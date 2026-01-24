Follow This Rule Of Thumb When You Need To Send A Drink Back To The Bar

Upholding unsaid bar etiquette rules – like minding where you stand and being reasonable about your intake of booze — improves the imbibing experience for all involved, bar staff included. Similarly, knowing how to handle a beverage that doesn't meet your expectations is also vital. In this case, your best bet is to alert the barkeep as soon as possible and clearly explain the issue at hand. If you believe an ingredient is off, don't hesitate to say so. If you feel the drink was made incorrectly, that's OK too. However, patrons should convey these sentiments kindly and respectfully.

If there is a legitimate issue with your drink, it's likely that the bartender will serve you another free of charge. However, if you happen to down most of the drink only to complain that it wasn't to your liking, prepare yourself for some questionable looks and a refusal to comp the cost of the beverage. It's not necessarily the bartender's responsibility that a customer ordered a fancy Negroni cocktail only to realize that they abhor the herbaceous, citrus-tinged flavor of Campari, a key element in the drink. In this case, a little humility can go a long way towards goodwill. You can either pass the offending beverage along to a friend or send it back knowing that you won't be comped for it.