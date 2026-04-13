Recreate One Of Ruth's Chris Signature Sides At Home: Copycat Ruth's Chris Lobster Mac & Cheese Recipe

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What pasta dish is over-the-top rich, creamy, and decadent, loaded with melted cheese and topped with lobster? If you guessed Ruth's Chris Lobster macaroni and cheese, you'd be right. This indulgent dish is a popular side staple on the steakhouse chain's menu, making for a natural pairing with a juicy steak main course.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe that allows you to make Ruth's Chris famous lobster macaroni and cheese right at home. A little educated guessing went into this recipe, since the restaurant isn't spilling on the exact ingredients they use. We do know that the dish features a three-cheese sauce with white cheddar, and this recipe specifically uses white cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan for a combination of melty, sharp, creamy, and nutty flavors all in one. The shredded cheeses are added to a roux made from butter, flour, and milk, but you can sub heavy cream if you want it even richer. The macaroni and cheese is delicious on its own, but topping it with tender steamed lobster is the icing on the cake, so to speak, taking it from a good pasta dish to something truly special.