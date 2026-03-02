12 Things You Need To Know About Guy Fieri's New Show, Flavortown Food Fight
It seems like just yesterday that Guy Fieri became the next "Food Network Star" in 2006. But in the two decades since the celebrity chef was introduced to the world, he has debuted a number of successful food-centric programs including his classics "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" (Triple D) and "Guy's Grocery Games" (Triple G); and more recently, the "Tournament of Champions," which airs in March and has a March Madness feel to it.
All of this success over the years has earned him the title of mayor of the fictitious Flavortown — a moniker that he has embraced wholeheartedly. In fact, it has served as the inspiration for his signature sauces and a series of Flavortown Kitchens, delivery-only restaurants with 170 locations in 34 states. It's also a phrase he uses often in Triple G, calling the grocery store Flavortown Market.
But for the first time ever, viewers will get a peek inside what Flavortown might actually be like if it truly existed when the Food Network debuts Fieri's next show, "Flavortown Food Fight" in March. It's a moment that many fans have been waiting for. Plus, some celebrity chefs are pretty excited about the opportunity too, with chef Erin Circelli asking how she can become a resident and chef Joe Sasto calling it the "happiest place on earth." Here are 12 things you need to know about "Flavortown Food Fight," premiering this month.
1. Three chefs will compete for $20,000
Three chefs will compete each week in "Flavortown Food Fight" for a chance to win up to $20,000. Then, the next week, they get the opportunity to return and defend their title against two new chefs entering Flavortown. During this multi-round competition, the chefs will have opportunities to work in authentic food establishments on the set. Plus, each eatery will be stocked with ingredients that would be for its cooking style such as fast-casual, fine dining, food carts, and more.
Each round, the chefs will be putting their culinary knowledge and cooking skills to the test in order to earn a "paycheck" for their work, with only one chef taking home some cash at the end of the night. The chefs' first challenge will be a skills challenge followed by two cooking challenges. And, the winner of the skills challenge will select the first restaurant kitchen where competitors will work to solve "real-world menu-based challenges." Overall, it looks to be a fast-paced, cut-throat competition where the most skilled, quickest-working, and most creative chefs prevail.
2. Some top-level talent will be cooking in Flavortown
While a round-up of all the chefs who will be cooking in Flavortown hasn't been officially released by Food Network, some online viewing guides and social media sites have included the names of some of the competitors and their cooking chops do not disappoint. In the first episode, you can expect to see Kayla Pfeiffer, a James Beard nominated chef and "Chopped" champion from Florida, battle it out with Trimell Hawkins, a U.S. military veteran and chef who trained at Secchia Institute of Culinary Arts, and restaurateur Angelo Sosa, who earned his competition-cooking chops on "Top Chef" and "Top Chef All-Stars."
Other chefs who will be appearing on the show include James Beard nominee and Mexican chef, Maria Mazon, and chef and television talent, Brad Miller, in Episode 2. Mazon is a seasoned cooking competition veteran on Food Network and Miller is the host of "Food Truck Nation" and the chef expert on "Bar Rescue." Episode 3 will include fusion chef, Tiana Gee, and high-end Italian chef, Andrew Riccatelli. Gee has appeared on "Chopped Next Gen," "Ciao House," and "Beat Bobby Flay," while Riccatelli won on "Chopped" and has collaborated with Bobby Flay. And, Episode 4 will feature steakhouse chef Josh Smith and new American chef Saba Duffy. Smith is a highly-touted steakhouse chef in Las Vegas, while Duffy is a culinary educator and food content creator. As for who's up after this? We will have to tune in to find out.
3. Guy is mayor of Flavortown
As expected, Guy is mayor of Flavortown — a moniker he has worn proudly for years. In this role on "Flavortown Food Fight," he will establish the theme of each episode and present the cooking challenge or challenges for the chefs that evening. Sometimes, Fieri's son, Hunter, will get in on the act, probably much like he does on "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," and "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
However, in this setting he may be the one presenting the menu during some of the cooking challenges, which might include themes like "Mexican Street Food" and "Five-Star Fine Dining." Look for Hunter to add his own unique take to the show, too. After all, his dad has told him that he needs to focus on doing more than just being Guy Fieri's son. The ultimate goal is for the younger Fieri to strike out on his own first before taking over the reins to one his father's ventures or shows.
