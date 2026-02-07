Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potatoes Recipe

Roasted potatoes are a win-win dish — everybody loves potatoes, and roasting is a cooking method that takes minimal effort yet yields maximal results. The potatoes end up with a wonderfully crispy exterior and a lovely creamy interior, and the flavor that roasting brings out can't be beat. Oil and seasonings amp up the flavor even more for a dish everyone loves — all this without the need to spend hours in the kitchen.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for roasted red potatoes flavored with rosemary and garlic. Fresh rosemary is a classic pairing for potatoes and brings a fragrant yet hearty touch to the dish. The ingredients are simple, but with the right ingredients, it doesn't take much to create a delicious dish. Garlic, olive oil, salt, and black pepper are the only other seasonings required, along with a sprinkling of fresh parsley after the potatoes come out of the oven. As a bonus, some of the roasted rosemary leaves and garlic coat the potatoes while others fall to the bottom of the roasting pan, and those crispy bits are just as delicious as the potatoes.

These crispy, creamy, fragrant, and flavor-packed potatoes are a perfect side dish for a wide variety of meals, and they couldn't be easier. With less than 10 minutes of prep, the rest of the cook time is enjoying the delicious fragrance while the potatoes roast (just stir them once in the middle). Try this crowd-pleasing recipe at your next party, or just treat yourself to a simple dinner at home.