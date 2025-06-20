Here's What It Was Like Shopping At The First-Ever Costco (Spoiler: No $1.50 Hot Dogs)

The opening day of the first Costco warehouse in Seattle on September 15, 1983, was a humble affair — nothing like the bustling, media-covered grand openings of today's new warehouses. There were no elaborate ribbon-cutting ceremonies or long lines of enthusiastic members; instead, it was billed as a "business show," aimed specifically at small business owners and wholesalers. Promotional efforts were modest, relying on direct mail, printed flyers, and local newspaper advertisements, including a listing in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer a day before the opening on September 14, 1983. Costco mailed special booklets to businesses, inviting them to visit the store between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. The booklet contained a cut-out invitation, serving as a one-day shopping pass, allowing attendees to explore the wholesale pricing model.

According to company lore, some of the first employees were even instructed to park in customer spots to make the lot look busy. Founders Jim Sinegal and Jeff Brotman had scraped together $7.5 million from investors to launch the first warehouse, located in an industrial part of South Seattle. At the time, they cautiously hoped the idea might grow to a dozen stores.

Today, Costco doesn't spend anything on traditional advertising, instead relying on a fiercely loyal customer base that has grown steadily over the past four decades. The wholesale company's early mission to cater to the practical needs of small business owners — an approach born from Brotman's retail-savvy background and Sinegal's experience with Price Club — helped attract its first members and continues to define its success today.