4. There are four different food concepts in Flavortown
Built in the same studio where the team shoots "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Tournament of Champions," you will find the "Flavortown Food Fight" set. It took a team of over 200 carpenters, painters, and designers to develop the set. In addition to four food carts on the set, you will find four different restaurant concepts as well. There's a mom and pop restaurant and a fast-casual restaurant that can morph into anything from a burger joint to a dumpling house. There's also a corner restaurant that has the ability to change into 10 different styles of eateries. And, there is a high-end restaurant that could potentially become anything from a farm-to-table concept to a bounty of the county concept and so much more.
What's more, each restaurant kitchen has the layout, tools, and food products needed for that style of restaurant. This means chefs will be able to utilize what is available within their assigned restaurant and highlight their cooking style and their culinary skills to hopefully win the competition. Plus, the vibe on set is one of pure, fast-paced fun. In fact, Guy Fieri said: "Everyone's got a sense of humor; everyone's got a little wild side to them and that's what comes out."
5. Some restaurants on set are an ode to Guy Fieri's loved ones
At first glance, you may not think that the restaurants and food carts on the set of "Flavortown Food Fight" have any special meaning. But upon closer inspection, you can see connections to the most important people in Guy Fieri's life — his family members. For instance, the restaurant Chez Penny is named after his mom, Penny, who frequently makes appearances with Fieri and will sometimes be on the set of "Guy's Grocery Games." She also has shown up on other shows he hosts. In many ways, she has equipped Fieri with some important cooking tips over the years.
Meanwhile, Loretta's Diner is named after his wife, Lori, and there's an ode to his dad called Jamp's Coffee Corner. There is even an establishment called Knuckle Sandwiches, which most likely is named after Fieri's production company Knuckle Sandwich. But these hidden gems are likely not the only surprises you will see on set when the show makes its debut. In an exclusive backstage preview of the "Flavortown Food Fight" on "Entertainment Tonight," the commentator said the restaurants are packed with Easter eggs, though there's no explanation of how those will fit into the show's first few episodes.
6. Guy Fieri was injured on set and needed emergency surgery
While filming "Flavortown Food Fight" last year, Guy Fieri was injured in a freak accident while on set. He accidentally fell down a small flight of steps and ended up in a splits position. With one leg caught and the other leg extended down the steps, this caused a massive tear to his quad requiring emergency surgery.
"[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold," Fieri told Fox News Digital. "So, you know, it extended me out."
Fieri's doctor told him that in 20 years of practicing medicine, he had never seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of the quad. Unlike other quad tears, Fieri's tear was in the middle of the muscle and not where the tendon attaches to the bone. But, the surgeons didn't waste any time addressing the injury and ensured the ruptured muscle didn't "recede" or get worse.
This mishap left him in a wheelchair and on crutches. But instead of letting it sideline him for too long, Fieri and the production team got creative with their filming and performed a few work-arounds to keep production moving.
7. Guy Fieri's injury slowed down the show's release
The injury Guy Fieri sustained in November 2025 while filming "Flavortown Food Fight" was not for the faint of heart. Not only did he need emergency surgery, but he was also in a wheelchair for eight weeks — a situation that impacted the filming and production of the show. His goal at the time was to be back at about 75% capacity by the time the Super Bowl aired. And while he did get back to work as soon as he could, the network did push the air date of "Flavortown Food Fight" to March.
His injury also affected his family's Thanksgiving plans. But instead of calling off the meal for about 40 people, Fieri put his two sons, Hunter and Ryder, as well as their cousin Jules, to work making the food while he coached them from his wheelchair. This ensured the Food Network star got the rest he needed without sacrificing the group's annual day of thanks. As for how he felt about his time off from cooking? Fieri said that while it wasn't an easy situation to navigate, it definitely gave him a new sense of appreciation for life and being active.
"It was definitely a trying holiday [season]," Fieri told People. "But you know what, you get some real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to."
8. The concept of a Flavortown was purely accidental
As any fan of "Guy's Grocery Games" (Triple G) can tell you, Flavortown market, or the grocery store where Triple G takes place, is located in the frequently-referenced but-never-before-seen Flavortown — until now. According to Guy Fieri, this universe has been in the works for years and he's "stoked" to finally invite people to his community. But where did the concept of Flavortown originate?
