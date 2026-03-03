Frozen Foods You Shouldn't Buy At Sam's Club, According To Customers

Nuggets are plentiful in the Sam's Club freezer aisle. Available brands range from the health-oriented Real Good Foods to child-friendly Yummy Dino Buddies. Even just Sam's Club's proprietary Member's Mark brand produces both flavored Southern-Style Chicken Bites and more standard Homestyle Boneless Chicken Bites. That latter product happens to be polarizing, with plenty of Sam's Club shoppers encouraging their fellow members to opt for one of the numerous alternatives in its place.

On Reddit, for instance, one user started a thread dedicated to the superiority of the Just Bare brand's chicken strips over the Member's Mark Homestyle Boneless Chicken Bites, which they described as fatty and tough. A number of users agreed with that assessment. Others shared that they particularly enjoy the Southern-Style Chicken Bites, suggesting that's the superior Member's Mark chicken nugget product.

"I usually buy the Southern-Style bites, which I love. I decided to try these as there is an extra pound in the package for about the same price. Found them to have a thick, mealy breading and barely any chicken inside, despite the size of the nugget," reads a two-star review on the Sam's Club website. "The outside was overly dry and hard. Overall, I won't by these again, but will go back to the Members Mark Southern-Style."