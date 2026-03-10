8 Store Bought Blue Cheese Dressings, Ranked

While I love a good homemade blue cheese dressing just like anyone else, I don't always have the time to make my own, especially when I'm the only one in my home who appreciates the pungent, briny flavor. So, I was excited for the opportunity to taste some of the blue cheese dressings I frequently see on the shelves of my local supermarkets but never purchase. After all, it's so hard to know what you're getting — and I am admittedly picky when it comes to blue cheese dressing.

I want that sharp, funky blue cheese flavor to be front and center with the texture of the dressing a close second. My preference is a dressing that is creamy with an ample amount of blue cheese chunks without having the consistency of glue. It should also pour well without being too watery in the process.

The good news is that all of the dressings on this list had a pleasant flavor, though some were lacking a bit of the chunkiness I wanted and at least one had a more herby flavor than is typical for a blue cheese dressing. Interestingly, I would be happy to eat any of my top four dressings pretty regularly. However, the top dressing on this list had me at first taste. I was so pleased with the fresh flavor, that I went back to it the next day and paired it with some chili and cumin seasoned crispy chicken thighs — and it still proved why it's number one on my list. Here's how eight store-bought blue cheese dressings stacked up against one another.