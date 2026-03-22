3 Old-School Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches That Are Still On Menus Today

When it comes to staple fast food fare, burgers and fries are always top of mind. However, there's a different meat that's been dominating fast food joints recently, and that is chicken. The so-called Chicken Wars are in full swing, with restaurants like McDonald's and Taco Bell competing against Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, and other establishments best known for their clucky offerings. However, some restaurants have been paying homage to the meat for sometime in the form of chicken sandwiches. That got us thinking: Which chicken sandwiches are the longest running at our favorite fast food chains?

We did some digging and found three popular restaurants with old-school chicken sandwiches. Our list includes the progenitor Chick-fil-A and its Original Chicken Sandwich, KFC's Chicken Littles, and Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. All three menu offerings have been around for decades and illustrate that simple may be better when it comes to fast food fare. With so many fried chicken chains expanding in 2026 (like Dave's Hot Chicken and Layne's Chicken Fingers), it appears that the meat will continue to be a staple of fast-food establishments for years to come.