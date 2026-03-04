The Best Items New To Sam's Club In March 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the official start of the spring season, March holds lots of promise after the long, dreary winter months. For members of Sam's Club, March is also a great time to check out the store's selection of new arrivals. The warehouse retail chain offers much in the way of affordable groceries. Additionally, it carries several copycat products that some customers claim are better than the real thing. The Sam's Club's Member's Mark brand offers groceries, household items, apparel, alcohol, pet products, and so much more, and these goods are often available at a lower cost than their name-brand competitors.

We love a spring shopping fling as much as the next person, and we found lots of intriguing items courtesy of the Sam's Club website. Our list features savory seasoning blends, coffee variety packs, customizable sheet cakes, sweet snacks, and lots of other goodies. One small note: these items appear to be available for purchase, but we can't guarantee that all locations will carry them. Popular items may sell out quickly, so you might want to keep that in mind if you plan to visit.