Who Is James Brown From Grill Nation BBQ?

Barbecue is having a moment in the United States. Not only is the grill firing up in a majority of households, but some generations are spending as much as $50 per week just to barbecue their food. To some BBQ enthusiasts, or 1 in 5 to be exact, grilling is part of their cultural identity. And though they typically make traditional items like burgers, steaks, ribs, chicken, and hot dogs, most people love the idea of trying something new, and are regularly looking for creative ways to grill their food.

Perhaps this is why James Brown of Grill Nation BBQ has become so sought after on social media. Not only is he a master of the grill, serving up innovative ways to barbecue burgers, steaks, and ribs, but he also offers some unexpected takes on how to use your grill to make potatoes shine and create tastier grilled chicken and hot dogs. You may even find grilling ideas and recipes you had never considered before, like his Southern Bologna Burnt Ends Sandwich, Texas Twinkies Egg Rolls, or Taco Casserole.

His ingenuity, along with the craveability of his food have earned him a massive following on the internet — and caused people to wonder just who exactly is James Brown of Grill Nation BBQ? While there is not a lot of personal history or background available online, here are a few tidbits of information about this elusive barbecue and grilling enthusiast.