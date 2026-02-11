The Foolproof Method For Incredibly Juicy Chicken Breasts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken breasts have an unfortunate reputation for being rather dry and stringy when cooked. This happens for a variety of reasons but the most significant one is that they inherently contain less fat than other parts of the chicken. This is good news for the health-conscious, but it can lead to bland meals, as fat helps break down and carry flavor and aroma compounds. The trick then is to add a controlled amount of fat back to the chicken breast to suit nutrition and flavor needs. But if all that is available at the grocery store are boneless, skinless chicken breasts, fear not. The easy way to get both fat and flavor back in that bird is to wrap chicken breasts in some kind of bacon before cooking.

Wrapping vegetables and lean meats in bacon is popular for good reason — it tastes great and keeps what's inside juicy and tender, and you can wrap pretty much anything in bacon for a savory bite. With chicken breasts, simply wrap a cut of chicken breast with a slice or two of bacon, proscuitto, or even ham, secure it into place with toothpicks, then roast them in the oven or pan-fry until cooked through. What happens is that the bacon helps retain the moisture in the chicken, while the rendered bacon fat also seeps into the chicken meat, resulting in incredibly juicy chicken breasts that are jam-packed with flavor.