Creamy, Cheesy, And Loaded With Seafood: This Mac & Cheese Is Next-Level

For many of us, including recipe developer Patterson Watkins, cheesy pasta was once synonymous with Kraft macaroni and cheese. Somewhere along the way, though, mac and cheese underwent a gourmet glam-up, and people started thinking outside the blue box and embellishing the dish with unexpected ingredients ranging from avocados to za'atar. Watkins builds on this tradition here, coming up with a recipe she calls "True-blue, restaurant-quality, impress the crew macaroni and cheese."

What makes this seafood mac and cheese with Old Bay crumble so special? It's extra-rich and creamy, thanks to both milk and half-and-half, and it also incorporates a trio of cheeses: Gruyere, cheddar, and cream cheese. That's a hefty dose of dairy right there, but the dish is also, in Watkins' words, "Chock-full of well-seasoned seafood goodness" with both crab and shrimp. As if that weren't enough, this fully loaded casserole makes ample use of one of Watkins' favorite seasonings. As she tells us, "You definitely wouldn't call this mac and cheese bland, either. You'll get that Old Bay flavor through and through, from the crushed tater chip topping to the creamy cheesy sauce base."