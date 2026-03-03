12 Presidents That Had A Sweet Tooth For Ice Cream

George Washington never lived in the White House, even if he did have a large hand in its creation. As its construction was not finished until after he left office, Washington may be the only president in history to not enjoy a scoop under the roof of the White House. Despite this, he just may be the most ice cream-loving president we've ever had.

Back in Washington's time, ice cream was a treat reserved for the elite. As it contains sugar, which had to be imported, the ingredient list for ice cream was costly. Additionally, one of the main components of ice cream is, well, ice. At the time, freezers and ice boxes were a thing of the future. As president, Washington was privy to the luxury of ice cream, and he often shared, serving colonial era ice cream to his guests and at parties.

While it wasn't George Washington's favorite food (that honor was reserved for hoecakes), we know that he loved ice cream and was apt to share his fondness for the dessert, as he purchased a large amount of dishes specifically for it. Included in his collection were several ice cream pots, a mold, and an ice cream maker. Though the ice cream he enjoyed is slightly different from the modern-day dessert, it would seem as though America's love of ice cream was at least a little influenced by this famous founding father.