9 Must-Have Costco Items For A Next-Level Pizza Party

While pizza parties may be a cherished vestige of childhood, there's no rule that says you can't have one as an adult. Whether for a sporting event, movie night, or other activity, you don't have to look far for a good reason to throw a pizza party. In addition to determining how many pizzas you need to serve your guests (aim for about three slices per person), there are other crucial supplies you need to ensure your gathering is a success. In this case, Costco has plenty of items within its Kirkland Signature brand that can help you throw a pizza party for the ages.

We checked the website with pizza party planning in mind and found lots of great products. Along with frozen pizzas, our list includes appetizers, snacks, and dishware, plus a few ingredients to allow for pizza personalization. Now for the fine print: some of the items on our list can only be purchased within Costco warehouses, and prices aren't displayed online for these goods. In this case, you need to check with your preferred location to determine price and availability. Other items can be purchased online, however, and we've included prices for those goods.