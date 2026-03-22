Big Changes Are Coming To Your Favorite Chain Restaurants In 2026
In the pursuit of relevance and keeping customers coming back for more, you can always depend on chain restaurants to shake things up when the menu or the format becomes too predictable. Something as simple as adding new items to the menu can cause a seismic shift in business and draw a whole new faction of diners into the fold. And of course, expansion of locations is always a safe bet ... except when a reduction of locations is in order. It all depends on how the company forecasts the future and what the executives think are the best moves to make.
What does 2026 hold for your favorite chain restaurants and how will these changes impact your ability to enjoy dining out? Some of the biggest names in the biz are gearing up for an eventful year, hoping to earn your loyalty in your dollars while taking steps to minimize expenses and stave off losses. Here's a rundown of how major players in the dining sphere aim to make things bigger, better, and fresher in the next 12 months.
Red Lobster is adding AI and reducing head count
In a similar mode as many modern businesses, Red Lobster has embraced the efficiency engine that is AI and is prepared to utilize the technology to make its entire operation run more smoothly. Red Lobster's version of AI-based enhancements comes in the form of an agent dedicated to answering every phone call that comes in. The hope is to ensure that all orders can be addressed and fulfilled without being dropped, leading to more completed orders and a better experience for to-go and delivery customers.
As seems to be the trend when a company adds AI to the mix, Red Lobster will also be reducing its headcount in the coming year, likely to accommodate financial considerations made more efficient by the move into a higher-tech model. The plan is to let 200 workers go through 2026, all part of the brand's attempt to keep clawing its way back up the fast casual food pyramid. Paired with new dishes and drinks on the menu, the enhancements will continue the comeback made by this once-struggling seafood chain, in hopes of solidifying its stability.
Olive Garden is adding lighter menu options and expanding into merch
Usually, the only truly light fare you can find at Olive Garden is the bottomless salad bowl, and even that comes with addressing packs of calories. So to help customers keep their physical goals for the new year, the restaurant is adding several lighter portion items of its expansive pasta and meat-based dishes. Think of it as an innovation that keeps you from having to share a dish with a friend in order to split the calories in half.
According to Darden CEO Rick Cardenas, a test of the menu was rolled out for 40% of Olive Garden locations in 2025 to prove the concept. It was so well received that rather than waiting to implement the new items in fiscal year 2026, the company opted to jump in and finish the rollout in January 2026.
The new menu section features seven of Olive Garden's signature creations such as Fettuccine Alfredo and Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and still includes breadsticks and salad. These options are available for dinner during the week and all day on weekends, and come with a reduced price that is likely to vary by location. It's a problem solver that can help retain customers looking for satisfaction on a smaller scale at a more sensible price. And if you've always been intrigued by the Parmesan grater used by your server? Olive Garden will be making those available for purchase in restaurants in 2026 too!
Chili's is enhancing its menu and expanding its advertising
If you've ever thought that Chili's could use a little sprucing up around the menu area, 2026 is the year for you. There will be a slew of enhancements to the food listings, designed to bring the restaurant into the modern area. One of the more worthy initiatives is the introduction of a budget-friendly menu to entice customers who have backed off of eating out to make a welcome return.
This move plays off the uplift Chili's has seen in the past three years and preemptively addresses ongoing issues of inflation in most consumer sectors. The company has already pushed beneficial strategies to help visitors make the most of their money, making Chili's several dollars cheaper per visit than other fast casual restaurants.
Another approach Chili's is taking to simplify its operation and give its workers a little more breathing room is to remove the concept of limited edition items from its enterprise. CEO Kevin Hochman feels this will bring the focus back to the restaurant's core offerings instead of confusing the customers with short term offers. Patrons can expect an upgrade to the chain's chicken sandwich in April, as well as a considerable advertising campaign rollout.
Outback is spending millions to improve its menu
Nobody ever accused Outback of being a slouch when it comes to serving delicious and satisfying meals, even though Outback keeps its steaks pretty cheap. But even an operation that knows what it's doing can use a little refreshing every now and then. Expect 2026 to be the year that the chain steakhouse revamps its offerings.
