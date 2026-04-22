5 Foods You Should Be Avoiding For A Morning Meal

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Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. It's the first meal after a (hopefully) restful night of sleep, and can help keep you energized until lunchtime. Unfortunately, the beneficial nutritional content of many commercial breakfast foods has been reduced or deprioritized to maximize convenience. Your favorite boxed breakfast cereal, or the fast food breakfast sandwich you grab at the drive-thru on the way to the office, may taste good in the moment, and they're okay to eat on occasion, but habitually consuming processed foods high in fat and sodium isn't great for your overall health. On top of that, an imbalanced intake of refined carbohydrates and sugar in the morning can lead to uneven energy spikes that last even beyond lunchtime.

If you're looking for a little guidance on what to eat in the a.m., we dove into five popular breakfast food categories to avoid: sugary cereals, breakfast meats, pancakes, white toast with fried eggs, and fast food breakfast sandwiches. We then considered the flavor, texture, and convenience that these breakfast foods provide to inform our suggestions for healthier alternatives. Read on!