Customers Agree, These Are The Best Wings You Can Find At Pizza Chains Ranked
There's something that makes sense about throwing back some saucy chicken wings between bites of cheesy pizza. Besides the satisfying complement of salty carbs and even saltier proteins, they're perfectly shareable during the big game and available at virtually every chain pizzeria. Of course, another reason pizza franchises also serve wings is that they're a logical side dish when your kitchen already has wall-to-wall ovens and plenty of sauces. But just because they're easy to prepare doesn't mean that every chain does wings right.
Case in point is Domino's. They may have been among the first major pizza chains to serve chicken wings back in 1994, but customers say you may want to think twice before ordering them. The best wings should be plump and crispy with juicy, fall-off-the-bone meat and a decent portion of sauce or dry rub. Even better if the establishment offers a wide variety of spicy and sweeter flavors along with good portions for the price.
Despite being primarily focused on doughy pies, many chain pizzerias tick all those boxes for their wings, and customers have taken notice. We've devoured reviews, ratings, testimonies, videos — and a fair share of wings ourselves — to find a consensus on which chains do poultry best. Here are the top 10 that customers agree on.
10. Little Caesars
Like Domino's, Little Caesars was part of the initial wave of pizza chains to introduce wings in 1994. However, the "Pizza Pizza" chain scores higher with customers for offering good sauces at a great value. Over the years, Little Caesars has downsized its wing selection from eight varieties to the current four flavors of Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, and plain. Still, Little Caesars squeaks in at the bottom of our list precisely for its simplified, no-nonsense Hot-N-Ready approach.
Customers give the chain props as a guilty pleasure that really hits the spot when you need a quick wings fix. Some have even compared them favorably to pricier establishments like WingStop, which sells 10 wings for around $15 (versus eight wings for $7.99 at Little Caesars). Customers also praise the flavor and seasoning, even on the plain oven-roasted wings. Before ordering LC wings, keep in mind that quality can be hit-or-miss across the franchise's 4,000-plus locations. Patrons have called out varying wing size, but noted the chain hits hard when they do it right. Once you find a reliable Little Caesars in your area, keep it in your rotation.
9. Hungry Howie's
Known for its 10 flavored crust options, Hungry Howie's also serves up chicken wings that some say surpass the pizza. The Howie Wings are available as bone-in or boneless in four flavors (original, Asian, BBQ, and Buffalo), along with your choice of dipping sauce (including standard options like ranch and Buffalo). You can also find pig wings at select locations. Not surprisingly, the traditional bone-in options get the most love for meat quality. However, Hungry Howie's is really all about tasty sauces.
Customers have called out the Buffalo sauce as having a genuine kick that pairs well with the ranch. The Asian flavor also gets good marks for being a bit tangier than the standard sweet BBQ sauce. They also get high marks for actually tossing their wings in the sauce rather than just dripping it on top. Hungry Howie's even lets you order with "extra" sauce online if you enjoy eating your wings drenched — or just want extra dipping sauce for the Cajun bread. With a price of around $12 for eight wings, these are still on the deal side of pizza chain options. They may not be up there with specialties like the Howie Maui pizza, but the wings are still among the chain's best menu options.
8. Marco's Pizza
As Marco's Pizza strategized a national expansion in 2005, the restaurant tested chicken wings in select markets. Research showed that customers like them, which led to a national rollout. Marco's proceeded to embark on unprecedented company growth, with its store volume nearly quadrupling over the ensuing decade. Was this all because of the wings? Probably not, but the rollout certainly didn't hurt the chain known for its fresh dough and authentic Italian cuisine.
Marco's wings menu, which has five standard varieties, is still earning high ratings from customers. The presentation is simple — sauced up and wrapped in foil — but it does the trick. Expect the Buffalo sauce to be mild but with nice flavor. The garlic Parmesan sauce has been compared to Alfredo, but not in a bad way. Some reviewers have praised the wings for being big and meaty and even "to die for." Others conceded that the chicken is generally standard fare, especially with the boneless, but the sauces take it to the next level.
7. Mazzio's
You know a pizza parlor is serious about chicken when it takes the step of adding "wings" to its name. After operating as Mazzio's Pizza for decades, the Tulsa-based chain rebranded to Mazzio's Pizza & Wings in 2024. That naturally reflected an expanded wing menu, which includes eight varieties plus a sauce lineup led by its house-made ranch dressing.
