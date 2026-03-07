These Oven-Baked Black Bean Tacos Deliver Crunch In Every Bite

As if regular tacos weren't good enough, sheet pan tacos are an easy version that are batch-baked and served crispy and hot. In this sheet pan recipe, tortillas are filled with hearty, flavorful ingredients and then folded flat and cooked in the oven. The outside gets nice and crispy, and the filling is warm and melty. The cheese causes the tacos to fuse together beautifully, and though it's awkward to open them and fill them with traditional fillings, we have the perfect solution: A bright, delicious dipping sauce, of course.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for sheet pan tacos that features seasoned black beans, which are not only delicious but also a satisfying and nutritious filling for tacos. Melted Monterey Jack provides extra tasty cheesiness. While you can eat the tacos alone, the creamy avocado dipping sauce brings the whole dish together with fresh, herby, and tangy notes and a bit of creaminess to complement the crispy, earthy tacos.

If you choose corn tortillas over flour, warm them first so they don't crack when you fold them. This recipe yields four servings of two tacos each and can be made with one large sheet pan, but make extra if you like, and freeze them for up to three months for convenient future meals. If you've never tried sheet pan tacos before, you're in for a treat.