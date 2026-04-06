The 17 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Ohio
It's not often that Ohio is considered a destination spot, especially when you compare the humble 17th state to the beach communities, metropolitan areas, or large national parks you'll find elsewhere. But the Buckeye state, sometimes referred to as the heart of it all, is rich with hidden treasures and fun destination spots — including a plethora of hole-in-the-wall restaurants that delight both locals and visitors alike. From greasy spoons, burger joints, and Amish fare, you will find just about anything you want to eat in the state.
And though the state's Lake Erie communities in the north and the Ohio River areas in the south are often popular areas rich with dining options, these establishments are not all the state has to offer. In fact, some of the most noteworthy restaurants aren't high-end options or limited to high-traffic areas. Instead, you'll find some of the best food in the hidden pockets throughout the state, where only word-of-mouth will alert you to the restaurant's existence.
Steeped in tradition and history, these hidden treasures are endearing and enjoyable, offering surprisingly delicious menus all under the radar. Here are 17 of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Ohio you may not be aware of.
Thurman Cafe
The Thurman Cafe — or Thurman's, as locals call it — is located in the heart of Columbus in the city's historic German Village. This more than 80-year-old, family-owned restaurant has been a favorite among locals for years, but its claim to fame occurred when it appeared on "Man vs. Food" in 2008. Since then, it has become a popular destination spot for those who want a glimpse of The Thurmanator, a burger so tall you almost have to unhinge your jaw to take a bite.
Packed with two 12-ounce burger patties, bacon, ham, three kinds of cheese, sautéed onions, and more, this burger is a sight to behold — and just as delicious. On the weekends, you'll likely have to wait to be seated because the restaurant doesn't offer reservations, so make sure you plan to spend a little extra time getting seated and served. And don't worry if big burgers aren't your thing. There are plenty of other options on the menu, including pizza thins, coney dogs, and chicken wings that some customers say are just as good.
Castaways
Located in Lancaster, Castaways is a seafood, steak, and pizza restaurant that has something for everyone. Whether you want fresh oysters or a juicy burger, you can find it at this humble establishment. Plus, you cannot beat the natural backdrop that surrounds this popular dining spot, especially if you choose to eat on the patio.
Nestled in the middle of a wooded residential area, this nearly 80-year-old restaurant is definitely off the beaten path — but worth the effort if the reviews are anything to go by. In fact, one Yelp reviewer said the steaks are always tasty and that it's more ideal than venturing further afield to neighboring Columbus. They also highly recommend adding the coleslaw and mushrooms when you order. Meanwhile, another reviewer noted that they've never had a bad meal at Castaways and appreciate the consistently great service.
Nutcracker Family Restaurant
If you're looking for a 1950s-style diner in a quaint little village, look no further than Nutcracker Family Restaurant in Pataskala. This central Ohio dining spot is a favorite among locals and is always bustling with business. Once you taste the food, you'll know why. Expect your taste buds to be treated to classic diner specials like a corned beef and hash scramble, a grilled German bologna sandwich, or a meatloaf stack.
What started as Nutcracker Sweets in the mid-1990s has quickly grown from a candy-and-dessert spot to the full-fledged diner it is today. People love it — in fact, one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "If you haven't [eaten] here, you're missing out. Food was delicious." Meanwhile, other customers have noted that the prices are reasonable and the portions are big enough to get you through the day. They also have good things to say about the service and atmosphere.
Remo's Hot Dog Shop
Located along the Ohio River in Gallipolis, Remo's Italian-Style Hot Dog Shop does one thing and does it well — footlong hot dogs smothered in a zesty Italian sauce. It's a combination that has delighted locals for decades. But this family-owned shop is more than just a local gathering spot where people catch up on local news; it's also a destination for people traveling through the area.
Most visitors enjoy the flavorful sauce on their hot dogs so much that they will plan a quick visit on their way through the state. After all, there's something intriguing about the quiet ambiance of life along the river, coupled with a few good dogs — even if the outside of the establishment may need a little TLC. As one Yelp user says, "Don't let the outside of the place fool you — it's worth going in, I promise."
Tommy's Diner
If you're a fan of vintage diners, then you'll love the Columbus classic that is Tommy's Diner. Located in the Franklinton area of the city, the vibe alone is enough to put you in a diner mood, complete with checkered flooring, vintage Coca-Cola machines, and vinyl booths. But it's the food that will keep you coming back — and just what you might expect from a diner that serves only breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Whether you want chopped steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, homemade meatloaf, or even liver and onions, you'll find all of the typical greasy spoon dishes and more at Tommy's. Plus, it's a favorite among locals and visitors alike, often because it's such a welcoming little spot where guests instantly feel at home. As one Reddit user said, "There is something special about Tommy's."
