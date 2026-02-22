Taylor Swift's Favorite Candy Comes From Across The Pond

Taylor Swift is arguably the most popular celebrity of our time, with 12 studio albums and an unprecedented number of sales records under her belt. Swift's dedicated fans clamor over any details about her life, including her favorite foods. Our latest discovery? Her go-to candy is a British gummy called Squashies. "It tastes like a combination of strawberries and raspberries, also cherries," Swift said in a 2019 interview (via She Knows). "It's pink and white, it's all the things I love." (Swift is likely referring to the Original Raspberry & Milk Flavour Drumsticks, one of several varieties offered by the British brand.) As if that wasn't charming enough, Dame Judy Dench surprised her by leaving a few Squashies bags in her trailer after overhearing Swift singing the candy's praises on the movie set of "Cats."

Produced by Swizzels, Squashies hit the market in 2012. They have a uniquely soft, "foamy" texture, made popular by TikTok-famous Swedish gummies in early 2024. Foamy gummies are known for their light, airy consistency that makes them akin to boldly flavored, almost juicy marshmallows. The OG Swizzels Squashies are a U.K. snack food, so they're easier to track down in their country of origin, though you may be able to find them in U.S. British specialty stores and online retailers. That said, Smarties has its own version that may be easier to find stateside.