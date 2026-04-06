Big Changes Are Coming To Pizza Hut In 2026

It's the homey chain restaurant with the red, slanted roof and the almost-too-greasy pan pizzas. It's the brand ubiquitously credited by '90s babies for being the reason they completed their summer reading goals. (It was all for the The BOOK IT! program's personal pizzas.) It's Pizza Hut: the nostalgic pizza company that's still serving up hot, cheesy pies — and attempting to claw its way back to relevance in 2026 by making some big changes.

The once-loved chain isn't the dominant force in carryout pizzas anymore, though. In fact, these days, most will agree that Pizza Hut has gone downhill since it was founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1958. That's when the brand's glory days began; it quickly grew in popularity. Pizza Hut was the first restaurant to pioneer online ordering, and that helped it lead the way in pizza sales for decades until Domino's claimed the throne in 2017.

While there are signs that Pizza Hut is struggling to stay in business, it remains the No. 2 pizza chain in the nation in terms of sales. Regardless of where you fall on the Pizza Hut vs. Domino's debate, you have to admit, The Hut undoubtedly still has a place in our American hearts — especially when it comes to classic slices that satisfy a certain kind of pizza craving. Now, Pizza Hut is attempting to breathe new life into the brand with some changes to its menu and business. Here are some moves the iconic chain is making in 2026.