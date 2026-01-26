Who Is James Brown From Grill Nation BBQ?
Barbecue is having a moment in the United States. Not only is the grill firing up in a majority of households, but some generations are spending as much as $50 per week just to barbecue their food. To some BBQ enthusiasts, or 1 in 5 to be exact, grilling is part of their cultural identity. And though they typically make traditional items like burgers, steaks, ribs, chicken, and hot dogs, most people love the idea of trying something new, and are regularly looking for creative ways to grill their food.
Perhaps this is why James Brown of Grill Nation BBQ has become so sought after on social media. Not only is he a master of the grill, serving up innovative ways to barbecue burgers, steaks, and ribs, but he also offers some unexpected takes on how to use your grill to make potatoes shine and create tastier grilled chicken and hot dogs. You may even find grilling ideas and recipes you had never considered before, like his Southern Bologna Burnt Ends Sandwich, Texas Twinkies Egg Rolls, or Taco Casserole.
His ingenuity, along with the craveability of his food have earned him a massive following on the internet — and caused people to wonder just who exactly is James Brown of Grill Nation BBQ? While there is not a lot of personal history or background available online, here are a few tidbits of information about this elusive barbecue and grilling enthusiast.
James Brown of Grill Nation has a massive online following
With close to 9 million followers on Facebook, 2.5 million followers on Instagram, and 2.1 million followers on TikTok, James Brown is one of the most popular barbecue influencers on social media. Not only do people online regularly recommend that others follow him because of his impressive content and delicious recipes, but he also frequently makes the list of top grill and barbecue experts who create content.
In terms of social media popularity, Brown is also right up there with some iconic chefs and grill experts. Take Bobby Flay, who got his start on the Food Network in 1996 with the show "Grillin' and Chillin'." Brown and Flay have roughly the same number of followers on Instagram, while Brown has almost triple the number of posts. Likewise, the number of people following Brown also rivals that of Guy Fieri, another top Food Network star known for bold flavors.
He views grilling as a way to connect and bond with others
Grilling in the backyard has a way of bringing your family and friends together in a relaxed and fun atmosphere, and in many states it's a regular part of life. In fact, 32% of people grill two to three times a week in the summer, while two-thirds of people in the U.S. say that grilling season is their preferred time of year. Not only do they get to enjoy great-tasting food, but more importantly, they get to spend quality time with friends and family members.
And it's no different for Brown. He has said more than once that he loves how grilling brings people together and that he has cherished memories of barbecuing with his family growing up. He also used his love for the grill to develop friendships with others while in the Navy. Even now that he is making a career from behind the grill, Brown says his 80- to 90-hour work weeks never feel like work. "I love what I do so much that I never want to do anything else," he told City Lifestyle.
Brown and his wife Danielle live in Cincinnati, Ohio
Not surprisingly, the city where Brown grew up has a rich barbecue history. Once referred to as "Porkopolis" due to its massive pork processing industry, Cincinnati later became known for its barbecue when the infamous Montgomery Inn opened in 1951. Not only did this restaurant become a destination point for anyone visiting the Queen City who wanted great tasting, slow-roasted ribs, but it also became known for its sweet and tangy barbecue sauce that was eventually bottled and sold nationwide.
After the Navy, Brown moved back to the Cincinnati area, where he put down roots with his wife Danielle. Together, they are raising three daughters and a son, while he continues to grow his grilling business. Despite the surging popularity of his social media pages, Brown's goal remains simple. He wants to share his skills and recipes with other grilling fans so that people can build memories with their loved ones through grilling hangouts.
Brown enlisted in the United States Navy at age 24
Interestingly, grilling and the Navy go hand-in-hand. Despite being on an aircraft carrier, the Navy utilizes barbecues after a mission or training exercise as a morale booster and to help sailors bond. During one of these events, often known as a steel beach picnic, the flight deck or another area aboard the ship is secured, and the crew grills hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, and other foods. They also provide music and sports, creating an atmosphere that promotes connection and relaxation.
It only stands to reason that Brown, given his love for grilling and the bonds it creates, would also use that passion to build camaraderie with his fellow sailors after enlisting at age 24. In between deployments he would connect with his fellow service members by grilling for them, an event that quickly became a popular meeting spot. Eventually, these interactions and the time spent behind the grill became one of the many catalysts for his future career.