Common favs among the clientele are the Lemon Pepper dry rub and Thai Sweet Chili. One reviewer on Facebook praised Mazzio's for not relying too heavily on vinegar, often used to extend the shelf life of sauces. "I mean I picked up some in the Buffalo flavors," he said, "but it wasn't bad at all." The same customer called out the wing size for being "nice and meaty" with a proper amount of crispiness. Other reviewers said they were pleasantly surprised by how good the wings were, especially considering the chain's positioning as a value-focused brand.
If you're looking for a Mazzio's, most of the chain's 110 locations are concentrated in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. But you'll also find some in neighboring Midwest and Southern states. Some Mazzio's locations will periodically spice things up with an off-menu flavor, so be sure to ask about specials.
6. Toppers Pizza
The untold truth of Toppers Pizza's success lies in strategic marketing and store expansion around universities. Go figure that college kids love eating pizza, especially when it's the only place open until 3 a.m. around campus. Of course, some juicy chicken wings can be just as satisfying when the kegger is winding down. The chain obliges chicken lovers with seven varieties of wings, although reviews document a revolving door of new flavors. According to customers, they're tasty enough to enjoy even when you're completely sober.
Reviewers have specifically called out the way the dry rub flavors crunch when you bite in — a sign of a perfectly cooked wing. The dry rub seasonings, which included non-menu options like lemon pepper and mole, have generated quite a fan base. Reviews have even mentioned that the boneless Buffalo wings deserve some props for their heat.
The name Toppers comes from the chain's penchant for offering non-traditional toppings on its pizzas. This extends to some of the wing flavors, like the Boom Boom, which they make from a garlicky, sweet, and spicy sauce, and Chili Crisp, a sweet chili flavor. In praise of the Chili Crisp wings, one YouTube reviewer called the sauce "robust and complex." Quite high-brow for a chain targeting college kids.
5. Jet's Pizza
Jet's is known for its Detroit-style deep dish that may just be the best fast-food pizza out there. While it's tough to compete with its signature eight-corner pizza, Jet's wings make a pretty good sidekick. The chain features six wing variations and offers cooking options for regular or well-done if you like your meat extra crispy. Jet's has a reputation for using high-quality ingredients in its pizza, but the cooks don't slouch on the wings either. In a 5-star Yelp review, one Chicago-area customer claimed, "The pizza speaks for itself but their wings can top any wing joint in the area." Customers regularly note that the chicken tastes fresh without being too greasy.
Unlike many other chains that stick to mild Buffalo sauce, Jet's offers a hot flavor that's properly spicy. Customers remark that it's a great complement to the buttery, squared pizza crusts. To get the best wing-eating experience, it's worth paying extra for the beloved ranch. Staff members prepare the dressing in-house using a guarded recipe that has sparked debates online. If you're a bigger fan of sweater sauces, the honey BBQ and regular BBQ also hit right. Just be ready with some napkins because they're prepared extra saucy.
4. Mountain Mike's Pizza
Since its 1978 opening in Palo Alto, Mountain Mike's Pizza has evolved from a restaurant of choice for Silicon Valley's keyboard jockeys to the 49ers' official pizza to a national chain with 300-plus locations. It's the kind of family-friendly parlor where the kids can enjoy an arcade while enjoying a "mountain-sized" pizza. But of course, they've also got tasty wings and beer to keep adults happy.
The chain has tweaked its chicken wings lineup multiple times, and even launched releases like the Global Menu Series with the Sticky Kogi and Kickin' Korean BBQ wings. It was all part of the "Taste for Adventure" campaign that tied in with the chain's mountaineering theme. Despite the kitschy marketing, diners have taken notice, with many coming back to try the new flavors.
As for the chain's current six-flavor wing lineup, customers have lauded the Nashville hot wings that combine RedHot with Mike's Hot Honey. One reviewer noted the meaty chicken and nice lingering heat. Also popular are the Stingin' Honey, which combines a sweet flavor with a tangy garlic kick. They're good enough that you'd be forgiven for giving the pizza a rest and just ordering a dozen wings while hitting up the salad bar.
