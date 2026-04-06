Big Changes Are Coming To Pizza Hut In 2026
It's the homey chain restaurant with the red, slanted roof and the almost-too-greasy pan pizzas. It's the brand ubiquitously credited by '90s babies for being the reason they completed their summer reading goals. (It was all for the The BOOK IT! program's personal pizzas.) It's Pizza Hut: the nostalgic pizza company that's still serving up hot, cheesy pies — and attempting to claw its way back to relevance in 2026 by making some big changes.
The once-loved chain isn't the dominant force in carryout pizzas anymore, though. In fact, these days, most will agree that Pizza Hut has gone downhill since it was founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1958. That's when the brand's glory days began; it quickly grew in popularity. Pizza Hut was the first restaurant to pioneer online ordering, and that helped it lead the way in pizza sales for decades until Domino's claimed the throne in 2017.
While there are signs that Pizza Hut is struggling to stay in business, it remains the No. 2 pizza chain in the nation in terms of sales. Regardless of where you fall on the Pizza Hut vs. Domino's debate, you have to admit, The Hut undoubtedly still has a place in our American hearts — especially when it comes to classic slices that satisfy a certain kind of pizza craving. Now, Pizza Hut is attempting to breathe new life into the brand with some changes to its menu and business. Here are some moves the iconic chain is making in 2026.
Revamping the hand-tossed crust for the first time in a decade
Pizza Hut has a number of crust options to suit a number of moods: You've got the OG pan pizza for when you're feeling traditional, the Thin 'N Crispy that lets the toppings shine through, the Chicago-inspired Tavern crust, and the stuffed crust sure to satisfy when you're feeling really indulgent. Yet another option is Pizza Hut's hand-tossed crust, which up until now hasn't been much to rave about.
In March 2026, Pizza Hut rolled out its updated hand-tossed option, which aims to improve upon the previous recipe in big ways. The new version claims to be light and fluffy inside while boasting a crispy exterior. The latter is topped with a garlic-Parmesan "crust finisher" that reportedly adds a golden, buttery note to each bite. Pizza Hut's hand-tossed pizzas were first introduced more than 40 years ago, and this is the only major update it's made to the recipe since 2014.
According to several reviewers, it's a welcome change. One foodie on YouTube called the crust's new sauce "a little extra flavor burst", and said it can beat rival Papa John's garlic sauce anytime. But elsewhere on the internet, opinions have been split on whether or not the new crust is an improvement. To encourage customers to try its new hand-tossed crust and decide for themselves, Pizza Hut is running a deal for a limited time: You can purchase a large 3-topping pizza for just $10.
Trying new seasonal promo pizzas
It's not uncommon for restaurant chains to run promotions featuring special menu items throughout the year. The tactic gets you in the door (or on the app) with a drool-worthy deal, and then you'll hopefully spend some extra cash on your favorites. That's presumably why Pizza Hut started 2026 by introducing the $10 Big New Yorker, a pizza special championed by none other than NFL great Tom Brady.
The campaign tied in nicely with the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Pizza Hut released several promos with Brady and some other NFL-themed commercials that positioned its "biggest pizza" as one to order for a crowd during football season. But the Big New Yorker isn't new; Pizza Hut has brought it back (each time for a limited time) over the course of several years as a way to attract previous customers. Some of those customers say this version is excellent; others say they prefer their go-to Pizza Hut orders.
Clearly, Pizza Hut is attempting to time its promotions to coincide with major sporting events and other seasonal moments. It's a smart way to ensure peak buying interest from its fanbase. This particular promo wrapped up shortly after the best Super Bowl commercials finished airing, but was immediately followed by Pizza Hut's new hand-tossed crust campaign. We can assume, then, there are more to come. If you're looking to snag a discount on pizza in the near future, keep your eyes on Pizza Hut.
Launching a collab to celebrate Space Jam's 30th anniversary
A few stars had to align for this collaboration between Pizza Hut and "Space Jam" to work: First, Pizza Hut had to be the official pizza partner of March Madness, which it has been since 2016. Second, it had to form a partnership with Warner Bros., who owns the rights to "Space Jam" and the beloved "Looney Tunes" characters who dribble basketballs alongside Michael Jordan (or LeBron James, if you somehow prefer the 2021 reboot, "Space Jam: A New Legacy", instead). Luckily, those both happened.
