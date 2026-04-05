Gordon Ramsay's Most Embarrassing Moments Caught On Screen
Gordon Ramsay is arguably one of the most famous and respected chefs in the world today. He may be known for his fiery temper and potty mouth, but most people who meet him tend to be reverential. Aspiring chefs look up to him, while the rest recognize him as a top player in the culinary world.
As such, it is quite jarring to discover moments when the "MasterChef" host behaved embarrassingly while the cameras were rolling. The fact that Ramsay is famous for his savage insults and unfortunate habit of humiliating other people for the smallest mistakes makes his own on-camera blunders even more shocking.
To be fair, some of these recorded moments happened in good fun. But, there are a few that stick out like a sore thumb because they are too cringeworthy to dismiss with a laugh. From saying sexist comments to a female to suffering humiliating defeats in the kitchen, here are some of Gordon Ramsay's most embarrassing moments on television.
He made a cringy TikTok calling a Dutch cook German
One of the most embarrassing things that has gotten Gordon Ramsay crucified is a side-by-side video reaction to @larakiye's TikTok video replicating his three-ingredient scrambled eggs. It was cringe-inducing. Ramsay spoke in a higher-than-usual-pitched voice and was overly ebullient. For anyone used to hearing him speak on his cooking shows, the video is a weird surprise.
But, that's not what makes it embarrassing. Three seconds into his reaction, Ramsay says, "Good, German scrambled eggs!" However, @larakiye is from the Netherlands and was speaking Dutch in the voice-over. Ramsay's mistake could have been forgivable, if only he didn't yell "Nein" when the lady took the eggs off the stove too early. He also shouted "Gut gemacht" when the scrambled eggs turned out fine in the end.
Some people didn't take the video seriously and laughingly corrected the chef, but others took offense. See, Ramsay uploaded the TikTok on May 3, the eve of Dodenherdenking, or Remembrance of the Dead, in the Netherlands. It is a national day of remembrance to honor the people who lost their lives during World War II. Then on May 5, the country celebrates Bevrijdingsdag, or Liberation Day, commemorating the end of the German occupation, making the faux pas even more offensive. "German? bruh, on Dutch WW2 remembrance day ... ain't no way," one comment read. If Ramsay was embarrassed by this, he never let on because he didn't delete the video or apologize for it.
He was very sexist to Sophia Vergara
Another toe-curling moment happened on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2010. He was a guest along with Sophia Vergara, and he said several highly sexist comments to the Latina actress.
Before Vergara entered the studio, they showed a skit of her as an unhappy diner yelling at Leno and Ramsay. So as she sat on the couch next to Ramsay, she apologized about the skit, confessing she never screams like that in real life. Ramsay replied, "Only in the bedroom?" while touching her arm with a finger. Gasps rang out in the audience as Vergara simply smiled, but visibly cringed and leaned away from Ramsay.
The rest of the interview went badly. When Vergara shared a photo of her enjoying pizza on a trip to Italy, Ramsay didn't stop with the innuendo. "You had a whole wedge in your mouth?," he asked with a leer.
Things got worse when Vergara brought out a Colombian dessert and had both men taste it. Ramsay said, "It tastes like [redacted] fudge," and spat it out behind the couch. Vergara explained it's a beloved dessert in her country, but then Ramsay quipped, "You can take it back to [redacted] Colombia." Ramsay attempted to laugh it all off and kept touching Vergara's arm and leg, but she lost patience at this point. She smacked the chef and stated: "No touching!" Ramsay was beyond embarrassing and downright deplorable in this TV appearance.
He crudely described his relationship with a French girlfriend on the Graham Norton Show
Here is another instance of Gordon Ramsay being outrageously embarrassing. He appeared on the "Graham Norton Show," alongside French actress Juliette Binoche, and spoke about his early life and career experience in France.
Norton started the discussion by asking about his old romance with a French girlfriend. Ramsay said he was 22 or 23 at that time, and his girlfriend had taught him a lot. Then he started speaking with awkward pauses, which signaled to the audience that he was about to talk about something of a sexual nature. "It's difficult, down there," he said while gesturing downwards with both hands. When Norton looked puzzled, Ramsay said he's trying to be polite and discreet. But, then he let loose when Binoche kindly reassured him and said he could say what he wanted.
"Her fanny started there," he gestured above his stomach. "They don't do bikini waxes in France." Binoche looked genuinely bewildered and said, "What? What are you talking about?," while shaking her head at the audience.
Ramsay continued to say crude things that made people in the audience groan. Binoche said she's thankful she couldn't understand everything he said. A few minutes later, Ramsay asked her, "Do you wax?," which had Norton protesting at his rudeness towards the actress.
His mother's humbled him on his show
Ramsay is often praised as the world's top chef, so he is no doubt used to being the best cook in the room. But, his mother, Helen Ramsay, proved him wrong in one episode of his show, "The F Word," when the two had an apple pudding cook off. Mrs. Ramsay opted for a simple, old-school recipe; Ramsay's was more complex, with Calvados brandy for glazing and almonds for toppings.
