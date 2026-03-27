17 Times Fast Food Chains Totally Nailed April Fools' Day

April Fools' pranks launched by fast food companies are some of the best-executed promotional campaigns around. The biggest names take great joy in humorously misleading their audiences with products and strategies that look like the real thing, just a little too ridiculous to be authentic. The real fun is in watching the target audience respond and seeing just how far the company can take the antics before revealing the truth.

Over the years, companies such as Burger King, McDonald's, and Dunkin' have schemed to tease their clientele with some of the most outrageous yet plausible pranks ever imagined. There have even been some fast food pranks that customers wished were real so much that they later came true. From essential oil product ranges to partnerships with breath mint companies, the best April Fools' pranks from fast food companies have taken practical jokes in some wildly convincing directions.