Originally, Flavortown was just a "mythical place" that Fieri would reference when he would taste really great food on the show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." For instance, he once remarked that a huge pizza was "like the steering wheel on the bus going to Flavortown." The more he used the word Flavortown, though, the more it caught on with his fans. Eventually, they started associating the word with him and it kind of blew up from there. People even started calling him the mayor of Flavortown — and his producers told him to keep using the phrase. Today, you will likely hear Flavortown mentioned on Triple G, on Fieri's products sold in grocery stores, and now on his latest show — "Flavortown Food Fight."
9. The show was originally titled Guy's Flavortown Games
In May 2025, when Discovery first announced Guy Fieri's latest cooking competition show, the network referred to the program as "Guy's Flavortown Games." The initial name was likely chosen because it's similar to "Guy's Grocery Games" and was meant to depict the game-based-aspect of the show where chefs get to choose their culinary paths along "restaurant row." But in January 2026, when Food Network officially announced that Fieri would be bringing the once mythical Flavortown to life on the screen in March, it now had a new moniker: "Flavortown Food Fight."
This renaming of the show before it aired was likely a wise move. Not only does the new name offer an alliteration with the use of three Fs, but the title sounds more appealing and rolls off the tongue in a more rhythmic way. Plus, who doesn't love a good food fight? That idea alone is bound to draw attention and encourage people to tune in just to see what the show is all about.
10. Guy Fieri's iconic 1968 Camaro is parked on set
Guy Fieri's famous 1968 Chevrolet Camaro has become a staple on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" (Triple D), featured in every opening with the signature tagline: "Hi, I'm Guy Fieri, and we're rolling out, looking for America's greatest diners, drive-ins, and dives." This flashy red muscle car has since become synonymous with the Food Network star's on-set personality and vibe, too. So it's only natural that this cherry red convertible would be parked on set in front of the mayor's office in Flavortown. How else is Fieri supposed to arrive at work each day?
In reality, the arrival of the Fieri's Camaro, which is worth approximately $100,000, is likely via a trailer, since the car isn't actually driven for Triple D, either. In fact, a crew member makes sure the car gets from location to location and Fieri only opens and closes the door for the camera. The same will likely be true for the filming of "Flavortown Food Fight," though the producers have not confirmed how it will get to and from the set.
11. The show's judges are recognizable Food Network favorites
As with many shows featuring Guy Fieri, the judges will include notable Food Network personalities and celebrity chefs such as Maneet Chauhan and Tiffani Faison, who have become regulars on "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Tournament of Champions" (TOC). Plus, the two are also "Chopped" judges and former TOC champions. Some other recognizable chefs who will be serving as judges and giving their professional take on the food include the likes of Stephanie Izard, who is an "Iron Chef" and frequent participant on "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Tournament of Champions."
Chefs Graham Elliot, Viet Pham, and Adam Sobel, who are regularly featured in various cooking competitions on Food Network and other cooking shows, will also make appearances as judges. Even Troy Johnson, a food writer who has judged more than 100 episodes of "Guy's Grocery Games," will serve as a judge on "Flavortown Food Fight." The Food Network said judges will also be getting in on the fun by participating in some games of their own behind the scenes. And they may even have to attempt a food challenge or two of their own. If you don't see these clips on the show, you can look for them on the network's social media sites.
12. Flavortown Food Fight premieres March 4
"Flavortown Food Fight," which is produced by Fieri's production company Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment, premieres on Food Network on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. EST. You can also stream it the next day on HBO Max and discovery+. Meanwhile, on Food Network's social media pages, you may also find clips of behind-the-scenes footage of Flavortown. And, you may be able to catch more details about the show including what's happening on set and how the competition is stacking up.
Overall, fans of Guy Fieri and Food Network are excited for the premiere. In fact, one Redditor said, "Can't have too many game shows with Guy, can we?" And, as another Redditor says we will now have Triple F ("Flavortown Food Fight"), to go along with Triple G ("Guy's Grocery Games") and Triple D ("Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"). Still, as expected with any new show, there are a few folks on Reddit who are less than thrilled. They cannot understand why there will be yet another show featuring Fieri on Food Network, especially when the network recently cancelled a long-running favorite like "The Kitchen and replaced the beloved "Spring Baking Championship" with a new show as well.