Ramsay crowed about his recipe. "[It is] not the kind of thing you take down to Bingo hall," he joked. His mum took the jab very well, confident that her recipe, which she said she used to cook at least once a week when Ramsay was still young, would hold up.
Once the pies were done, Ramsay said his mum's looked nice, but it wasn't mind-blowing. Mrs. Ramsay just smiled, however, and looked at her son's pie. "Is it cooked in the middle?" she asked. To Ramsay's embarrassment, it wasn't. He rushed back to the oven and asked for two more minutes. Mrs. Ramsay laughed and said his pie was clearly sinking in the middle, like the Titanic.
Ramsay won the challenge, but he acknowledged his victory was all thanks to his mom. He should also be thankful Mama Ramsay is not one to scream, "Raw!" into someone's face.
Japanese chefs and customers were unimpressed by his sushi
In one episode of the 2008 British show, "Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live," Ramsay went to the prestigious Aaya restaurant to learn how to make proper sushi. His teachers were the establishment's sous chef and the sushi master, both of whom have had up to 10 years of training in sushi making.
Ramsay's lesson started with learning how to wash rice. After that, the chefs showed him how to make Dragon Roll, an eel and cucumber roll wrapped in rice and nori, then topped with thin avocado slices. Ramsay had to make a perfect, single serving of the roll in two minutes; he finished his first try in 13. "I feel slightly nervous," he confessed. "I feel for the first time in my cooking career, after 21 years in the kitchen, I'm out of my depth."
The next thing he had to learn to make was scallop nigiri. Scooping the right amount of rice and shaping it into the perfect size required high-level precision. "My first attempt was embarrassing," Ramsay said. One customer said it wasn't well-formed because it fell apart as he picked it up off the plate.
To Ramsay's credit, he paid close attention to the sushi master's demonstrations until he got faster and better at rolling sushi. He wasn't comfortable having customers watch him struggle, but in the end, he figured things out
A Chinese head chef kept rejecting his dumplings and scored his cooking a 5/10
"The F Word" was a cooking show that aired from 2005 to 2010, and it's a mine of on-screen embarrassing moments for Gordon Ramsay. One of the more memorable episodes had the chef cursing up a storm when he went to the Royal China Club, one of the top dim sum restaurants in London, to learn how to make dim sum.
Ramsay had a seasoned Chinese chef teach him how to make Cantonese-style har gow (prawn meat in potato flour-wrapper) and cheung fun (a slithery, rice noodle roll with various fillings). Making these delicate dumplings was a lot harder than he thought. But, a bigger challenge was ahead: Working the lunch service under the supervision of head chef, Henry Chow.
Ramsay was visibly flustered with being under close scrutiny in the steamy kitchen. "I've never been in a kitchen where I've never been in control, so this is really [redacted] weird," he said. He was used to being the leader, but now his work was being judged. Unfortunately for him, Chef Chow rejected several of his attempts. He succeeded near the end of the service, but it was tough work.
After the service, Ramsay whipped something up for the chefs: His own recipe of Chinese-style tortellini with prawn, scallop, and crispy duck filling. Chef Chow was still unimpressed, however, and gave his food an embarrassing 5/10.
A Taiwanese chef told Ramsay his Pad Thai was NOT Pad Thai
In another episode of "The F Word," Ramsay went to the Blue Elephant, a Thai restaurant in London, to help cook for the Buddhist monks in the local temple who, by custom, do not cook and rely on alms from the community for their food. Ramsay prepared dishes alongside leader of the Blue Elephant, chef Chang.
Their meeting started well. Chef Chang taught Ramsay how to make appetizers called "Money Bags," which is a pork and crab dumpling wrapped in bean curd pastry. Afterwards, Ramsay demonstrated how he cooks Pad Thai, which he said he loved to make at home. His recipe includes king prawns with some chili and tamarind paste for sourness. He then mixed sugar, salt, and fish sauce to add sweetness and saltiness.
But, his flavor combinations did not meet the expert-approved golden ratio of ingredients that Chef Chang expected. Chang's smiling face turned a bit stern and he smirked at Ramsay, stating: "This is not Pad Thai at all." "I think that doesn't taste too bad," Ramsay said in defense of his dish. "For you. But not for me," Chef Chang said bluntly. The episode proved how much Ramsay is unused to being told his cooking wasn't good enough because he never conceded to the chef Chang.
Tilly Ramsay egged and splashed Ramsay in a video prank
Daughters often get a pass from their fathers when they do something to embarrass them. Tilly, Ramsay's then 19-year-old daughter, took full advantage of this privilege in 2021 when she pranked her father and uploaded the video on TikTok.
The video depicts Tilly showing Ramsay a magic trick where she seemingly makes an egg drop right through the tiny mouth of an open plastic bottle filled with water. After some fancy abracadabra gestures, she grabs the egg and pretends to push it inside the water bottle, but she actually grabs and hides it in her left fist. Then she tells Ramsay to check through the mouth of the water bottle. As he leaned over it, her right fist squeezed the bottom of the bottle, squirting water right up her dad's nostrils.
