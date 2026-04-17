Rules You Should Know When Eating At Fogo De Chão
Whether you are a connoisseur of Brazilian steakhouses or you've never been to one, Fogo de Chão, which is pronounced "fogo-dee-shown," is a good place to start. Like most other churrascaria, it specializes in fire-roasting meats using the Southern Brazilian cooking technique known as churrasco. The first Fogo de Chão opened in 1979 in Brazil and has since expanded to the United States, offering diners tastes of traditional Brazilian fire-roasted meat served by gauchos.
The first Fogo de Chão restaurant in the states was in Dallas, Texas and as the company expanded, it quickly became a meat lover's destination across the country. In 2013, the restaurant group also opened a three-story flagship restaurant in New York City — a favorite among tourists and New Yorkers alike.
In order to get the most bang for your buck at this Brazilian steakhouse, just make sure you come to any Fogo de Chão in the states with an empty stomach. Overall, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience with a large variety of high-quality meats endlessly carved tableside. But because this dining concept is not one most Americans are familiar with, it can be easy to make mistakes — especially if you're unfamiliar with the Brazilian steakhouse concept. Here you'll find 11 rules you should know about dining at Fogo de Chão and how to make the most of your dining experience.
Make reservations before you go
While reservations aren't required at Fogo de Chão, the website recommends making one, especially if you're planning to dine there during busier times like on a Friday or Saturday night. But even then, you may experience a slight wait depending on the location you're visiting and the time of the day. In fact, some Redditors say the best time to eat at the restaurant may be on an off day like Tuesday or Wednesday, especially because diners have reported waiting as long as 90 minutes at some locations — even with a reservation.
Keep in mind that Fogo de Chão is an all-you-can-eat establishment, so patrons tend to take longer to finish their meals and may linger at their tables waiting for particular meats to pass by. They may also be pacing themselves or taking breaks before eating more. Therefore, it can be harder for the restaurant staff to gauge how quickly tables will turn. People also tend to dine at Brazilian steakhouses like Fogo de Chão for special occasions and are usually in no rush, so reservations may get backed up, especially with large parties. All things considered, you have a better chance of getting seated on a busy night with a reservation than without one.
Follow the suggested dress code
Some people will be glad to hear that there isn't a formal dress code — like suits and ties — at Fogo de Chão. Instead, the restaurant recommends wearing smart casual attire and notes that jeans are acceptable. That means choosing attire that falls somewhere between casual and formal, without the details or requirements of business casual. So although you don't have to go all out on your outfit when dining there, many people dress a little bit nicer than sweatpants and T-shirts.
When planning your outfit, keep in mind that you'll be eating a lot of food and you don't want to wear something that is too binding or restrictive — nor should you select something that would be ruined by a few drips of grease from a meat skewer. In fact, the more comfortable you are, the more likely you'll enjoy your experience. So, think casual slacks or flowing skirts with looser waists rather than tight pants or jeans.
Finally, keep in mind some people are eating at Fogo de Chão for a special occasion, so there may be people dressed a little more formally. If you opt for smart casual, you will be just fine.
Understand the role of the gauchos before you go
One of the best parts of Fogo de Chão is the endless supply of warm, delicious meats sliced fresh at the table and to your liking by highly skilled gauchos. As one gaucho said in a YouTube video, "We want to feed people [...] We want to deliver the tradition to the table." And they do just that. Some are authentic Brazilian gauchos who serve the food with passion, and others are highly trained chefs who have learned how to prepare meats the Fogo de Chão way. But no matter who is serving your food, you will be treated to some of the best Brazilian meats around.
The concept of a gaucho originates from Brazilian cowboy culture and is someone who is skilled at butchering, grilling, and serving different cuts of meat. Each gaucho goes through a rigorous 10-week training program before entering the rodizio (rotation of meats). And depending on the restaurant, they may be responsible for anywhere from one to four cuts of meat. Those with the most skill and experience serve the top selections like the well-known, flavorful picanha steak.
