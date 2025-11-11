Products Worth Buying At Sam's Club Over Costco
Shopping warehouse clubs is almost a sport in the U.S., with Sam's Club and Costco serving as the two heavyweight champions. Both promise bulk savings, exclusive brands, and deliciously affordable food court favorites that inspire a huge amount of loyalty from members. But while Costco's Kirkland Signature brand steals a lot of headlines, Sam's Club has quietly stepped up its game for its members with better pricing, improving quality, and some outright superior products that could beat Costco any day of the week.
If you are trying to make savvy bulk-buying decisions for your monthly groceries, these amazing Sam's Club products can help you cut through the noise. Below are 10 Sam's Club items that consistently outshine the Costco equivalents in taste, value, and variety. Plus, we're unpacking the reasons why Member's Mark, also known as Sam's private label, has become a powerful rival to Costco's Kirkland Signature private label. See more information on the methodology for choosing these Sam's Club products at the end of this article.
Food court pizza
Few debates ignite warehouse shoppers like pizza loyalty. Costco's pizza is undeniably iconic and delicious, with its huge slices, crispy edges, and lots of cheese. But Sam's Club has found a compelling way to compete, with a pizza option that has fewer calories and a surprisingly bold amount of flavor.
A typical slice of Sam's Club's food court pepperoni pizza clocks in at about 580 calories, while Costco's equivalent hovers at around 710 calories. For people watching macros, dieting, or just wanting to enjoy pizza without the extra regret, that alone is a win. Yet Sam's Club does not sacrifice taste to save calories. In fact, many shoppers swear the dough has a deeper savoriness and the cheese-to-sauce ratio feels more balanced, instead of the sometimes heavy, oil-filled slice from Costco.
Sam's Club also started a delivery system for its Member's Mark pizza back in May 2025. Pizza delivery is something that Costco still does not do for its famous pizzas, which is just another reason Sam's Club is the superior option. And with shorter lines and faster service reported at many locations, Sam's makes the entire pizza experience feel easier. Costco still has nostalgia working in its favor, but if you want a lighter slice with just as much satisfaction that can be delivered to your doorstep, Sam's Club pizza may actually be the true champion.
Pumpkin pie
Pumpkin pie is a battleground for bakery bragging rights, especially during the fall and Thanksgiving seasons (check out more of our picks for the best Sam's Club fall foods). Costco's version is gigantic and beloved, but critics argue that size should not substitute for flavor and taste. That is exactly where Sam's Club's pumpkin pie takes the lead.
Shoppers praise Sam's pies for having a noticeably richer spice blend that has more cinnamon, more nutmeg, more of that deep pumpkin essence that makes every bite taste like fall. The texture also tends to be smoother and silkier, without the sometimes grainy mouthfeel Costco's pie can have due to its egg-heavy filling.
Then there is the crust. Sam's crust stays firm under the filling, creating that perfect slice-through experience where the fork does not collapse into mush. Reviewers who taste tested both options often came away choosing Sam's for its homemade flavor, which is something that feels less mass-manufactured, even though both are store-baked. Costco's pie may win on sheer size per dollar, but when it comes to actual dessert satisfaction, Sam's Club delivers the more memorable and delicious holiday staple.
Food court hot dog and drink combo
The $1.50 Costco hot dog combo has become a well-known American staple. But Sam's Club has now undercut that iconic price, and arguably improved the experience.
Sam's offers its hot dog and fountain drink combo for only $1.38, which is a whole 12 cents cheaper. That is not a fortune, but when you are selling hundreds of thousands of combos each day, it is a bold jab straight at Costco's pride.
More important is the taste and customization. Sam's Club uses a slightly smokier all-beef dog, and many fans say the casing has a more satisfying snap. The buns are fluffier, fresher, and less likely to split. And the condiment bar, which is one of the most important parts of a memorable hot dog experience, includes additional toppings like sauerkraut and relish for free, which Costco has removed at some locations. The dispute will continue forever between die-hard loyalists on each side, but if you want value and more flavor options, Sam's Club's hot dog combo now firmly leads the race.
Bakery cakes
Costco's sheet cake is a legend at birthday parties, potlucks, and office gatherings. But Sam's Club has quietly dominated the customization aspect, making celebration cakes feel special instead of cookie-cutter.
Sam's Club bakery offers more filling and frosting choices for its bakery treats, as well as custom inscription and decoration flexibility. On top of that, Sam's Club's bakery rotates various flavor offerings throughout the year for different seasons, and has more affordable options compared to Costco.
Whether you want buttercream instead of whipped frosting, a specific color palette, or a trendy design theme, Sam's Club's bakery staff is known for accommodating requests without making customers jump through hoops. Ordering through the Sam's Club app also allows shoppers to visually build their cake before pickup, which is something Costco does not offer.
For events where personalization matters, Sam's Club gives the star dessert a noticeably more thoughtful touch. Costco delivers convenience, whereas Sam's Club delivers delight.
Rotisserie chicken
Warehouse rotisserie chicken has a cult following all its own for its perfectly seasoned, juicy meat at a price that beats almost any grocery store. While Costco's $4.99 chicken gets tons of attention, Sam's Club's same priced version has earned praise for one thing Costco sometimes struggles with: consistency. Sam's chickens tend to have more savory seasoning, less water retention, which reduces the chickens' sogginess, and crispier skins straight out of the warmer.
While Costco's chickens look larger, much of that volume is from brine and fat. Sam's may provide slightly less meat, but it often tastes like better-quality dark and light poultry and has a texture closer to home-roasted. Reviews frequently emphasize flavor first, as Sam's gives you a chicken you want to eat as-is, while Costco's often ends up shredded for soup or casseroles to make up for blandness.
