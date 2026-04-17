Rules You Should Know When Eating At Fogo De Chão

Whether you are a connoisseur of Brazilian steakhouses or you've never been to one, Fogo de Chão, which is pronounced "fogo-dee-shown," is a good place to start. Like most other churrascaria, it specializes in fire-roasting meats using the Southern Brazilian cooking technique known as churrasco. The first Fogo de Chão opened in 1979 in Brazil and has since expanded to the United States, offering diners tastes of traditional Brazilian fire-roasted meat served by gauchos.

The first Fogo de Chão restaurant in the states was in Dallas, Texas and as the company expanded, it quickly became a meat lover's destination across the country. In 2013, the restaurant group also opened a three-story flagship restaurant in New York City — a favorite among tourists and New Yorkers alike.

In order to get the most bang for your buck at this Brazilian steakhouse, just make sure you come to any Fogo de Chão in the states with an empty stomach. Overall, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience with a large variety of high-quality meats endlessly carved tableside. But because this dining concept is not one most Americans are familiar with, it can be easy to make mistakes — especially if you're unfamiliar with the Brazilian steakhouse concept. Here you'll find 11 rules you should know about dining at Fogo de Chão and how to make the most of your dining experience.