Throughout the night, each gaucho will become familiar with your favorite meats and your preferred temperature (such as medium rare) and serve you accordingly. With this in mind, be polite and gracious to the gauchos attending to your table and be sure to communicate your preferences. If you do, these well-trained cowboys will ensure you're well taken care of.
Ask about the availability of specific meats if there's one you want to try
If you order the Full Churrasco Experience at Fogo de Chão, it includes continual service of fire-roasted meats sliced tableside. These meats include Fogo de Chão's signature steak, the picanha, which is the house specialty as well as filet mignon, ribeye, fraldinha (Brazilian sirloin), cordeiro (lamb), and more.
That said, the various Fogo de Chão meats don't always come out at the same time and may be delivered to your table in a different order each time you visit the restaurant. In fact, some Reddit users believe that the gauchos sometimes start with the less expensive cuts first and deliver the higher end cuts much later in your meal when you're slightly full.
If you don't see a meat that you really want to try, and it's included in what you ordered, ask one of the gauchos about it. They are usually very good about bringing out the meats you particularly like or enjoy. Also, be sure to try each of the meats you're offered. What you may not have liked the visit prior may taste completely different this time around depending on your fullness level and the order in which the meats are served.
Tip appropriately keeping in mind that many gauchos served you
Very rarely do people complain about the service at Fogo de Chão. Not only are the gauchos and the rest of the staff highly trained — and attentive — but the service is usually pretty good. So, be sure you leave an appropriate tip just as you would at any high-end restaurant. After all, you were likely served by multiple gauchos, all of which will share in that tip money. Don't let the fact that there is a self-serve Market Table confuse you. A tip is still very much appropriate because of the table-side meat carvings and the personal delivery of side dishes, drinks, and desserts.
Servers on Reddit have mentioned that the restaurant tends to work them very hard and that sometimes groups of people — especially large parties — will leave without tipping. One poster on Reddit said they worked 80 hours and only took home $600. This is an unfortunate experience for the employees who ensured your meal was filling and enjoyable. If you do run into issues with a gaucho, discuss it with a manager before walking out without tipping.
Keep hygiene and etiquette at the forefront
As a general rule, buffets of any type tend to carry more germs than an entree of food. Not only are multiple people eating from the same area, but it is challenging to keep the food at the appropriate temperatures and to swap it out for fresh selections before the two-hour mark. To keep yourself and others as free from germs as possible, make sure you use a clean plate each time you visit the Market Table. Also, consider using hand sanitizer once you return to your table, especially since so many people are using the same utensils at the buffet area.
Likewise, when the gauchos come around with the skewers of various meats, resist the urge to use your fork to remove the meat that is carved tableside. Instead, use the tongs provided on your table, put the meat on your plate, and then use your fork to taste it.
You can also ask the gauchos for clean plates each time so that you don't have a plate with a pile of juices from the various meats. This not only helps you keep things sanitary, but also allows you to distinguish between the different flavors and nuances of each meat you're sampling. Plus, one Redditor says it helps slow you down so you can savor your food.
Consider a lunch plate if you're on a budget or have a small appetite
If you're on a budget or simply cannot eat a lot at one time but still want to give Fogo de Chão a try, consider ordering the Gaucho Lunch or the Market Table only, which starts at $18. According to the company's website, this lunch option is offered on weekdays and is ideal for those who want a lighter alternative to the Full Churrasco Experience. In fact, some people on Reddit say they limit their dining at the restaurant to lunchtime exclusively because there's not much difference that justifies the increase in price at dinner.
Your options for the Gaucho Lunch include the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar. The Market Table consists of dishes that are traditional in Southern Brazilian cuisine like black pepper candied bacon, smoked salmon, and fogo feijoada, which is black bean stew with sausage that is served over rice. You also find other staples like crispy chickpea kale salad, pear and arugula salad, sesame black bean pasta, beet tartare, and quinoa tabouleh, as well as seasonal options.
