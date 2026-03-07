These Oven-Baked Black Bean Tacos Deliver Crunch In Every Bite
As if regular tacos weren't good enough, sheet pan tacos are an easy version that are batch-baked and served crispy and hot. In this sheet pan recipe, tortillas are filled with hearty, flavorful ingredients and then folded flat and cooked in the oven. The outside gets nice and crispy, and the filling is warm and melty. The cheese causes the tacos to fuse together beautifully, and though it's awkward to open them and fill them with traditional fillings, we have the perfect solution: A bright, delicious dipping sauce, of course.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for sheet pan tacos that features seasoned black beans, which are not only delicious but also a satisfying and nutritious filling for tacos. Melted Monterey Jack provides extra tasty cheesiness. While you can eat the tacos alone, the creamy avocado dipping sauce brings the whole dish together with fresh, herby, and tangy notes and a bit of creaminess to complement the crispy, earthy tacos.
If you choose corn tortillas over flour, warm them first so they don't crack when you fold them. This recipe yields four servings of two tacos each and can be made with one large sheet pan, but make extra if you like, and freeze them for up to three months for convenient future meals. If you've never tried sheet pan tacos before, you're in for a treat.
What can I serve with sheet pan tacos?
Sheet Pan Black Bean Tacos Recipe
Sheet pan tacos offer an easy way to serve up a bunch of crispy tacos, and ours feature hearty black beans, melty cheese, and a creamy avocado dip.
Ingredients
- For the creamy avocado dip
- 2 medium-sized ripe avocados
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 large clove garlic
- ¼ cup cilantro
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the beans
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 6 tablespoons chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 ½ teaspoons taco seasoning
- ½ teaspoon salt or to taste
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- ¾ cup water or vegetable broth
- For the tacos
- 8 small flour or corn tortillas
- Olive oil for brushing
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack
Directions
- Place all of the dip ingredients in a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Taste and adjust for salt if desired. Transfer to a dish and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on medium.
- Add the onion and garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes.
- Add the taco seasoning and salt and cook for 1 more minute, stirring frequently.
- Add the beans and the water or broth and stir. Raise the heat and bring the liquid to a gentle boil.
- As soon as the water boils, lower the heat to medium-low and let it simmer for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat, taste and adjust for salt, and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Grease a sheet pan, brush one side of the tortillas with oil, and lay them on the pan. If you’re using corn tortillas, warm them first to prevent cracking.
- Spread the bean mixture over one half of each tortilla.
- Evenly divide the Monterey Jack over the beans.
- Fold the other half of the tortillas over the fillings and flip the tacos so they remain closed.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown and crispy.
- Remove the tray from the oven and let the tacos rest for at least 5 minutes before serving them hot with the creamy avocado dip.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|839
|Total Fat
|50.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|67.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|71.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|25.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|1,228.8 mg
|Protein
|32.6 g
What other sauces can I serve these sheet pan tacos with?
Plenty of sauces would complement these black bean sheet pan tacos. A cilantro lime sauce is similar to the creamy avocado sauce in the recipe, but without the avocado. Mexican crema, made with heavy cream and sour cream, is a creamy, tangy, and slightly thinner sauce you can drizzle over the tacos. For a plant-based option, opt for cashew crema made from soaked and blended cashews. Chipotle cream sauce is a spicy option for those who like a bit of heat. Just blend chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with ingredients like sour cream, mayo, garlic, lime juice, and spices.
Salsa, whether that's red tomato salsa, green salsa, corn salsa, or fruit salsa (think peach, mango, and even grapefruit), is a classic choice. Pico de gallo is similar to salsa but made with fresh ingredients. Ranchero sauce is a cooked sauce with tomato, chili peppers, aromatics, and spices, and would pair well with the seasoned beans (don't confuse ranchero sauce with enchilada sauce, which is milder and has a less pronounced tomato flavor).
You can also keep it simple with a few taco-accompanying classics. While you can make guacamole, you can also just use mashed or sliced avocado (seasoned with salt and lime juice if desired). Sour cream is also good on its own. Finally, to keep the flavor of the beans center stage, a simple squeeze of lime juice is rather tasty.
Can I turn these sheet pan tacos into regular tacos?
You can absolutely modify this recipe to make regular tacos rather than baked sheet pan tacos. The flavors will be the same, though the texture will be a little different because the tortillas will remain soft rather than crisping up in the oven. You can make the dip and the seasoned beans as indicated in the recipe, and then spoon the bean mixture into the tortillas. Top the beans with the shredded cheese and drizzle the creamy avocado dip on top before enjoying.
That's the simple version, but since regular tacos aren't baked, the cheese won't melt and seal the tortillas together as in the sheet-pan version. That means you can place your choice of toppings inside with the beans. Besides or along with the Monterey Jack, you could opt for melty pepper jack, cheddar, or one of the various cheeses made in Mexico.
This is a good opportunity to layer on toppings like cilantro, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, chopped red onion, shredded cabbage, or one of the varieties of slaw. Fire-roasted corn, thinly sliced radishes, pickled vegetables, or caramelized onions would also be delicious with the beans. Finally, drizzle on the creamy avocado sauce (there's no need for it to be a dip now) or another of your favorite sauces. Feel free to add heat with chipotle peppers in adobo sauce or hot sauce for a final touch.