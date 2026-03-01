These Frozen Tacos Are Some Of The Best Mexican Food At Trader Joe's, According To Reviews
When you walk down the freezer aisles at Trader Joe's, you'll discover many products that make the perfect snack, light meal, or dinner party appetizer. But for fans of TJ's top-notch Mexican foods, there's specifically one frozen option that some of its customers think is the best. According to them, it's the store's Mini Chicken Tacos that you must put in your cart during your next grocery shopping haul.
Trader Joe's Mini Chicken Tacos reappeared at the popular grocery chain in fall 2025 after being discontinued a few years ago. The tacos are even better this time around, too, partly due to being made by the original supplier after the chain put out other variations before the discontinuation. Since everyone these days is a critic, a September 2025 Reddit post is filled with mixed reviews, with some saying they aren't as good as the original product. However, some claim the frozen mini chicken tacos are better than the previous ones and are even better with a dipping sauce. So, you might have to buy a box yourself to make your own decision. I've actually had these tacos from Trader Joe's before, and think they're good as long as you pair them with hot sauce or salsa for extra flavor.
Pricing, serving suggestions & more to know about TJ's mini chicken tacos
You can buy a box of Trader Joe's Mini Chicken Tacos for $5.99 (plus tax where applicable). The box comes with five servings, which is around 15 mini tacos in total. Inside the gluten-free mini corn tortillas, you'll taste a mixture of shredded chicken breast meat and a chipotle-tomato seasoning, according to the chain's website. The sauce is primarily concocted of chipotle peppers, tomato puree, garlic, onion, and spices. However, according to some of those previously mentioned reviews, these tacos are not incredibly spicy like you might think. When it's time to cook, bake them in the oven or toaster oven or throw them in the air fryer and follow the printed instructions.
Trader Joe's sells various dips like guacamole and different salsas if you want to serve your tacos with a dip — with minimal effort. Or you could kick things up a notch and whip up something yourself to pair with the frozen snack. Try our quick and easy guacamole recipe that's ready in just five minutes. Our spicy salsa roja and easy salsa recipes are also good ideas if you want something with a little heat instead. For more items you might want to pick up during your next grocery haul, here are some of Trader Joe's hidden gems you might not have tried before.