Review: I Tried Chick-Fil-A's New Spring Menu And One Item Kicks The Classics To The Curb

After having weathered months of unrelenting sub-freezing temperatures and several blizzards, many of us are understandably at a breaking point with winter and desperate to see any signs of spring that we can pin our hopes on. The embrace of springtime still feels far-off, but Chick-fil-A's new spring menu is one of the first seasonal glimmers of hope that things are about to heat up.

This month, Chick-fil-A is launching a new Strawberry Hibiscus flavor option for several of the chain's popular beverages, alongside a new Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich, which includes an exclusive new sauce, and chicken filet variations for every preference. Never one to turn down a strawberry lemonade, I headed to Chick-fil-A for a taste of what the new menu has to offer, and desperately hoped it would provide a taste of warmer days ahead — even if only in jalapeño form.

Here's everything you need to know about the new spring menu, including when and where to find it, how each of the menu items tastes, how much each item costs, the nutritional information, and what I really think about the seasonal flavors.