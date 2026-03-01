These Frozen Tacos Are Some Of The Best Mexican Food At Trader Joe's, According To Reviews

When you walk down the freezer aisles at Trader Joe's, you'll discover many products that make the perfect snack, light meal, or dinner party appetizer. But for fans of TJ's top-notch Mexican foods, there's specifically one frozen option that some of its customers think is the best. According to them, it's the store's Mini Chicken Tacos that you must put in your cart during your next grocery shopping haul.

Trader Joe's Mini Chicken Tacos reappeared at the popular grocery chain in fall 2025 after being discontinued a few years ago. The tacos are even better this time around, too, partly due to being made by the original supplier after the chain put out other variations before the discontinuation. Since everyone these days is a critic, a September 2025 Reddit post is filled with mixed reviews, with some saying they aren't as good as the original product. However, some claim the frozen mini chicken tacos are better than the previous ones and are even better with a dipping sauce. So, you might have to buy a box yourself to make your own decision. I've actually had these tacos from Trader Joe's before, and think they're good as long as you pair them with hot sauce or salsa for extra flavor.