Before starting Grill Nation, Brown created a Facebook group
Before Brown launched his social media grilling sites, he started a Facebook community called Grill Out Nation. Through this site, he connected with other people about their common love for grilling and barbecue. It was during this time that his passion for grilling really ignited. But he didn't stop there. He wanted people to be able to interact with his creations from a visual perspective, so he started a social media site and began sharing his grilling content with a wider audience.
According to Brown, his online presence exploded as people flocked to his content. From there, the self-taught barbecue and grill connoisseur began experimenting with the best ways to prep, season, grill, and smoke his creations. "I got my hands messy, and I learned," he told Bear Mountain Premium BBQ Woods. As time went on, he became more confident in his abilities, produced better content, created tastier grilled items, and his social media reach expanded.
Brown creates unexpected grill favorites
When it comes to grilling, people are always looking for new and unique recipes — something delicious to impress their friends and family. In fact, the visual appeal of social media frequently leads people to make a beeline to these platforms to increase their grilling knowledge and skills. And, Brown does not disappoint in this area.
Many of the recipes he shares on social media feature a new twist on an old favorite or something completely unexpected altogether. Among these posts, you will find a plethora of unique grilling options that you may not find at the average backyard barbecue. Whether it is a Southern Bologna Burnt Ends Sandwich or a Taco Casserole, Brown offers the unexpected.
Options like Jalapeño Popper Smoked Deviled Eggs are definitely eye-catching, too. He cooks raw eggs directly on the smoker grates so they take on a rich, smoky flavor from the applewood pellets. Then, the yolks are whipped with cream cheese, roasted jalapeños, and bacon, creating a deviled egg that epitomizes the word barbecue. Yum.
He became a Bear Mountain Ambassador
Just because Brown is growing his grilling business from the comfort of his own yard doesn't mean he's taking it easy back there. Instead, he recognizes that the grilling and barbecue industry is a competitive one, so he is always looking for ways to expand his knowledge base so that his content is never stale or boring. It was during one of these learning opportunities that he connected with Bear Mountain Premium BBQ Woods at the Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Expo.
After an hour-long conversation with the company's product manager, Brown realized that Grill Nation BBQ and Bear Mountain would both benefit from a partnership. And because he also appreciates the company's uniquely-flavored pellets and believes they burn optimally, it was a natural next step for him to become an ambassador for the company. You can even find a number of Bear Mountain's flavor options, like hickory, oak, pecan, or cherry, in Brown's smoked recipes.
Brown offers a line of Grill Nation merchandise
Just like other popular content creators and social media influencers, Brown has developed his own line of merchandise. Not only are these products a way for fans to display their love and loyalty for the Grill Nation BBQ brand, but they're also a way for Brown to further monetize his brand. And while his merchandise is not at the level of mega influencers like Logan Paul, Mr. Beast, or Emma Chamberlain, Brown does offer some nice gear.
To date, you will mostly find t-shirts, hoodies, and zippered sweatshirts featuring the Grill Nation BBQ logo on his website. But additions like hats and beanies would be a nice touch. Moreso, grilling aprons, oven mitts, and grilling utensils would fit right in with the lineup and his brand. However, considering the amount of content he pushes out each month, his focus is likely not on merchandise at this point.
Many of Brown's YouTube tutorials have millions of views
When it comes to social media, becoming viral online is not an easy task, and the parameters for a video, reel, or tutorial reaching viral status are getting increasingly harder to meet. But Brown makes it look easy. Many of his videos and tutorials about grilling would definitely be considered viral posts. For instance, his Best Steak Sandwich achieved 14 million views since it was posted on YouTube five years ago and has received 400,000 likes to date. However, this is not the only video gaining traction online.
His Gourmet Hotdogs (1.8 million views), Spicy Garlic Grilled Steaks (3.4 million views), and BBQ Brisket Melts (2 million views) have all gained viral status on YouTube, as well. People also really like his Smoke Honey Ham, which has received 3.1 million views. But the tutorial detailing how to make Epic Smoked Primed Rib is the one that viewers seem to flock to most. It has an astonishing 31 million views.
Brown collaborates with Linz Heritage Angus and offers discounts on meats
Like most content creators online, Brown collaborates with other brands as a way to ensure his business is making money so he can continue to produce meaningful content on a regular basis. One of those collaborations is with Linz Heritage Angus, which is a family-owned butcher shop on the south side of Chicago. The company, which was founded in 1963, has morphed into one of the country's top independent meat suppliers.
According to Brown, he has been a fan of Linz for quite some time and is excited to offer such high-quality, thick steaks to his followers, especially because these meats are also served in some of the top steakhouses nationwide. Grill Nation fans can even get a discount on their first order. You can also find several of Brown's recipes online that incorporate Linz meats, like Ultimate Cheesesteaks that use the reserved ribeye, and teak Bites Loaded Mac N Cheese, using the Linz Shop Reserve Collection.
