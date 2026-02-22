Taylor Swift's Favorite Candy Comes From Across The Pond
Taylor Swift is arguably the most popular celebrity of our time, with 12 studio albums and an unprecedented number of sales records under her belt. Swift's dedicated fans clamor over any details about her life, including her favorite foods. Our latest discovery? Her go-to candy is a British gummy called Squashies. "It tastes like a combination of strawberries and raspberries, also cherries," Swift said in a 2019 interview (via She Knows). "It's pink and white, it's all the things I love." (Swift is likely referring to the Original Raspberry & Milk Flavour Drumsticks, one of several varieties offered by the British brand.) As if that wasn't charming enough, Dame Judy Dench surprised her by leaving a few Squashies bags in her trailer after overhearing Swift singing the candy's praises on the movie set of "Cats."
Produced by Swizzels, Squashies hit the market in 2012. They have a uniquely soft, "foamy" texture, made popular by TikTok-famous Swedish gummies in early 2024. Foamy gummies are known for their light, airy consistency that makes them akin to boldly flavored, almost juicy marshmallows. The OG Swizzels Squashies are a U.K. snack food, so they're easier to track down in their country of origin, though you may be able to find them in U.S. British specialty stores and online retailers. That said, Smarties has its own version that may be easier to find stateside.
What other foods does Taylor Swift like?
Taylor Swift has a broader palate than you may expect. For instance, she savors her mom's brisket and pot roast whenever she goes home to visit, which she described as "out of this world" to Bon Appetit. When she's in tour mode, she keeps it lighter with buckwheat crêpes topped with ham, egg, and Parmesan, as well as sandwiches, salads, and yogurt. She's also fond of cheeseburgers and fries.
The pop star also likes baking when she's not on the road since she grew up assisting her mom in the kitchen. For instance, Swift made from-scratch toaster pastries for her fiance Travis Kelce and his teammates. She's also prepared homemade cinnamon rolls for her beau inspired by their love of the cinnamon rolls from Rye, a restaurant in Leawood, Kansas. They come loaded with toasted pecans and a buttery vanilla glaze. Her most famous sweet treat is no doubt her chai sugar cookies though, which have gone viral since she posted them on Tumblr in 2014.
Swift is also quite the cook, and has three go-to celebrity recipes that she told Elle she'd be "making at dinner parties for life." They include Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti, Nigella Lawson's Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver's Chicken Fajitas with Mole Sauce.