Summer Salad Veggie Sandwich Recipe

For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a well-constructed sandwich. All of your favorite ingredients — meat, cheese, veggies, condiments, and special sauces — piled together between 2 slices of good bread. If you're a vegetarian, trying to incorporate more veggies in your life, or looking for a meat-free Monday option, you might be getting a little tired of cheese sandwiches. Plus, cheese is all very well if you're lacto-vegetarian, but won't do you much good if you're vegan, and let's face it, vegan cheese isn't everyone's cup of tea. You know what makes a better plant-based protein source for a homemade veggie sandwich? Hummus, which is what developer Annabelle Randles uses in this recipe.

Hummus is super-nutritious, bringing both fiber and iron to the table as well as protein. It's as tasty as it is nutritious, too, with a smooth, creamy texture and nutty, tangy flavor, full of garlic, lemon, and whatever spices or flavorings you choose to add. In this summery sandwich, though, the hummus isn't center stage, but instead plays backup to a stellar lineup of vegetables: creamy avocado, sweet bell pepper and carrots, crunchy cucumber, piquant onion, juicy tomato, and peppery watercress. One bite in, and you can check off "eat the rainbow" from your daily to-do list. After two bites, you might even find yourself with a new favorite sandwich.