With the OG "Space Jam" turning 30 in 2026, Pizza Hut is getting in on the celebration of the classic throwback movie, while also doubling down on its marketing during peak basketball season. The Hut launched its Triple Treat Box, complete with a "Space Jam"-themed sleeve for its packaging, for the duration of March Madness. The promotion featured two medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks, and cinnamon sticks for the intro price of $21.99, with upgrades available.
Customers could also download the Pizza Hut rewards app for chances to win free pizza for a year through a limited-time sweepstakes running through March Madness, with "Looney Tunes"-themed games in the app. With multiple weeks still left of March Madness, Pizza Hut announced that its special edition "Space Jam" sleeves were running low. It was either a sign that customers really wanted to get their hands on some Bugs Bunny imagery — or that the deal was a good one.
Offering chances to win free swag via Hut Rewards
Think you don't need Pizza Hut swag? Think again. At least, The Hut is hoping you decide that in 2026, and that it gets you to download the Hut Rewards app. Hut Rewards has been around for a while, but the brand has made some changes to make it more appealing — like launching in-app giveaways themed around its "Space Jam" collab for March Madness. New app users played games for the chance to win branded letterman jackets, jerseys, and more merch that was available in limited drops over several weeks — with the hope probably being that those app users would remain engaged even after the Tweety Bird-themed goods were gone.
For fans not into promotional gear, the Hut Rewards app also offered a March Madness pizza challenge: Those who bought three orders of any size pizza via the app during the weeks of the campaign received 500 rewards points that they could use at a later time. Those points didn't take you very far — they were good for a free 2-liter soda or an order of breadsticks in the app, along with a few other things — but free stuff is free stuff, especially if you're planning to order some pizza and wings anyway. It's safe to say, Pizza Hut went all-in on its March Madness promos this year, but the app allows for rewards throughout the year, so more challenges are likely to roll out as the year goes on.
Expanding Pizza Hut Classics
If your childhood was filled with family nights out at your local Pizza Hut, you can likely still picture the scene: slightly sticky, red-checked tablecloths; a Tiffany-style lamp hanging over each booth; red plastic cups filled with pellet ice; the salad bar that you skipped in favor of endless breadsticks. Pizza Hut has since shifted to prioritize carryout-only locations — including the "Hut Lane" drive-thrus that became popular after the COVID-19 pandemic — over dine-in spots. However, some traditional Pizza Huts around the country are diving back into the '80s and '90s, retrofitting their dining rooms to give diners a blast from the past. The lamps are back — and so is the salad bar.
These throwback Pizza Hut locations are primarily situated in quieter (suburban or rural) areas, and they already (or still) have the traditional red slanted roof. One notable example in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, draws customers from as far away as Florida and Canada to experience a taste of the OG Pizza Hut.
These so-called Pizza Hut Classics are nowhere to be found on the website for Yum! Brands, The Hut's parent company, and there isn't a centralized locator, so there's no official record of how many Pizza Hut Classics there are. But The New York Times counted around 144 (out of more than 6,200 total Pizza Hut locations) and that number is reportedly climbing. Keep your eye out, as the search is like looking for a pizza-fied unicorn, with slightly better odds of actually finding one.
Unveiling ad campaigns with Tom Brady and Anderson .Paak
Pizza Hut might be struggling a bit to stay relevant, and simultaneously bridge the gap between nostalgia and contemporary trends. As one solution, it's brought in a slate of celebrity spokespeople.
The Hut started the year off strong with new ad campaigns featuring former quarterback Tom Brady, who told viewers that he missed yelling "Hut!" from the huddle so much, he now does it while delivering Pizza Hut pizzas (via Facebook). The commercial spots play well; Brady is still incredibly well-liked, and the timing of the launch smartly coincided with the 2026 Super Bowl, a marquee football event. The combo hit a marketing sweet spot, since Brady evokes a sense of nostalgia from his days on the football field but also remains a current pop culture icon.
Another recent campaign (also shared on Facebook) features rapper and songwriter Anderson .Paak appearing as an old-school college professor teaching a class on how to properly throw a pizza party — with Pizza Hut, of course. The campaign even introduces a new slogan, encouraging pizza lovers to "Feed Good Times" with orders from The Hut. Again, .Paak's involvement makes sense: His live concerts are known to draw a wide range of age groups, and this speaks to his likely appeal as a spokesperson. While it's still unknown how these campaigns have fared so far in 2026, we're guessing that we're likely to see other familiar faces with broad appeal throughout the rest of the year.
