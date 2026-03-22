Big Changes Are Coming To Your Favorite Chain Restaurants In 2026

Usually, the only truly light fare you can find at Olive Garden is the bottomless salad bowl, and even that comes with addressing packs of calories. So to help customers keep their physical goals for the new year, the restaurant is adding several lighter portion items of its expansive pasta and meat-based dishes. Think of it as an innovation that keeps you from having to share a dish with a friend in order to split the calories in half.

According to Darden CEO Rick Cardenas, a test of the menu was rolled out for 40% of Olive Garden locations in 2025 to prove the concept. It was so well received that rather than waiting to implement the new items in fiscal year 2026, the company opted to jump in and finish the rollout in January 2026.

The new menu section features seven of Olive Garden's signature creations such as Fettuccine Alfredo and Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and still includes breadsticks and salad. These options are available for dinner during the week and all day on weekends, and come with a reduced price that is likely to vary by location. It's a problem solver that can help retain customers looking for satisfaction on a smaller scale at a more sensible price. And if you've always been intrigued by the Parmesan grater used by your server? Olive Garden will be making those available for purchase in restaurants in 2026 too!