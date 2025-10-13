Copycat Panera Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich Recipe

Panera Bread's Mediterranean Veggie sandwich is a fresh, crispy, and creamy sandwich that's on the lighter side of popular Panera Bread menu items. Slices of tomato, cucumber, and red onion on a bed of spring mix are topped with Peppadew peppers and feta cheese. Panera's sandwich uses tomato basil bread, which is smeared with hummus before encasing the fillings. The ingredients work well together, with the feta and peppers providing salty, sweet, tangy, and mildly hot notes to complement the crunchy fresh vegetables.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for this sandwich that might be even better than the original, and when you make the sandwich at home, you get to customize it just the way you want. Panera's bread is a type of sourdough with sun-dried tomatoes and basil, and with a sweet cinnamon streusel baked on top — but the added flavor from the topping is minor. Bottalico uses sourdough bread and adds sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil to the hummus so that those flavors really shine in the sandwich.

This is a simple recipe that comes together in ten minutes. There will be more hummus than needed, but you can refrigerate the extra and enjoy it for a week. Keep this delicious recipe in mind for a quick, fresh, and tasty meal idea whenever you need it.