry for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp and cooked through.
- Remove the fried wings from the oil and set them aside to drain on paper towels or on a clean wire rack.
- Transfer the wings to a large bowl.
- Add the wing sauce to the bowl and toss to coat.
- Transfer the wings to a serving platter, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and the remaining lime zest, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,332
|Total Fat
|98.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|28.3 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|407.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|13.1 g
|Sodium
|1,210.4 mg
|Protein
|57.0 g
What does the boozy marinade do for these wings?
Considering that the inspiration behind Wingstop's fiery lime flavor was a spicy margarita, it only makes sense that tequila and triple sec are key ingredients for imparting those flavors. As it turns out, however, the tequila contributes much more than just flavor. "Tequila is an amazing ingredient for marinades," Watkins explains. "It tenderizes the chicken, softening tougher bits (like collagen), and enhances moisture retention. Because we are working with bone-in, skin-on chicken wings, the longer marination time works in our benefit (juicier meat and crispier skin without worrying about the meat getting mushy from the citrus/acids)," Watkins adds.
Any alcohol will cook off, but that distinct tequila flavor will remain, adding a truly margarita-reminiscent flavor profile that lime juice alone couldn't accomplish. Gold tequila, specifically, is perfect for this recipe because "gold tequila is sweeter and smoother than the silver varieties. It spends some time in oak too (hence the gold color) and imparts a little hint of smoke."
If you're looking to avoid using any alcohol whatsoever, then your best bet is to find both zero-proof tequila and zero-proof triple sec. There's a chance that your N/A tequila might have some sort of citrus or citric acid listed in its ingredients, and if this is the case, reduce the amount of lime juice you add to the marinade (the same goes for the N/A triple sec).
What are tips for prepping the chicken wings?
If you've never prepped chicken wings before, it can seem daunting to figure out how to slice them or what bits to cut off. Fortunately, Watkins has some best-practice tips to ensure your wings turn out as well-prepped as possible. For starters, decide whether you want to go with fresh or frozen wings. Watkins used fresh wings for this recipe, and when she first purchased the wings, they were intact, meaning the drums and flats were still attached. She ultimately decided to separate the drums and flats, so if you want your wings to look exactly like Watkins' finished product, you should follow suit. "If you want to separate the wings into their separate pieces, like I did, it is really easy," she says. "Slice the skin near the joints and pull against the natural joint until you hear a pop. Once popped, slice between the joint to separate."
You can, of course, keep the wings fully intact, which will simply result in a heftier finished product. Another option is to skip the fresh wings entirely and opt for frozen. "Try to pick a version that is not pre-brined and not already coated in a breading," Watkins advises. From there, safely thaw the chicken and proceed with the recipe as written.