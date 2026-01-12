Customers Agree, These Are The Best Wings You Can Find At Pizza Chains Ranked

There's something that makes sense about throwing back some saucy chicken wings between bites of cheesy pizza. Besides the satisfying complement of salty carbs and even saltier proteins, they're perfectly shareable during the big game and available at virtually every chain pizzeria. Of course, another reason pizza franchises also serve wings is that they're a logical side dish when your kitchen already has wall-to-wall ovens and plenty of sauces. But just because they're easy to prepare doesn't mean that every chain does wings right.

​Case in point is Domino's. They may have been among the first major pizza chains to serve chicken wings back in 1994, but customers say you may want to think twice before ordering them. The best wings should be plump and crispy with juicy, fall-off-the-bone meat and a decent portion of sauce or dry rub. Even better if the establishment offers a wide variety of spicy and sweeter flavors along with good portions for the price.

Despite being primarily focused on doughy pies, many chain pizzerias tick all those boxes for their wings, and customers have taken notice. We've devoured reviews, ratings, testimonies, videos — and a fair share of wings ourselves — to find a consensus on which chains do poultry best. Here are the top 10 that customers agree on.