The Biggest Cottage Cheese Recalls To Sweep The US

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There are a fair number of illnesses and even some deaths among accounts of the biggest cheese recalls in U.S. history. Thankfully, cottage cheese has been recalled exponentially less frequently than cheese as a general category, and the history of recalled cottage cheeses is considerably less macabre. As a soft cheese, the length of time cottage cheese lasts after opening it is relatively short for a dairy product. Nevertheless, despite that fragility, cottage cheese is just not recalled with much regularity. When it has been, the resultant danger has been minimal.

Determining the biggest cottage cheese recalls required isolating incidents in which a significant volume was recalled, as well as those that impacted large swaths of the country. That meant first combing through the Food Industry Counsel's archive of food recalls, before turning to an in-depth Google search to find a few additional recalls that didn't come up in the archive. Based on that research, the following are the biggest cottage cheese recalls that have impacted shoppers across the U.S., listed in chronological order.