Tilly's final move was savage: She smashed the raw egg hidden in her fist right on top of Ramsay's head. Ramsay could only clutch the bridge of his nose and laugh as his daughter ran away. It's actually a funny and cute prank. However, it still elicits second-hand embarrassment for the man who built a career on his scary, intimidating reputation.
He called girl scout cookies dog biscuits on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
It looks like Ramsay is prone to foot-in-mouth moments whenever he appears on television. During his 2016 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", he tactlessly ridiculed a beloved American snack while promoting "Hell's Kitchen." Not the wisest move considering he was appealing to an American audience.
Here's how it went down. Kimmel, who likes to liven up interviews by bringing up personal trivia about the guests, revealed that Ramsay had never tried girl scout cookies despite having lived in the U.S. for over a decade. So, he brings out three boxes for the "Kitchen Nightmares" host to taste: Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and Samoas.
Ramsay instantly put on his critic's shoes. He started with: "Visually, they look like dog biscuits." Then he critiqued the biscuits. He thought the chocolate-coated Tagalongs were okay and the Samoas "tiny" and "weird-tasting." Then Ramsay bit into a Thin Mint as the audience fell silent, waiting with baited breath. "That's like a cheap, half-rate dinner mint," he finally said. He then spat out the cookie and tossed it behind his chair. The audience still clapped and laughed, although less enthusiastically than before. Kimmel closed the segment with a joke to cover up the slight awkwardness. "Well, Gordon Ramsay's visa just expired," he said.
An inmate beat him in an onion-slicing challenge
Ramsay once visited Doncaster Prison for an episode of "The F Word." It was during the Christmas holidays, and he wanted to teach the inmates, who were taking the cooking course at the prison, how to make Thai red curry with leftover turkey.
Ramsay's competitiveness reared its ugly head midway through teaching the inmates as he challenged one of them, 24-year old Kieron, to a speed-chopping contest. "Do you reckon he'll finish before me?" Ramsay asked the other inmates, who told him the young man is actually quite good at chopping. Ramsay and Kieron each had a whole onion and a knife down on a chopping board ... and then the challenge was on.
Kieron was relaxed and took his time slicing his onion in half then cutting the roots off of them. He then expertly and speedily chopped through his onion, finishing way earlier than Ramsay. "Hold on a minute!" Ramsay said after realizing the chopping sound from his competitor had stopped and that he was calmly rearranging his onion slices.
Ramsay was soundly beaten at his own challenge, but the embarrassing moment passed quickly as he asked Kieron: "Hey, fancy a job?" Even we must admit, that was a cool, highly redeeming move from Ramsay.
James Captain Slow May beat Ramsay on The F Word
Here's one more embarrassing, on-camera moment from "The F Word." In this episode, Ramsay was up against James May, a TV presenter and host of "Top Gear." James May won the cookoff, to Ramsay's dismay and embarrassment.
This wasn't the first time Ramsay lost to a guest chef on "The F Word." But, his loss against "Captain Slow" was a standout because everything seemed to go wrong for May as he cooked his fish pie. He couldn't remember his recipe, his roux wouldn't thicken, his prawns shrunk because he re-cooked them in the milk sauce (a common mistake made with shrimp), and he practically troweled mashed potato all over his pie. May also kept sipping wine as he worked, so he got progressively tipsy throughout the challenge.
Ramsay laughed in disbelief watching May's antics. "James, If I lose against that, seriously, I'm gonna give up cooking," he said. He was also confident he would wipe the floor with May. "Half an hour later, blind tasters will taste them and then you'll lose," Ramsay told him. But, in a surprising twist, three of the five tasters picked May's fish pie. It was hilarious seeing Ramsay "beaten by a shaggy tramp that spent four hours peeling his f****** potatoes."
He cut his finger on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Rounding out this list of Gordon Ramsay's most embarrassing moments caught on screen is his 2010 guest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He was demonstrating how to cook a simple vegetable stir fry. Ramsay showed DeGeneres how to slice a carrot, then red bell peppers. He had literally just told her to keep her fingers tucked in when slicing to avoid getting cut when he accidentally sliced his finger.
"You just have as much chance of slicing [your fingers tucked in] as when your fingers are sticking out," DeGeneres had just finished saying, when Ramsay let out an "Ow!" He bravely powered on with the cooking demo, alternating slicing more vegetables and putting pressure on his cut with a towel. "I haven't cut myself this big in 10 years!" he exclaimed. That it happened on one of the most popular and widely watched television shows at that time must have embarrassed the proud chef!
Ramsay has had many embarrassing moments caught on screen, as one might expect from someone who's been in front of the camera for over 25 years now. Fortunately, they seem to have gotten fewer in recent years. Many young chefs around the world look up to Ramsay, so for their sake, we hope he'll continue to behave himself whenever filming is underway.