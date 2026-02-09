This Starbucks-Inspired Cinnamon Coffee Cake Riffs On The Original

Starbucks cinnamon coffee cake is a tasty treat made with a sour cream cake base and a rich cinnamon streusel that's used as a middle layer in the cake and as a topping. It's a sweet and convenient treat you can enjoy with your morning coffee or as a little pick-me-up snack. But while some people visit their local Starbucks daily, others aren't fans of the chain or their price tags.

Luckily, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of the Starbucks coffee cake you can make yourself at home. But this isn't just a copycat recipe — it's an elevated version that we think is even better than the original. This version has a cream cheese layer in the middle and a powdered sugar icing. While the cake itself is very moist, the cream cheese layer adds extra moisture and a rich, creamy contrast to the soft cake. The icing highlights the streusel topping and makes the cake even more decadent. Enjoy a slice fresh and warm if you can, because that will give you the most wow factor, but the cake is excellent after it's cooled down too.