Schmucker's Restaurant
Nothing is more satisfying than a big ol' slice of homemade pie, and Schmucker's Restaurant in Toledo doesn't disappoint, especially since it offers more than 20 different varieties. But that's not the only thing this historic establishment has to offer. You'll also find homemade diner classics just like Grandma used to make, such as chicken and biscuits, meatloaf, and Swiss steak.
Established in 1948, this family-owned business is clearly woven into the fabric of the community and has become synonymous with the Toledo area. In fact, locals rely on their pies to round out their special occasions, while others passing through cannot wait to give the place a try. That said, Schmucker's isn't everyone's piece of cake, and that's okay. Reviews on Reddit and Tripadvisor are mixed, but the majority find the place endearing and love the old-time vibe. The general consensus is that this is a go-to for old-school diner foods. "Simple place and simply excellent food," summarized one Reddit user. "Old time meals at an old time establishment." It's one spot where you may just have to decide for yourself.
Topsy Turvey's Island Bar & Grill
Once exclusively a bait and tackle shop in Put-in-Bay, Topsy Turvey's eventually morphed into a restaurant that serves some of the best Lake Erie perch on South Bass Island. And while you can still get your fishing supplies at this funky little establishment, most people pop in for the perch sandwich or their Cubans. In fact, local legend says that getting the Cuban sandwich for breakfast with some eggs is an instant hangover cure.
The restaurant overlooks the bay near the area's boardwalk, where it also features live music from time to time. Most locals who are familiar with Topsy Turvey's recommend ordering the classic Cuban sandwich and getting a Brandy Alexander while you're in the area. In fact, most people who have tried this dessert-style cocktail rave about it.
Plank's Cafe & Pizzeria
If you're looking for great pizza and a hopping atmosphere, look no further than Plank's Cafe & Pizzeria, located in Columbus on Parsons Avenue. This hole-in-the-wall joint has been an Arch City landmark since 1939 and shows no signs of slowing down. With daily drink specials and to-die-for pizzas, it's not surprising.
But if you're planning to meet people at Planks, make sure you confirm which location. There's also a Plank's Bier Garten not too far away on South High Street, which is not the same. Likewise, there is also Plank's On Broadway in Grove City. But for many in C-bus, the Parsons Avenue location is the standout — especially because the restaurant offers more than just pizza, and caters to those working odd schedules. Those working the night shift love that they can even secure a big breakfast spread at Planks, which opens at 7 a.m. every day but Sunday.
Camp Washington Chili
When people think of Cincinnati and its classic dishes, their minds often turn to its signature chili — a regional classic with cinnamon undertones, often served atop a pile of spaghetti and smothered in cheese. Camp Washington Chili is embedded in the fabric of the city's community, where it has not only served up its version of its hearty homemade chili since 1940 but garnered its fair share of acclaim.
For instance, Camp Washington Chili was awarded a James Beard Award for being an American Regional Classic, while the Smithsonian Magazine named the restaurant as one of the top 20 eateries in the country. And while noteworthy, these awards come as no surprise to Ohioans who love the restaurant's classic diner vibe, tasty chili done many ways, and its 24 hours a day, six days a week service. As for those visiting the area for the first time, they often remark on the generous portions, friendly service, and cool ambiance.
Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant
Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant is home cooking at its finest. Nestled in Berlin, the restaurant's menu celebrates a blend of American comfort food with an Amish flair — all while surrounded by decades of rich history. The doors to this iconic restaurant open promptly at 5:30 a.m., and often, there is a line out the door. Both locals and visitors cannot pass up the chance to fill up on some good, stick-to-your-ribs food.
Some favorites include the Hot Trail bologna sandwich, country fried steak, noodles over mashed potatoes, and, of course, the home-baked pies. In fact, many diners say it's the highlight of their meal. In fact, one Tripadvisor reviewer who ordered the pie said: "The food was good and the [dessert] was even better." However, don't forget to bring cash — reviewers note that this restaurant is a cash-only establishment.
Ye Olde Trail Tavern
From the weathered and worn exterior to the quirky wall decor inside, you'll surely be surprised — and delighted — by your visit to Ye Olde Trail Tavern in Yellow Springs. Located just outside Dayton, this restaurant offers pub food that's certainly not lacking in creativity. Some favorites include the sauerkraut balls, currywurst, Hafner sandwiches, tavern wings, bourbon chicken, and more.
Most of the restaurant's reviews are positive, with people praising the food, the atmosphere, and the service. In fact, many people make a stop at Ye Olde Trail Tavern after seeing the holiday lights at nearby Clifton Mill. In the mass of reviews discussing the quality of food, customers are particularly impressed by the pork belly bites and the sauerkraut balls.
Loops
Loops, located in Grandview, is a Chicago-meets-Columbus type of joint, especially when you see the menu. Founded by a group of brothers from Chitown, you'll find all of the typical favorites, including Chicago hot dogs, smoked beef Polish sausages, fresh-carved gyro, and a classic Italian beef sandwich, sliced thin and topped with authentic giardiniera. Even the name is reminiscent of the Windy City, with its moniker a play on the city's elevated subway that runs in a loop.
