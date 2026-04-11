This Seafood Chain Uses Low-Quality Fish, According To Customers
A seafood dinner can be some of the most delicious meals to grace your plate, and the United States is home to some of the world's most scrumptious seafood restaurants. Others, well, not so much. We looked at chain restaurants with the lowest quality seafood, and found that customers consistently found little to shell-abrate (sorry) with the food at Joe's Crab Shack.
One Facebook user, while noting that the service and, strangely enough, the steak and chicken were excellent, was extremely disappointed with the seafood at Joe's. The crab was "over-cooked" and had "barely any meat", while the shrimp was "possibly bad" with an odd taste. A Yelp review for a now-closed New York location said that they ordered fried lobster and only got "fried crumb batter", with only two chunks of their food having any actual lobster. That's not even getting into the items you should never ever order at Joe's, showing the quality of the seafood has been going downhill like the Mariana Trench.
Joe's Crab Shack locations have been shrinking for a while
Joe's Crab Shack has been sinking for quite some time now, unfortunately. At the start of the decade, the chain began disappearing around the country, going all the way down to just a measly 15 locations last year. When you read reviews on TripAdvisor that say "everything was overcooked", and another review that says Joe's "was the worst meal [they] have ever been served", well, it all starts to make sense.
Not everything about Joe's Crab Shack is all doom and gloom. We actually think it's better than Red Lobster, saying they had superior seafood, dessert options, and entrees. Still, there are plenty of signs that the once-popular chain won't survive the year, and with the customer opinion on the current quality of its seafood, it's not very hard to see why. If you're looking for high quality seafood, it might be best to sail away from Joe's.