This Seafood Chain Uses Low-Quality Fish, According To Customers

A seafood dinner can be some of the most delicious meals to grace your plate, and the United States is home to some of the world's most scrumptious seafood restaurants. Others, well, not so much. We looked at chain restaurants with the lowest quality seafood, and found that customers consistently found little to shell-abrate (sorry) with the food at Joe's Crab Shack.

One Facebook user, while noting that the service and, strangely enough, the steak and chicken were excellent, was extremely disappointed with the seafood at Joe's. The crab was "over-cooked" and had "barely any meat", while the shrimp was "possibly bad" with an odd taste. A Yelp review for a now-closed New York location said that they ordered fried lobster and only got "fried crumb batter", with only two chunks of their food having any actual lobster. That's not even getting into the items you should never ever order at Joe's, showing the quality of the seafood has been going downhill like the Mariana Trench.