Outback plans to spend $50 million in 2026 to improve its operation, including $25 million set aside for enhancing the menu and focusing on "steak excellence." Introduction of a new steak set up centered on the sirloin and bone-in ribeye have had a positive impact on customer satisfaction since being implemented in November 2025. Leaders are being trained in how to execute steak excellence, including focus on steak accuracy and quality during prime business hours, and Ziosk units have been placed on tables to collect customer input and satisfaction scores.
Since introducing these changes, Outback has experienced increased scores in service, value, and atmosphere, in addition to elevated food satisfaction from visitors. With millions of dollars invested, it will be interesting to see if Outback can keep the upward trend going all year long.
Wendy's is improving the quality of its menu
There's no shame in Wendy's burger game, but with tough competition from so many other restaurants, Dave's House is taking the opportunity in 2026 to improve the quality of what's on the menu. Some customers are bound to question the need to change selections that have kept people satisfied for so many years — the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" principle. But the big heads at the chain recognize that they've begun missing the mark on core values like food quality, focusing more on sales and promotions, which resulted in a notable drop in sales.
In order to correct course, Wendy's plan is to elevate the flavor and enjoyability of its burgers, chicken, and buns — in other words, the essentials of the restaurant's most valuable players. Novel offerings like a Chicken Tenders Wrap and the Cheesy Bacon Burger will augment the existing items. The success of the innovative Girl Scout Thin Mint Frosty also indicated that visitors are in favor of new offerings. In addition to all of this fine-tuning, the value menu will expand to include Biggie Deals, providing the sort of everyday value Wendy's believes its customers crave most.
Burger King is giving the Whopper an upgrade
A classic like the Whopper seems like something of a monolith to fast food fans: an unchanging and ever-dependable favorite that doesn't shift to the winds of time. But all that is due to change in 2026 when the company decided to give Burger King's best-selling menu item a makeover that's been a long time coming. Spurred by customer calls that gave President Tom Curtis sincere insight into how to improve the Whopper, the company has acted on suggestions and already enacted an improvement plan that updates the classic sandwich for the first time in 10 years.
The changes aren't drastic, simply enhancements that give the Whopper a bit more magic. The most worthy is a new bun chosen for its improved flavor, a clever way of augmenting the burger without drifting too far away from its core components. The other change is more visual: The Whopper is now served in a box, bound to be noticed immediately by patrons who are used to receiving their order in a paper wrapper. This helps retain the original structure of the burger so the customer gets their Whopper as it was made, rather than having it squished in the packaging.
This customer-driven effort is part of Burger King's endeavor to gradually improve its menu without stripping away crucial elements that customers love. If the changes are successful, the company may rely on the direct Guest feedback model for enhancements to other aspects of the business.
Taco Bell is introducing a Luxe Value menu
Taco Bell probably isn't the first restaurant you think of when it comes to luxury dining. In fact, it may not be on the list at all. This is why the company is stepping up its game in 2026 with the Luxe Value menu, an upgraded spin on its value menu that includes some of the more inventive items. Fan favorites and brand new creations merge in a 10-item lineup intended to make customers old and new salivate when they hit the counter.
It sounds similar to the 2025 Live Más menu, but it's quite different. The Luxe Value menu shows off five all-new dishes: a mini version of the treasured taco salad; the Beefy Loaded Potato Griller wrap; the grilled Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker; Chips and Nacho Supreme Dip, a seven-layer situation served with tortilla chips; and a limited-time Salted Caramel Churro dessert treat. These new items shuffle together all the things customers love most about Taco Bell in savory and sweet new ways. Five returning fan favorites accompany these first-timers: Spicy Potato Tacos, Cheesy Roll-ups, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Cheesy Double Beef Roll-Up, and the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt.
The best part of the Luxe Value menu is the pricing structure. Every item is priced under three dollars, making it more than possible for Taco Bell diehards to revisit their old favorites while saving space for some of the novelty items.
TGI Fridays is experimenting with pop-up events
Rather than try to shake up its menu or turn its inner workings into a fully tech-driven machine, TGI Friday has come up with a truly inventive way to show off its cleverness in 2026. The company initiated pop-up events in 2025, aimed at invigorating the business while matching the vibe of the modern eater.
