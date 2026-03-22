3 Old-School Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches That Are Still On Menus Today
When it comes to staple fast food fare, burgers and fries are always top of mind. However, there's a different meat that's been dominating fast food joints recently, and that is chicken. The so-called Chicken Wars are in full swing, with restaurants like McDonald's and Taco Bell competing against Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, and other establishments best known for their clucky offerings. However, some restaurants have been paying homage to the meat for sometime in the form of chicken sandwiches. That got us thinking: Which chicken sandwiches are the longest running at our favorite fast food chains?
We did some digging and found three popular restaurants with old-school chicken sandwiches. Our list includes the progenitor Chick-fil-A and its Original Chicken Sandwich, KFC's Chicken Littles, and Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. All three menu offerings have been around for decades and illustrate that simple may be better when it comes to fast food fare. With so many fried chicken chains expanding in 2026 (like Dave's Hot Chicken and Layne's Chicken Fingers), it appears that the meat will continue to be a staple of fast-food establishments for years to come.
Original Chick-fil-A sandwich
A fast food icon that needs no introduction, the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich was created in 1964 by restaurant founder S. Truett Cathy. The restaurateur was inspired by his mother's method for cooking chicken, which involved a makeshift pressure cooker in her home kitchen. These days, the restaurant uses a meticulous process for creating perfectly crispy chicken, from hand-breading fillets to cooking them in a proprietary pressure fryer that can be found at every restaurant.
Not much has changed about the sandwich in the more than 60 years that it's been featured on the menu. It's still made simply, consisting of just a chicken patty, pickles, and toasted, buttered bun. It's still one of the most beloved items on the menu, at least according to our ranking of popular Chick-fil-A entrees from worst to first (in case you're wondering, the restaurant's Grilled Chicken Club landed in last place). It's true that Chick-fil-A has experienced some ups and downs, and controversies involving the LGBTQ+ community have resulted in many consumers swearing off the restaurant indefinitely. Nonetheless, the chicken chain remains a major competitor in the fast food realm, with a number of new locations opening in 2026.
KFC's Chicken Littles
Ranking as our least favorite chain restaurant fried chicken, KFC is somehow still limping along despite ongoing complaints about the quality of its food. The restaurant is aware of its dwindling reputation and has been hard at work tweaking its menu as a result. KFC locations in Canada and the U.K. unveiled a limited-time pickle-influenced menu, while U.S. locations introduced an updated version of the chicken Twister wrap that debuted in the '90s. However, there's another nostalgic KFC offering that has piqued our interest. Popping up at the restaurant in 1987, KFC's Chicken Littles consist of a chicken tender, pickles, and mayonnaise on a bun.
On Reddit, nostalgia for the miniature chicken sandwich is strong, with a commenter reminiscing, "I would use the money I made babysitting to buy a bag of [Chicken Littles], rush home...and then hide in my room where I could devour them in peace." It's worth noting that Chicken Littles have disappeared and reappeared on KFC menus a few times, so we can't say they're going to stick around forever. According to the KFC website, the sandwiches are currently available.
Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich
Spicy flavors may be commonplace in modern fast food restaurants, but that wasn't the case in the mid-'90s. That's why the introduction of Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich was so exciting at the time. The item first appeared on menus in 1995 and has remained a staple at the chain for lovers of fiery flavors. Today, the sandwich includes a breaded and spice-infused chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a premium bun. The sandwich's manageable heat level is one of the many reasons why Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich is so beloved, as it can be enjoyed by all palates.
Along with its popular chicken sandwich, the fast food chain currently offers a few iterations of its spicy chicken. Customers can snag spicy nuggets or they can indulge in the Spicy Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, which comes with bacon, asiago cheese, ranch, lettuce, and tomato. Back in 2008, Wendy's offered a 4-Alarm version of its Spicy Chicken sandwich, which paired its spicy chicken fillet with pepper jack cheese, chipotle pepper sauce, and jalapeño slices. While it was a limited-time release, Wendy's fans still remember the 4-Alarm sandwich fondly. As one Redditor put it, "I think about the Four-Alarm Chicken Sandwich at least once a month since they discontinued it."