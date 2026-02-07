Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potatoes Recipe
Roasted potatoes are a win-win dish — everybody loves potatoes, and roasting is a cooking method that takes minimal effort yet yields maximal results. The potatoes end up with a wonderfully crispy exterior and a lovely creamy interior, and the flavor that roasting brings out can't be beat. Oil and seasonings amp up the flavor even more for a dish everyone loves — all this without the need to spend hours in the kitchen.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for roasted red potatoes flavored with rosemary and garlic. Fresh rosemary is a classic pairing for potatoes and brings a fragrant yet hearty touch to the dish. The ingredients are simple, but with the right ingredients, it doesn't take much to create a delicious dish. Garlic, olive oil, salt, and black pepper are the only other seasonings required, along with a sprinkling of fresh parsley after the potatoes come out of the oven. As a bonus, some of the roasted rosemary leaves and garlic coat the potatoes while others fall to the bottom of the roasting pan, and those crispy bits are just as delicious as the potatoes.
These crispy, creamy, fragrant, and flavor-packed potatoes are a perfect side dish for a wide variety of meals, and they couldn't be easier. With less than 10 minutes of prep, the rest of the cook time is enjoying the delicious fragrance while the potatoes roast (just stir them once in the middle). Try this crowd-pleasing recipe at your next party, or just treat yourself to a simple dinner at home.
Gather your rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes ingredients
This recipe doesn't require a long list of ingredients. You will need red potatoes, olive oil, minced garlic, salt, black pepper, fresh rosemary, and fresh parsley.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the potatoes
Wash the potatoes and cut them into large pieces about 1 inch wide. Place the pieces in a large mixing bowl.
Step 3: Season the potatoes
Add the olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper to the bowl.
Step 4: Add the rosemary
Remove the rosemary leaves from the stems and add them to the bowl.
Step 5: Toss the potatoes
Gently toss the potatoes to coat them evenly in the oil and seasonings.
Step 6: Arrange the potatoes on the baking sheet
Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on a roasting pan or baking sheet. Make sure the pieces are not touching. If your pan is not big enough, work in batches rather than overcrowding the pan, or the potatoes won't get properly crispy.
Step 7: Roast the potatoes
Roast for 40-45 minutes, stirring the potatoes halfway for even cooking, until crispy and browned on the outside and tender on the inside.
Step 8: Serve the rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes
Sprinkle the parsley on top and serve the potatoes hot.
What can I serve with roasted potatoes?
Our classic rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes recipe is easy, crispy, creamy, fragrant, and just might be the perfect side for any meal.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|228
|Total Fat
|7.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|3.0 g
|Sodium
|561.2 mg
|Protein
|4.7 g
What kind of potatoes are best for roasting?
Yukon Gold potatoes or other yellow potatoes are often considered ideal potatoes for roasting because they fall right between waxy and starchy potatoes. That means they're considered all-purpose potatoes suitable for a variety of cooking techniques, including roasting. They're waxy enough to hold their shape well while roasting, yet starchy enough to have a fluffy, creamy interior. They have a sweeter flesh for a pleasant flavor, and their thin skin crisps up nicely in the oven.
Yellow potatoes aren't the only potatoes that roast well. Red potatoes, like the ones chosen for this recipe, are another good choice. Red potatoes are waxy, so they hold their shape very well while roasting. They also develop a delicious flavor in the oven. Their skins aren't quite as thin as the skin of yellow potatoes, but they still crisp up.
While they're popular for mashing and making into French fries, russet potatoes, which are in the starchy category, are not the first choice for roasting. You can roast them, but their high starch content means they produce a dried-out final result instead of a melt-in-your-mouth creamy one. They are often considered the best kind of potato for baked potatoes, though, so it's better to save them for that use.
What are variations of this roasted potato recipe?
You can easily switch up the herbs used in this dish if you're not a fan of rosemary or you want to add more herbs to go along with it. Sage, thyme, marjoram, basil, chives, and oregano would also taste good with potatoes. If fresh herbs aren't available, you can substitute dried herbs for fresh – use three teaspoons of dried herbs instead. If you only want to make one purchase, Italian seasoning contains a mix of some of the above herbs in one bottle. A little paprika would also go well with this dish — smoked or sweet. If you're a garlic fan, you could add some garlic powder along with the minced garlic for an extra garlicky punch.
You may like sprinkling the potatoes with grated Parmesan for the last few minutes of roasting. The melted cheese becomes another crispy element, and the rich flavor pairs really well with the garlic. Or, you could sprinkle the Parmesan on the potatoes as soon as they come out of the oven. For extra richness, you could serve the potatoes topped with melted butter or garlic butter or with a garlic aioli dipping sauce.
You can peel the potatoes if you don't like to eat potato skins. We love the additional fiber and antioxidants in the skins, but we know they're not everyone's cup of tea.