3. Round Table Pizza
Naming your restaurant Round Table conjures up images of jousting tournaments and Camelot-style feasts with giant roasted drumsticks rather than chicken wings. The untold truth of Round Table is that it's a pretty standard pizzeria — it was named after a literal round table at the original parlor in Menlo Park, California. Yet, the chain stands out for its focus on high-quality ingredients and bold, limited-edition sauces. Among the most popular flavors was the ultra-spicy Reign of Fire, which combined Caribbean habaneros with roasted peppers and garlic to offer, according to one customer, the right amount of heat with a slow burn. The sauce is currently on hiatus, but the chain has teased bringing it back due to its popularity. In the meantime, diners are feasting on Round Table's latest LTO flavor, the Bourbon Molasses BBQ.
As for the standard eight wing flavor offerings, patrons have called out the Polynesian and mango habanero as tasty. Regarding the Buffalo wings, a customer claimed they tasted better than those at Buffalo Wild Wings. In a Reddit thread discussing the best pizza chain wings, Round Table got some love for offering larger pieces of chicken than competitors like Domino's and Pizza Hut. While Round Table is a bit more expensive than other franchises, its focus on quality has helped it become one of the fastest-growing chains on the West Coast.
2. Mellow Mushroom
Between its independently owned franchises, psychedelic decor, and emphasis on good vibes, Mellow Mushroom is always taking a fresh approach. For pizza, that means stone baking and artisanal recipes. For wings, the chain sets itself apart by twice baking all of its chicken — a method that keeps them crispy without the greasy oils of deep frying. Customers report that this baking method ain't a hippie gimmick. It gives you that satisfying crunch with dry rub flavors like the lemon pepper. For wetter flavors like the honey sriracha, the double-baked means no soggy wings. As a Yelp reviewer from the chain's hometown in Atlanta put it, "the wings were outrageously good, 10/10 ... I need [85] characters so wings wings wings wings wings."
Mellow Mushroom expanded its wing selection since the early 2020s, adding more flavors (currently at 10) and boneless options. The franchise is known for keeping local craft beers on tap, and these flavors naturally pair well with a cold one. The undisputed champion of Mellow Mushroom's selection is the Cloud 9 Garlic Parmesan, a favorite that has inspired countless customer YouTube videos of praise. One reviewer boiled it down with the comment, "great garlic Parmesan flavor, cooked perfectly. Nice little char on the outside, but so tender ... The flavor is on point."
1. Pizza Hut (WingStreet)
Up until this point in this list, every pizza chain we mentioned primarily bakes its chicken wings. Pizza Hut is the biggest national franchise that actually cooks its wings in a fryer, a process that makes a better wing almost every time. Customers have taken notice of this superior approach and have anointed the Hut as the best pizza chain for wings in surveys. In addition to easily winning a Reddit poll against its biggest competitors, Papa John's and Domino's, Pizza Hut is the most mentioned chain in other discussions on the topic. One commenter summed it up by saying, "Of all the chains, Pizza Hut [WingStreet] does them the best and it's not particularly close."
The chain currently offers an impressive lineup of 11 bone-in and boneless wing options, of which the honey BBQ, mild Buffalo, and Cajun-style dry rub are often cited as the best flavors. Spicy wing lovers favor the Buffalo Burnin' Hot sauce, which many have tried to recreate with online recipes. Customers have even praised Pizza Hut's plastic containers, designed to let you shake the wings to ensure adequate saucing.
To be clear, it's Pizza Hut's co-brand WingStreet that technically makes the claim of all-fried chicken wings. The chain rolled out the WingStreet concept in 2014 to spread its kitchen-fried wings gospel to 5,000-plus Pizza Huts nationwide. To ensure you're getting the crispiest wings, order from a WingStreet-equipped Pizza Hut.
Methodology
In ranking which pizza chains have the best wings, we discovered that customers can be very passionate about the topic. Some like spicy and slathered, others will only eat sweet sauces or dry rubs. Even the highest-rated chains had their share of naysayers and hit-or-miss franchise locations that performed better than others. Our goal was to determine an overall consensus of which outlet had the best wings overall, with more attention paid to bone-in wings (purists often don't consider boneless to be wings).
We considered as many ratings, comments, and perspectives from real customers as we could find. That meant combing over review sites, forums, social media posts, and way too many videos of people slurping up chicken wings. Some of the criteria that factored into our final rankings included wing size, how well they were cooked, the quality of the sauces, and the variety of sauce options. Since most people get takeout wings from chains, we put more weight on overall value and consistency rather than dining ambiance.