There's also the option of sitting in the bar or patio area during Happy Hour and ordering a burger for $10, braised beef sliders for $14.50, or lobster and shrimp tacos for $13.50. The restaurant also offers bar bites for as little as $6. So, even though the Full Churrasco Experience is roughly $49 per person at lunch and the Indulgent Churrasco is $69 per person at lunch, there are other ways to enjoy this restaurant without dishing out as much as $70 per person or more.
Use the red/green card to manage the timing of your meal items
When dining at Fogo de Chão, you will be given a disc that has one red side and one green side. As your meal progresses, you'll use this card to let the gauchos know whether you want to be served or if you are taking a little break to savor your food — or to dial down the sensory overload that's quite common in the restaurant. Leaving the green side facing up on the table signals to the gauchos that you're open to trying the meats they're serving and they will start arriving at your table with skewers of deliciousness for you to sample.
When you feel like you need to take a break from all of the rich, roasted meat that's being served — and you will — turn the card to red. The red communicates to the gauchos that you're pausing for a bit and they won't come to your table or offer anymore food until the card is green again. Just don't forget to turn it back to green after you've allowed your stomach to settle or you may wonder why you've been sitting at your table with gauchos passing you by.
Be honest about what you ordered and are entitled to
While most of the time, the gauchos will know exactly whether or not you ordered the Full Churrasco Experience or just the Market Table by the card on the table, it's best to be honest about what you're paying for and to refrain from trying to sample meats or to take pieces off of another person's plate if you only ordered the Market Table. Not only could this potentially set you and your party up for an embarrassing interaction with the restaurant staff, but it's also just not appropriate to eat things you didn't pay for.
Likewise, you shouldn't expect to take anything home with you if you ordered the Full Churrasco, even if it's still on your plate when you turn your card to red. After all, this is an all you can eat menu — meaning all you can eat in the restaurant and not something you should plan to take with you. That said, if you order an entree, extra sides, or desserts and you don't finish them, you can likely take those with you. But it might be worth asking in advance before shelling out the money for these items if you don't think you'll finish them.
Join the rewards program
If you're planning a lunch or dinner at Fogo de Chão and this is your first time dining with them, it's well worth it to sign up for the restaurant's rewards program in advance, especially if you intend to dine there more than once a year. Plus, everyone at the table can earn rewards, not just the person picking up the check. With the rewards program, you get special pricing on a Full Churrasco experience twice a year. After your first visit you get half off of the Full Churrasco at your next visit, with the purchase of one at regular price. And after your second visit you get a Full Churrasco experience for free, with purchase of one at regular price.
The restaurant also brings a complementary charcuterie plate to the table at each visit, as long as you spend $25. And, for your birthday you get $25 off of your meal. If you dine in the restaurant on Tuesdays, you can also enjoy the restaurant's signature cocktail, the caipirinha (or caips as some people refer to them) for just $1 each.
Keep in mind, though, there are some dates when your rewards cannot be used, so check the website for restrictions. Also, you can only use one reward per table, so it may be worth it to save your reward for when you're dining with a partner or a friend and not as part of a large group.
Make good use of the to-go menu
If you want to give Fogo de Chão a try, but don't have the appetite for a huge meal or the time to wait for a table to open up, the restaurant also offers some options for food items to go. You can order a churrasco combo, which includes choosing two meats for around $25 including the highly popular picanha. You can also choose two sides like mashed potatoes and Caesar salad as well as pão de queijo (which is the restaurant's Brazilian cheese bread) and the signature chimichurri sauce.
Or, if you prefer you can order an 8-ounce filet mignon for $24, and add on sides for around $6 each. The desserts are around $12. Some people on Reddit have mentioned that the portions are large enough that they can get two meals out of one. As for those feeding a crowd, there also are pick up and go catering options for large family gatherings or business meetings.
For those who prefer to cook their meats at home on their grill or in their smoker, the restaurant also sells steaks, ribs, and sausage ready for cooking or grilling at home. But unless you're familiar with Brazilian cooking — and have the right equipment — you may not be able to mimic that fire-roasted taste at home.