This Crispy Tofu Sandwich Is Crunchy In All The Right Ways
If the thought of a meal featuring tofu sounds bland or boring, get ready for a whole new view of tofu. Tofu is incredibly versatile when cooked correctly, and in fact, there's a whole world of delicious tofu recipes even non-vegetarians will love out there. Crispy marinated and roasted tofu, tofu "bacon," tofu shawarma, tofu pesto pasta, BBQ tofu, tofu pad Thai, and tofu tacos, burgers and nuggets, are just some of the tasty ways you can cook with tofu.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a crispy tofu sandwich recipe that's packed with interesting textures and flavors. It starts with a cilantro cashew cream, which is spread on a sandwich roll. Deliciously seasoned and perfectly crispy pan-fried tofu sits on top of that. The tofu is topped with an Asian-inspired and colorful slaw, and then with avocado slices and optional chili crisp. All these elements shine together in a complex, creamy, herby, crunchy, spiced, umami-rich whole.
Gather your crispy tofu sandwich ingredients
For this recipe, you'll first make a cilantro cashew cream. You will need raw, unsalted cashews, cilantro, garlic, dried ginger, lemon juice, salt, and water. Note that this recipe makes enough cashew cream for four sandwiches, so there will be some leftover.
For the slaw, you will need extra-virgin olive oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, salt, napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Gather extra-firm tofu for the sandwich as well as cornstarch, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, cumin, coriander, paprika, black pepper, avocado oil, rolls or buns, and a ripe avocado for topping. Finally, chili crisp is an optional ingredient for a crunchy, spicy topping.
Step 1: Place the cashews in a pan
Start making the cilantro cashew cream by placing the cashews in a small saucepan and covering them with water.
Step 2: Soak the cashews
Bring the water to a boil and then immediately remove the pan from the heat. Set aside to soak for 1 hour.
Step 3: Place the cashews in a food processor
Drain the cashews and place them in a blender or food processor along with the cilantro, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, and salt. You will get the smoothest results with a high speed blender.
Step 4: Blend the cashew cream
Add the water a little at a time and blend on high until it turns into a smooth and creamy sauce that is thick and spreadable (you may not need all the water). Set aside.
Step 5: Make the slaw dressing
Make the slaw by placing the olive oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and salt in a bowl. Whisk to mix.
Step 6: Add the veggies and mix
Add the napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions, and toss until evenly coated in the dressing. Set aside.
Step 7: Slice the tofu
Drain the block of tofu well and press it gently by hand to squeeze out excess water. Pat dry with paper towels and cut into slabs about ⅜-inch wide.
Step 8: Whisk the cornstarch mixture
Place the cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, cumin, coriander, paprika, and black pepper in a small bowl and whisk well to combine.
Step 9: Coat the tofu
Place the tofu slabs in the seasoned cornstarch mixture one at a time and flip to coat them on all sides.
Step 10: Heat the oil
Heat 1 tablespoon avocado oil in a large skillet over medium high.
Step 11: Start cooking the tofu
Place the tofu slabs in the skillet in a single layer. Let cook undisturbed for 4-5 minutes, until crispy and browned on the bottom.
Step 12: Flip and finish cooking the tofu
Flip the tofu and let cook for 2-3 minutes until the other side is browned.
Step 13: Start making the sandwiches
Spread the cilantro cashew cream on the bottom half of 2 rolls and place half of the tofu slabs on top on each roll.
Step 14: Add the slaw
Divide the slaw on top of the tofu.
Step 15: Serve the crispy tofu sandwiches
Top off the tofu sandwiches with avocado slices and an optional drizzle of chili crisp. Serve immediately.
What to serve with crispy tofu sandwiches
Do I need to press the tofu?
This recipe calls for extra-firm tofu. This is the firmest type of tofu, and it's used in this recipe because it holds its shape well when sliced into slabs. It also holds up to pan frying and being flipped in the pan. There are different varieties of tofu, ranging from spoonable to extra firm, and they aren't very interchangeable, although you can get away with firm tofu in this recipe.
The softest is silken tofu, which is silky, moist, and fragile, and often used in sauces. Block tofu comes in different textures. Soft block tofu has the most delicate texture and falls apart easily. It's often boiled or blended. Medium block tofu is a little firmer, like a soft cheese. Firm and even more so, extra firm, block tofu can be cubed, sliced, pan fried, boiled, and stir fried without too much worry that it will fall apart.
There is some confusion about whether or not you need to press tofu. Many recipes call for pressing it to remove moisture before using it in recipes. However, firm and extra firm tofu are already pressed, so there's no need to press them again. That's why this recipe just calls for gently pressing the block by hand and blotting it dry to remove excess liquid from the package before slicing it.
What are other ways I could cook the tofu?
Frying tofu works very well, but it's not the only way you can cook it. Some people prefer baking the tofu in the oven instead. It takes longer, but it's a valid method that also produces delicious and crispy tofu. It uses less oil, too, if that is a concern for you.
Before either frying or baking, the tofu is coated in a mixture of cornstarch and spices. The spices add flavor, and the cornstarch is the secret ingredient for making the tofu crispier (it's the secret ingredient for extra crispy French fries as well). After seasoning, drizzle the tofu with olive oil and arrange it in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Bake for about 30 minutes at 400 F, flipping halfway, until crispy and browned. Some people swear by one method or the other, but those who like baking it may like avoiding any crispy bits sticking to the pan when they try to flip it, and of course, it uses less oil.
To cook tofu in an air fryer, coat the tofu in the cornstarch and spice mixture. Then, grease your air fryer basket or tray with oil, not cooking spray. Arrange the tofu in a single layer in the basket or tray, making sure not to overcrowd it so the air will circulate. Air fry on 400 F for 9-12 minutes, flipping halfway. This method also produces delicious crispy tofu and uses even less oil than baking does.