5 Times Starbucks Customers Went Too Far

Love it or hate it, Starbucks continues to dominate the American coffee market. While plenty of other coffee shops offer superior-quality brews, much of Starbucks' appeal can be attributed to its accessibility and reliability. You can thank the chain's dedicated staff for that, despite the fact that Starbucks employees don't always have the best working environment. The reasons for this range from low pay to ceaseless demands on workers to make the corporate overlords happy. However, there is one challenge that all Starbucks employees must face, regardless of the conditions at their specific store: the customers. Not all patrons at the coffee chain are terrible, but every so often, riled-up customers take things way too far.

Baristas frequently highlight customers' bad behavior, like complaining about long wait times and honking in the drive-thru. Along with these comparatively minor transgressions, some customers blow their proverbial tops when patronizing the chain. We compiled some of the most outlandish examples of Starbucks customers pushing their luck, including an angry outburst over a misspelled name, a monstrous drink order, and multiple bear cup dust-ups. If you want to avoid finding yourself on a list like this, Starbucks staff asks that you adhere to some simple rules the next time you order coffee at the chain — and being kind is one of them.