Products Worth Buying At Sam's Club Over Costco

Few debates ignite warehouse shoppers like pizza loyalty. Costco's pizza is undeniably iconic and delicious, with its huge slices, crispy edges, and lots of cheese. But Sam's Club has found a compelling way to compete, with a pizza option that has fewer calories and a surprisingly bold amount of flavor.

A typical slice of Sam's Club's food court pepperoni pizza clocks in at about 580 calories, while Costco's equivalent hovers at around 710 calories. For people watching macros, dieting, or just wanting to enjoy pizza without the extra regret, that alone is a win. Yet Sam's Club does not sacrifice taste to save calories. In fact, many shoppers swear the dough has a deeper savoriness and the cheese-to-sauce ratio feels more balanced, instead of the sometimes heavy, oil-filled slice from Costco.

Sam's Club also started a delivery system for its Member's Mark pizza back in May 2025. Pizza delivery is something that Costco still does not do for its famous pizzas, which is just another reason Sam's Club is the superior option. And with shorter lines and faster service reported at many locations, Sam's makes the entire pizza experience feel easier. Costco still has nostalgia working in its favor, but if you want a lighter slice with just as much satisfaction that can be delivered to your doorstep, Sam's Club pizza may actually be the true champion.