Despite Sam's Club and Costco rotisserie chicken being the same price, it is important to look at which chicken is higher quality for the amount you get. Taking that into consideration, Sam's Club takes the "best chicken" trophy.
Food court frozen yogurt and ice cream
Costco shoppers know the soft-serve swirl for its huge portions, decent vanilla flavor, and occasional seasonal offerings. But Sam's Club has upgraded the frozen treat experience with more flavors, more toppings, and better pricing on average.
Sam's Club food courts rotate flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and specialty limited swirls with extra toppings for its frozen yogurt. As well as, both four berry and brownie ice cream sundae options.
And unlike Costco, which phased out many sundae options, though recently got some new flavors, Sam's Club still offers syrups, berries, and garnish add-ons that make the dessert feel customizable instead of standardized.
Texture matters too. Sam's Club's frozen yogurt and ice cream has a creamier finish with less icy crystallization, at least according to fans who taste-tested both. And since many Sam's Club remodels included updated machines, wait times for frozen yogurt have dropped compared to Costco's occasionally sluggish single-flavor dispenser. If you like having choices and café-style indulgence, Sam's Club is where soft-serve fun still lives.
Eight O'Clock Colombian Peaks coffee
Coffee lovers are picky, and for good reason. Flavor, roast depth, and freshness make all the difference when you are buying big bags. Among Sam's Club's most praised pantry staples is its Eight O'Clock Coffee Colombian Peaks, a brand Sam's Club has championed for its smooth and aromatic brew.
Compared to Costco's lineup, which leans heavily into bold Kirkland Signature beans that sometimes taste dark-roasted to the point of oily bitterness, Eight O'Clock beans strike a friendlier balance. This makes them perfect for everyday drinkers who do not want espresso-level robustness in their morning cup.
Sam's Club's pricing also wins here with bulk coffee bags costing less per ounce than most Costco equivalents. The value holds without sacrificing quality, thanks to the Colombian source beans that maintain brightness and a naturally sweet aroma. If you brew drip coffee every morning and want reliability plus cost savings, this Sam's Club selection feels like a staple worth repeating.
Pork selections
Protein costs keep rising, and shoppers depend more than ever on warehouse savings for meat. Reddit reviewers have repeatedly noted that Sam's Club's pork, whether it is bone-in roasts, tenderloin multipacks, or thick-cut chops, exceeds Costco's in flavor and fat marbling.
Good pork requires balance. If it is too lean, it will dry out. But if it is too fatty, it will cook unevenly. Sam's Club seems to hit the sweet spot, especially with Member's Mark-branded cuts that promise reliable thickness and lower variability from package to package.
Some shoppers also report Costco pork having an odor upon opening and some quality concerns about how long the meat has actually been cut and refrigerated. Sam's cuts often cook up juicier, making them more forgiving whether you are grilling, braising, or frying. With pricing generally equal, and sometimes cheaper at Sam's Club, pork becomes one of those meats where Costco fans admit crossing warehouse lines for quality.
Jasmine rice
Pantry basics are where Member's Mark has aggressively refined its quality, and jasmine rice is a shining example. Sam's Club has updated its jasmine rice sourcing multiple times in recent years to improve aroma and grain texture, earning praise from home cooks who take rice seriously.
Sam's Club rice is the preferred rice over Costco's for some buyers because of its fragrance, fluffiness, and consistency. The Member's Mark jasmine rice has a stronger floral aroma associated with true Thai jasmine rice. Additionally, when cooked it is tender and delicious all year around.
Costco does offer its own jasmine varieties, including some with organic certification. But rice aficionados online frequently say the Costco brand jasmine rice lacks the distinctive taste jasmine lovers expect or absorbs water unevenly. Plus, Sam's price-per-pound tends to be lower, making it an easy everyday win for stir-fry nights, curry bases, and weekly meal prep.
Frozen shrimp
Seafood is one of the trickiest bulk buys to figure out. Texture, sourcing, and processing can vary widely across stores and brands. That is why customer feedback is crucial, and many warehouse seafood buyers say Sam's Club's frozen shrimp is better than Costco's equivalents.
The biggest difference is how fresh the shrimp tastes. Even though both are frozen, Sam's Club's shrimp often tastes cleaner, with a better "snap" after cooking rather than that rubbery chew some Costco options develop. Fewer customers report off-odors or mushy shrimp with Sam's, suggesting gentler processing or quicker freezing.
Variety is also a win, because Sam's Club frequently carries several sizes that are available raw, peeled, deveined, or cooked, giving shoppers more control for different recipes. Pricing typically edges out Costco by a dollar or more per pound. In a category where disappointment is expensive, Sam's frozen shrimp is a safer bet for seafood fans than Costco's offerrings.
Methodology
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has long enjoyed cult status, from liquor to laundry detergent. But Sam's Club's Member's Mark has been getting a serious upgrade. With new product sourcing, packaging improvements, and blind taste tests guiding decisions, Sam's Club has built a brand intended to rival, and in some cases surpass, Kirkland Signature's reputation.
Member's Mark products now target premium ingredients instead of just low pricing, because Sam's invests in customer feedback loops to refine products quicker. Competitive pricing stays a priority at Sam's Club as well, often beating Costco by noticeable margins. At the same time, Sam's has leaned into food court innovation, bakery customization, and regional product variety, giving shoppers experiences — noted in customer reviews on Reddit — that feel more personal and less standardized.
This article does not argue that Sam's Club beats Costco on every category, because Costco is still king in many areas, especially granola bars, organic offerings, and customer-service policies. But these 10 products prove that Costco loyalty should not stop you from crossing the aisle. Sam's Club has become a powerhouse worth watching, and for shoppers wanting the best of both worlds, a dual membership may be the smartest hack.