Of all the popular Wingstop menu items, including Cajun fried corn and voodoo fries, it always comes back to the wings. It only makes sense that a restaurant with the word "wing" in its name be known for its wings, and perhaps more specifically, known for its plethora of wing flavors, both classic and new. One such limited-time flavor, fiery lime, intrigued wing lovers when it was first introduced to the Wingstop menu in late 2025. The spicy margarita-inspired flavor boasted notes of lime, chili spice, and general zestiness, so it's easy to see why Wingstop fans were eager to give the new flavor a spin.

In case your Wingstop location has already discontinued the fiery lime flavor — or in case you're looking for something even better than Wingstop's version — then recipe developer Patterson Watkins' 'better than Wingstop' fiery lime wings recipe is the natural solution. And, yes, these copycat wings pack in every bit of zesty flavor that the OG Wingstop wings did. "These wings are super-packed," Watkins describes, noting that they're "zesty, fiery, savory, tangy, with a hint of mellowing sweetness — an explosion of flavor." She also highlights the tequila-based marinade, "The boozy margarita marinade is a superb tenderizer that also infuses the wings from the inside out with lime and salt (there's an essence of the tequila, not in-your-face boozy, not boozy-tasting at all, really)." If you like heat. If you like margaritas. If you are a wing aficionado. You'll love these.