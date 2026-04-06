The 17 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Ohio

It's not often that Ohio is considered a destination spot, especially when you compare the humble 17th state to the beach communities, metropolitan areas, or large national parks you'll find elsewhere. But the Buckeye state, sometimes referred to as the heart of it all, is rich with hidden treasures and fun destination spots — including a plethora of hole-in-the-wall restaurants that delight both locals and visitors alike. From greasy spoons, burger joints, and Amish fare, you will find just about anything you want to eat in the state.

And though the state's Lake Erie communities in the north and the Ohio River areas in the south are often popular areas rich with dining options, these establishments are not all the state has to offer. In fact, some of the most noteworthy restaurants aren't high-end options or limited to high-traffic areas. Instead, you'll find some of the best food in the hidden pockets throughout the state, where only word-of-mouth will alert you to the restaurant's existence.

Steeped in tradition and history, these hidden treasures are endearing and enjoyable, offering surprisingly delicious menus all under the radar. Here are 17 of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Ohio you may not be aware of.