Closing 250 Pizza Hut locations
Pizza Hut is still managing to stay in today's tough pizza game — but that doesn't mean the company can ignore a recent sales slump. Its U.S. sales declined 3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and sales are down 2% overall in the past decade. That might not sound like a lot, but when you're talking about a restaurant chain worth more than $3 billion, a small percentage is a sizable chunk of change.
On a February 2026 earnings call with Yum! Brands, CFO Ranjith Roy shared that 250 Pizza Hut locations in the U.S. would be closing in the first half of the year (via Nation's Restaurant News). That announcement followed a lackluster end to 2025, which already saw Pizza Hut locations close their doors. Roy added that the scheduled closure of underperforming stores is part of a new "Hut Forward" initiative meant to spark a renewed sense of health for the brand. The same program, which is being financially backed by its parent company, will see revamped marketing initiatives and a focus on incorporating new technology to make a larger impact moving forward.
While this news is probably not a shock to those who know the Pizza Hut brand, it's safe to say that individual stores are currently under a microscope. With the overall brand struggling to retain its market share, let alone see sales growth, locations that drag down the bottom line likely won't be around for much longer.
Doubling down on nostalgia
If the references to "Space Jam", Tom Brady, and salad bars aren't making it obvious enough, we'll just come out and say it: Clearly, Pizza Hut is going all-in on the nostalgia factor in 2026. And it makes sense. After all, the chain was at its peak in the '80s and '90s, and millennials who remember the Book It! program and dessert pizzas might just be willing to part with their hard-earned cash in exchange for a dining experience that reminds them of their childhood.
The brand appears to be banking on this, as the nostalgia is strong in much of Pizza Hut's marketing these days. Anderson .Paak's commercial has a distinct '80s vibe, and the chain's main Facebook page makes repeated references to '80s babies. Of course, the menu needs to hold up if The Hut wants to convert curious customers into loyal fans once more.
Across Pizza Hut's internet presence, you'll find several nods to the original pan pizza, which numerous stans say is still the best crust the chain offers. Comments in one Reddit thread include praise for the "airy crunch" and unique flavor (along with the copious amounts of oil used in the baking process) that make Pizza Hut's pan pizzas second to none. It might not be fashionable these days, but if you're craving that specific texture that only The Hut can deliver, you know where to go. (And if you forget, Pizza Hut will remind you on social media.)
Continuing to open international locations
While Pizza Hut may be struggling stateside to convince U.S. consumers to buy more of its pizzas, the chain has had some recent success overseas. In 2025, Pizza Hut opened almost 1,200 locations across 65 counties, showing that in certain parts of the globe, The Hut is still a force in the pizza business. In recent years, Pizza Hut has been making a concerted effort to open new locations in Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, and other regions. At one point in 2018, the goal was to open an additional 2,500 Pizza Huts in targeted areas, though it's unclear if those plans shifted following the pandemic.
The international openings certainly help to keep Pizza Hut on solid footing, considering how the stateside portion of the business continues to struggle, even though not every global launch has been a success. Nearly 70 locations in the U.K. closed in 2025 following lackluster sales, but overall, Pizza Hut's brand recognition overseas remains strong. Pizza Hut executives said in their February earnings call that overseas branches saw a 1% increase in same-store sales in 2025, though the overall store count was down because of domestic closures in the U.S.
Considering a sale to another parent company
In the background of every growth initiative that Pizza Hut tries in 2026 is a cold, hard fact: The chain is struggling, and its parent company could be looking to sell the beleaguered brand. In November of 2025, its current parent company, Yum! Brands, announced in a press release that it would be conducting a "formal review of strategic options for the Pizza Hut brand." The announcement was likely for the benefit of shareholders who have (according to Nation's Restaurant News) seen others in the Yum! portfolio improve: Taco Bell and KFC reported 8% and 6% growth in 2025, while Pizza Hut posted a sales decline of 3%. No one wants to be the slacker of the bunch.
In the release, CEO Chris Turner said that one of the possible outcomes of the review could be that Pizza Hut is sold to a new owner. Since then, the review has reportedly been going as planned, but there have been no public updates provided on the brand's performance. Before we fret about the end of the pan pizza, though, keep in mind that the chain still has almost 20,000 locations worldwide, and more than 6,000 locations in the U.S. If the Hut can win back some fans with new crusts and catchy promos, it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.