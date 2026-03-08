9 Must-Have Costco Items For A Next-Level Pizza Party
While pizza parties may be a cherished vestige of childhood, there's no rule that says you can't have one as an adult. Whether for a sporting event, movie night, or other activity, you don't have to look far for a good reason to throw a pizza party. In addition to determining how many pizzas you need to serve your guests (aim for about three slices per person), there are other crucial supplies you need to ensure your gathering is a success. In this case, Costco has plenty of items within its Kirkland Signature brand that can help you throw a pizza party for the ages.
We checked the website with pizza party planning in mind and found lots of great products. Along with frozen pizzas, our list includes appetizers, snacks, and dishware, plus a few ingredients to allow for pizza personalization. Now for the fine print: some of the items on our list can only be purchased within Costco warehouses, and prices aren't displayed online for these goods. In this case, you need to check with your preferred location to determine price and availability. Other items can be purchased online, however, and we've included prices for those goods.
Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Supreme Pizza
Winning second place in our ranking of Costco's frozen pizzas, Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Supreme Pizza is a great gluten-free alternative for your pizza party. Unlike other cauliflower crusts, this one is nearly indistinguishable from the real deal.
Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza
A four-pack of Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza is perfect if you're expecting a full house. From the crunchy thin crust to the perfectly spiced pepperoni, this pizza is a bona fide crowd-pleaser. If you want to pep up Costco's frozen pie a little further, there are some canned ingredients that can upgrade your pizza.
Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles
Speaking of pizza upgrades, bacon makes everything better. Costco's Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles are perfect for adding a little pizzazz to your frozen pizza thanks to their smoky flavor. These crumbles also pair well with other foods, including pasta dishes, baked potatoes, and salads.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles online for $10.99.
Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
If you're the type that believes pizza can never be too cheesy, Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese is just what you need. Not to be confused with Parmesan cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano is an artisan cheese that can only be sourced from the Reggiano region of Italy. Sprinkle some over your Costco frozen pie before baking to create a crispy crust.
Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper
Replicate the classic pizza shop experience for your guests with Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper. Featuring just the right amount of heat, this seasoning lets party-goers spice up their slices to their exact desires.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper online for $4.79.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings
Pizza may be the star of your gathering, but Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings make for an excellent appetizer. Talk about easy; these wings can be cooked right from frozen, whether baking, grilling, or frying. When it comes to pairings, a homemade blue cheese dip is the perfect accompaniment.
Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats Variety Pack
Complement your savory spread with Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats Variety Pack, which contains a wide selection of beloved candies. This pack offers nearly 6 pounds of candy and includes Laffy Taffy, Twizzlers, Skittles, Warheads, Starburst, and plenty of other treats.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats Variety Pack online for $23.99.
Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates
When having a party, using plastic plates limits the post-shindig cleanup and saves your dishware from cracks and chips. Whether you're hosting rowdy adults or rambunctious kids, Kirkland Signature plates are rugged and reliable.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates online for $15.49.
Kirkland Signature Chinet Plastic Cups
Costco offers its own version of the iconic (and infamous) big red cup, a staple of casual get-togethers everywhere. These extra-strong heavyweight cups prevent spills while also saving your glassware from any unexpected party fouls.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Chinet Plastic Cups online for $13.59.