The first of these happened in December 2025 with TGI Elf Days, a Christmas themed concert that pulled in traffic and garnered social media buzz. The festive celebrations included maximalist holiday decor and specialty cocktails, imparting a blow-out party feel. It was a frothy way to tap into the pop-up bar trend while showing the world that TGI Fridays could still hang with the cool kids. The chain is racing to follow up with similar events.
It's all part of an improvement program the company calls "1-2-3 Strategic Vision." The three points include making TGI Fridays exciting for customers again, keeping agile when it comes to growth, and reinforcing the company's franchise element. CEO Ray Blanchette's aim is to draw a modern customer base without sacrificing the core Americana vibe as the chain keeps growing. With presence in over 40 countries, that's a lot of fast casual ambition.
Popeyes is fine-tuning its customer service
You may not come to Popeyes for the customer service, but in 2026, Popeyes customer service is coming for you. That sounds more ominous than it is; what it really amounts to is an initiative by the chicken strips chain to ensure the most enjoyable experience for its patrons. Considering the 4.9% drop in sales that happened in the fourth quarter of 2025, the chain could use as much reinforcement on the customer front as it can muster.
Popeyes was busy solving the issue of being out-performed by competitors like McDonald's on the value side of the fast food equation in 2024, which led to a drop in customer engagement satisfaction. To recenter its efforts, the focus is shifted to ensuring that accuracy, reliability, and speed are brought up to par in all locations. Location visits by coaches and rallies for general managers all across the U.S. are being instituted in 2026 to reinforce efforts and elevate the knowledge base.
Cheesecake Factory is adding to its already-deep menu
The catalog of tempting dishes on hand at Cheesecake Factory will be expanding in 2026, as if there's not already enough on the menu to choose from. At a restaurant that offers a bakery case filled with eye-popping cheesecakes, too much is never enough.
What new dishes can you look forward to trying during your visit to the Factory this year? How about trendy hand-breaded Pickle Fries or wonton-based Asian Chicken Nachos? Try Asian Tenderloin or an Ahi Poke Bowl to keep with the global dining theme, or choose BBQ Pork Belly Buns and Spicy Jambalaya Arancini to switch it up. And with Baja bowls and veggie burgers, the mindful eater's tastes are covered, too.
The additions will bring the count to more than 250 items, which is sure to cause menu envy for the other fast casual chains on the scene. It's enough to keep visitors sampling the goods through 2026 and beyond.
Texas Roadhouse is upgrading its tech for an improved customer experience
You may go to Texas Roadhouse for an old-fashioned barbecue and steakhouse experience, but that doesn't mean the chain can't engage a little high-tech razzmatazz to bring its customer service up to speed. It already has the food front covered, with classic steaks, chops, and famous Texas Roadhouse sides made from scratch, clearing the slate for some operational improvements.
Thanks to a digitized ordering system, to-go orders are now operating more efficiently, allowing for a greater number of orders. The waitlist system for in-restaurant customers has also been enhanced, which helps front-of-house workers process higher volumes of patrons. Digital handheld ordering units are being rolled out to give the waitstaff an advantage when taking customer orders. All three points converge to create improved flow for operations in all aspects of customer accommodation.
Texas Roadhouse has already seen an 8% increase in sales across the board in 2026, though rising beef prices are a challenge that doesn't seem to be going away. Even with that sort of inflation, the company has seen 60 straight quarters of growth, a streak which seems set to continue.
Waffle House is installing EV charging stations
2026 is the year that the old-fashioned yellow roofed Waffle House restaurants take a giant step into the future, or present, considering that it's already happening. The company is installing EV charging stations for the comfort and safety of its alternative fuel-driving customers. Now when you pull up for 2 a.m. waffles and a cup of coffee, you can plug your vehicle in and drop off your battery while you eat.
The plan was approved in 2025 as a partnership between Waffle House and bp pulse to start deploying chargers in 2026. The two companies consider it a strategic arrangement that overlaps the networks of EV drivers who love a good ham steak and hash browns. And of course, all services will be available around the clock, following the Waffle House protocol.
The 50 or more restaurants that are lucky enough to get the first wave will have six EV docking stations to serve a half-dozen cars at a time using either CCS or NACS connectors. Texas, Georgia, and Florida locations will be launching EV stations first. The rollout will continue adding locations throughout the rest of 2026 and into 2027. Just make sure you don't dawdle; your 21st century auto should take only about 30 minutes to fill up.