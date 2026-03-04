The Best Items New To Sam's Club In March 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As the official start of the spring season, March holds lots of promise after the long, dreary winter months. For members of Sam's Club, March is also a great time to check out the store's selection of new arrivals. The warehouse retail chain offers much in the way of affordable groceries. Additionally, it carries several copycat products that some customers claim are better than the real thing. The Sam's Club's Member's Mark brand offers groceries, household items, apparel, alcohol, pet products, and so much more, and these goods are often available at a lower cost than their name-brand competitors.
We love a spring shopping fling as much as the next person, and we found lots of intriguing items courtesy of the Sam's Club website. Our list features savory seasoning blends, coffee variety packs, customizable sheet cakes, sweet snacks, and lots of other goodies. One small note: these items appear to be available for purchase, but we can't guarantee that all locations will carry them. Popular items may sell out quickly, so you might want to keep that in mind if you plan to visit.
Member's Mark Marranitos Cookies
Would you be surprised to learn that gingerbread treats can be found in many cuisines? In Mexico, this baked good is used to make marranitos, a pig-shaped cookie. Sam's Club members can snag an eight-pack of these adorable treats this month.
Purchase the Member's Mark Marranitos Cookies for $5.66.
Member's Mark Jalapeño Flakes
Spice up your life (and home cooking) with the Member's Mark Jalapeño Flakes at Sam's Club. Along with adding a bit of heat to your recipes, you can use these pepper flakes to create your own zesty spice blends, sauces, and marinades.
Purchase the Member's Mark Jalapeño Flakes for $9.98.
Member's Mark Classic Coffee Pods
With the Member's Mark Classic Coffee Pods, Sam's Club shoppers get four varieties of coffee for a total of 100 single-serving cups. Flavors include French roast, donut shop, Colombian, and house blend, which range from medium to dark roast.
Purchase the Member's Mark Classic Coffee Pods for $32.98.
Member's Mark Spaghetti Pasta Pantry Pack
The Member's Mark Spaghetti Pantry Pack is a great option for a quick and tasty meal. Each box contains six individual packs of durum wheat semolina pasta, which would pair beautifully with these simple spaghetti recipes.
Purchase the Member's Mark Spaghetti Pasta Pantry Pack for $5.48.
Member's Mark Enchanted Unicorn Half Sheet Cookie Cake
If you're celebrating a birthday in March and love whimsical designs, the Member's Mark Enchanted Unicorn Half Sheet Cookie Cake is an excellent selection. This sweet treat can feed up to 48 people and is made in-store by Sam's Club staff.
Order the Member's Mark Enchanted Unicorn Half Sheet Cookie Cake for $19.98.
Member's Mark Black Sesame Seed
One of the many ingredients that can elevate fried egg sandwiches, black sesame seeds have a more powerful flavor and offer greater health benefits than the white variety (which are simply the same food with the hulls removed). That could make Member's Mark Black Sesame Seed a worthy addition to any seasoning collection.
Purchase Member's Mark Black Sesame Seed for $8.98.
Member's Mark Peanut Butter Chocolate Lover's Trail Mix
For serious snackers only: The Member's Mark Peanut Butter Chocolate Lover's Trail Mix is a dangerously tempting assortment of peanuts, chocolate chunks, peanut butter cups, and other goodies. You may be inclined to keep this treat to yourself.
Purchase the Member's Mark Peanut Butter Chocolate Lover's Trail Mix for $8.98.
Member's Mark Organic Mediterranean Style Herb Seasoning
The right seasoning can make or break a recipe, so a solid blend of herbs and spices allows cooks to confidently add flavor to dishes. The Member's Mark Organic Mediterranean Style Herb Seasoning is just such a blend, as it can complement a range of dishes and ingredients.
Purchase Member's Mark Organic Mediterranean Style Herb Seasoning for $4.98.
Member's Mark French Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Ever-increasing coffee prices can put a damper on your morning cup, but Sam's Club offers a tasty and affordable alternative to expensive brands. In addition to the low cost and high quality of Member's Mark French Roast Whole Bean Coffee, shoppers may also appreciate its Fair Trade certification.
Purchase the Member's Mark French Roast Whole Bean Coffee for $19.98.
Member's Mark Sliced Peaches in Extra Light Syrup
Canned peaches are a surprisingly versatile ingredient in the kitchen, popping up in various recipes like sorbet, salsa, and barbecue sauce. Now available at Sam's Club, the Member's Mark Sliced Peaches in Extra Light Syrup can be incorporated into recipes, added to salads, or enjoyed as a snack.
Purchase the Member's Mark Sliced Peaches in Extra Light Syrup for $8.48.
Member's Mark Sweet Celebration Full Sheet Cake
Sam's Club made our list of the best grocery store bakeries for birthday cakes, and the Member's Mark Sweet Celebration Full Sheet Cake is a great example of what shoppers can expect. Capable of serving up to 96 guests, these made-fresh cakes can be customized to your exact specifications.
Order the Member's Mark Sweet Celebration Full Sheet Cake for $40.98.
Member's Mark Organic Rustic Garlic and Herb Seasoning
If you're seeking an all-purpose blend, the Member's Mark Organic Rustic Garlic and Herb Seasoning is just the thing for you. Along with beef and chicken, this flavor enhancer also pairs well with vegetables, pasta, and soups.
Purchase the Member's Mark Organic Rustic Garlic and Herb Seasoning for $5.48.