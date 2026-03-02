12 Things You Need To Know About Guy Fieri's New Show, Flavortown Food Fight

It seems like just yesterday that Guy Fieri became the next "Food Network Star" in 2006. But in the two decades since the celebrity chef was introduced to the world, he has debuted a number of successful food-centric programs including his classics "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" (Triple D) and "Guy's Grocery Games" (Triple G); and more recently, the "Tournament of Champions," which airs in March and has a March Madness feel to it.

All of this success over the years has earned him the title of mayor of the fictitious Flavortown — a moniker that he has embraced wholeheartedly. In fact, it has served as the inspiration for his signature sauces and a series of Flavortown Kitchens, delivery-only restaurants with 170 locations in 34 states. It's also a phrase he uses often in Triple G, calling the grocery store Flavortown Market.

But for the first time ever, viewers will get a peek inside what Flavortown might actually be like if it truly existed when the Food Network debuts Fieri's next show, "Flavortown Food Fight" in March. It's a moment that many fans have been waiting for. Plus, some celebrity chefs are pretty excited about the opportunity too, with chef Erin Circelli asking how she can become a resident and chef Joe Sasto calling it the "happiest place on earth." Here are 12 things you need to know about "Flavortown Food Fight," premiering this month.