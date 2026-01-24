Follow This Rule Of Thumb When You Need To Send A Drink Back To The Bar
Upholding unsaid bar etiquette rules – like minding where you stand and being reasonable about your intake of booze — improves the imbibing experience for all involved, bar staff included. Similarly, knowing how to handle a beverage that doesn't meet your expectations is also vital. In this case, your best bet is to alert the barkeep as soon as possible and clearly explain the issue at hand. If you believe an ingredient is off, don't hesitate to say so. If you feel the drink was made incorrectly, that's OK too. However, patrons should convey these sentiments kindly and respectfully.
If there is a legitimate issue with your drink, it's likely that the bartender will serve you another free of charge. However, if you happen to down most of the drink only to complain that it wasn't to your liking, prepare yourself for some questionable looks and a refusal to comp the cost of the beverage. It's not necessarily the bartender's responsibility that a customer ordered a fancy Negroni cocktail only to realize that they abhor the herbaceous, citrus-tinged flavor of Campari, a key element in the drink. In this case, a little humility can go a long way towards goodwill. You can either pass the offending beverage along to a friend or send it back knowing that you won't be comped for it.
Alternatives to sending back a drink you don't like
Bar patrons should feel free to send back a poorly made drink, but what about matters of taste? Patrons can usually prevent issues by thoughtfully and carefully placing their orders. If you're imbibing beer or wine and are curious about a variety you've never tried before, most bars will provide a small sample before pouring a full drink. That way, you can judge for yourself if a drink is to your liking before plunking money down on it. Because you can't necessarily request a sample of cocktails, there are some steps you can take to ensure you get exactly what you're after.
Some bar patrons might prefer a special twist on a classic cocktail. For example, you can alter the sweetness and strength of a Bellini by including more fruit purée to make the drink sweeter or incorporating vodka to pack in a bigger punch. In this case, you must express your preference upon ordering the drink. Virtually all bartenders will go "by the book" when making established cocktails, unless otherwise instructed. If you prefer stronger cocktails in general, you may want to ask for a double if you'd like to preserve the taste of the drink. You can also request a shot on the side, such as the bartender-approved Lemon Drop shot.