This Crispy Tofu Sandwich Is Crunchy In All The Right Ways

If the thought of a meal featuring tofu sounds bland or boring, get ready for a whole new view of tofu. Tofu is incredibly versatile when cooked correctly, and in fact, there's a whole world of delicious tofu recipes even non-vegetarians will love out there. Crispy marinated and roasted tofu, tofu "bacon," tofu shawarma, tofu pesto pasta, BBQ tofu, tofu pad Thai, and tofu tacos, burgers and nuggets, are just some of the tasty ways you can cook with tofu.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a crispy tofu sandwich recipe that's packed with interesting textures and flavors. It starts with a cilantro cashew cream, which is spread on a sandwich roll. Deliciously seasoned and perfectly crispy pan-fried tofu sits on top of that. The tofu is topped with an Asian-inspired and colorful slaw, and then with avocado slices and optional chili crisp. All these elements shine together in a complex, creamy, herby, crunchy, spiced, umami-rich whole.