While the restaurant has only been in Columbus since 2010, it has become a staple for locals and visitors alike — especially after appearing on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2017. Guy Fieri, the show's host, particularly enjoyed the Italian beef sandwich and the Titan, a pork gyro. A true testament to the quality of the gyro is the fact that Fieri claimed you'll be left disappointed after trying gyro anywhere else after having one at Loops.
Buckeye Express Diner
For those traveling Interstate 71 north or south through the state, the Buckeye Express Diner is a popular lunch spot. This tiny Ohio State University-themed diner is built inside of a railcar that's high on the list of favorites for travelers, especially families with kids. Although the space is tight, it's still fun, playful, and friendly where staff dishes up large portions of diner food.
Diners on Tripadvisor have said to come with an appetite due to the huge plates, noting that the burgers weigh in at ½ pound and that the perch sandwich comes with three pieces of fish. The restaurant is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offers both inside and outside seating. Overall, you can expect typical diner fare — and for the little ones, the restaurant offers Caboose Baskets, with options like chicken nuggets or mini burgers.
Pho Lang Thang
If you're a fan of Vietnamese food, or even if you've never had it and want to give it a taste, you'll love Pho Lang Thang in Cincinnati's Findlay Market — the oldest continuously-operated market in the state. Once there, you'll find everything from banh mi sandwiches and iced coffees to bowls of pho and rice noodle salads with grilled meats. These authentic Vietnamese dishes are so tasty, with recipes dating back several generations, that customers will wait about an hour and a half just to get in on a Saturday.
Plus, the restaurant serves about 300 bowls of pho a day. When Guy Fieri visited the restaurant during an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he found the noodles in the pho tender and the flavors subtle, creating an overall great dish. As for the banh mi, Fieri said "I dig it" – and, so do many others (via YouTube). Plus, it is vegetarian-friendly with gluten-free and vegan options.
Busy Bee Restaurant
Set along the brick streets of Marietta near the Muskingum River, the Busy Bee Restaurant is a quaint dining spot with a heavy emphasis on seasonal eating and delicious breakfast foods. When dining there, expect scratch-made dishes with fresh ingredients from local farms. The owners also partner with other small businesses in the area to bring in their eggs, breads, pickles, and maple syrup, too.
Billed as a farm-to-table dining spot, reviewers also rave about this restaurant's breakfast fare, including its homemade ketchup. One Tripadvisor user who was particularly pleased with their experience said, "The service was good, food was yummy and coffee was ever flowing." But they also noted that because the space is small — a common note, aggravated by the fact that it's such a popular dining spot — so there may be a wait for a table. Keep that in mind when planning your visit.
Jolly Roger's Seafood House
With a name like Jolly Roger's, you may not know what to expect from this seafood spot, especially when you pull up to its nondescript building in Port Clinton. But inside, you'll find local fish favorites as well as shrimp and chowder on a full seafood-forward menu. It's a place where Ohioans — as well as those visiting the state — relish the thought of dining on local Lake Erie yellow perch and walleye served alongside crispy fries, onion rings, and slaw.
Not surprisingly, with Lake Erie nearby, this understated seafood spot is pretty popular, especially during the warmer months. In fact, one Tripadvisor reviewer said the line was out the door when they visited, which they noted is a testament to how good the food is. They, like many other customers, also had nothing but good things to say about the atmosphere inside, claiming that "the place has an absolute beach feel — like being on the ocean but you aren't."
Northside Yacht Club
This funky, landlocked gastropub is not at all what the name implies. Located in the Cincinnati area, this quirky restaurant and pub is nothing like how you might envision a yacht club. Instead, it's got a rock-n-roll vibe mixed in with its nautical theme creating a fun, eclectic atmosphere that keeps those in the Queen City coming back for more. Even Guy Fieri was impressed when he filmed a segment for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Now, this once well-kept secret is a must-see for anyone in the Cincinnati area. Here, you can find a unique spin on classic pub food including everything from pulled pork poutine and sesame-ginger cauliflower wings to smash burgers, Mawmaw June's potato salad, and fried broccoli. It's a menu that will delight both the meat lovers and the vegetarians in your party. And don't forget to wash everything down with their unique cocktails. Reddit users also rave about the monthly sandwich specials and mac and cheese.
Methodology
Choosing the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Ohio is a subjective process. After all, labeling a restaurant as the best is often a highly personal decision based on the individual's palate and preferences.
To reduce some of the subjectivity of our selections, we coupled our personal experiences with reviews and recommendations from other patrons as well as information from local media, Reddit threads, Google and Yelp reviews, and comments on Tripadvisor. While we couldn't visit every restaurant on this list, we have visited many of them — some more than once. That's why we're confident this hole-in-the-wall restaurant list represents the true fabric of Ohio's dining scene.