He makes a number of different burgers with epic flavors
Americans love their burgers. In fact, one study found that burgers top the list when it comes to grilling preferences, with 37% of people indicating that this handheld staple is an overwhelming favorite at their backyard barbecues. Meanwhile, the humble hot dog is only preferred by 6% of people, and steak is a close second to the burger, with 27% of people saying they prefer to throw a few steaks on the grill.
Perhaps this explains why Brown is a meat-centric content producer, with grilling recipes and tutorials for burgers and steaks frequently filling his feed. What's more, he doesn't just grill your average burger. Instead, the recipes he offers are epic, featuring meaty patties, unique seasonings, interesting cheeses, spicy rubs, and homemade sauces. For instance, you will find a variety of his burger recipes online, including Smash Burgers, Smoked Pimento Cheeseburgers, French Dip Sliders, Smoked Bacon Jam Burgers, and more. And, if you search for burgers on Brown's website, you will get five pages of results.
It's estimated that Brown brings in millions of dollars via YouTube
Making money on YouTube is not an easy task. Not only do you have to produce great content that people want to view on a regular basis, but you also have to build a following while still consistently putting out content. Within a year, the goal is to get 1,000 subscribers and amass 4,000 public watching hours. Once that milestone is achieved, the content creator can join the YouTube Partner Program and activate an AdSense account to earn revenue.
According to some sources, Brown started creating his YouTube content in 2016. Since then, he has amassed millions of subscribers to his channel and is considered a mega content creator. And while it is difficult to determine with complete accuracy how much money he is generating from YouTube, some algorithms predict based on his account activity that he is making over $2 million per year. But there is likely some ebb and flow to his income due to the fact that grilling can be a seasonal activity depending on where you live.
Fans of Grill Nation rave about his tasty burger recipes
Being a popular content creator online is the goal for most people who spend their time creating grilling recipes and posting their videos or tutorials online. After all, having followers and experiencing engagement online is what helps a brand differentiate itself from others. But the key to longevity requires more than that. It is often found in the quality of the recipes, what the food tastes like, and most importantly, whether or not people can recreate these recipes accurately.
By achieving these elements as a content creator, Brown has been able to stick around in the grill space online. Not only are his recipes relatable, but people love them. A quick read of the comments and a glance at the number of shares show that he is the real deal. While not everyone is a fan of Brown's style (and that is to be expected), there are plenty more who are. Some of the comments on one of his burger recipes include rave reviews like, "Oh man, that looks like heaven."
Brown appears to be a meat and potatoes kind of guy
If you live in the Midwest, you know that meat and potatoes are central to the local culture. That's why it's not surprising that Brown often incorporates potatoes into his grilling content. He even proudly says in some of his posts that potatoes are among his favorite things. Plus, you will find that much of his content has new and interesting takes on potatoes or tips on how to include them alongside your grilled meats.
Most recently, he posted a recipe for Crispy Accordion Potatoes, which, based on the fact that it takes more than an hour to prepare them, are definitely a labor of love. And though these potatoes are made in the oven and not on the grill, Brown indicates that they pair well with your grilled steaks or barbecue ribs. Other potato-themed recipes include a Grilled Tomahawk Steak with Loaded Baked Potatoes and a Grilled Tomahawk with Cast Iron Potatoes. Plus, you will find six pages of potato-inspired recipes on his site if you search for the term potatoes.
Brown provides an interesting take on holiday meats
Every year, people deal with the same issue — not enough oven space to cook the turkey, ham, or standing rib roast and all of the sides for their holiday meals. So, more and more people are turning to their grills or smokers to prepare their holiday meats in order to free up space in the kitchen for other dishes. It also means that the center of the meal can be delegated to another family member who knows how to manage the home's outdoor appliances — a person with a passion for grilling like Brown.
While cooking the Thanksgiving turkey in the oven is still the most popular approach for many families, there is a growing trend toward "Thanksgrilling," and Brown is there to answer the call with plenty of creative ideas. Whether you are looking for a Maple Bourbon Smoked Turkey or a Texas-Style Smoked Turkey Breast, Brown has a recipe for you to try. And if you are cooking for another holiday or you simply don't like turkey, Brown also offers recipes for a moked Honey Glazed Ham and a Garlic and Herb Rib Roast — both of which have received rave reviews.