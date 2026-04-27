Why Spam Is So Popular In Many Asian Countries

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Spam might be the most polarizing food to ever come in a can. The processed meat is hated by celebrity chefs like Andrew Zimmern, and it's one of the canned food products to avoid if you're trying to eat healthier. It is also undeniably popular. Spam broke sales records during COVID, and that was mostly due to the meat's frequent use in Asian and Pacific cuisine. In fact, it's so ingrained in Asian culture that there have been plays, poems, and even a (fictional) Filipino boy band dedicated to Spam (via Hormel Foods). How did this American product find a home so far away? The answer is war.

Spam was the perfect ration to give to soldiers abroad. It was dense, cheap, and had a ridiculously long shelf life. During World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, soldiers traded or gave away cans of Spam to locals and left many behind when the wars were over. According to Rachel Laudan's book "The Food of Paradise: Exploring Hawaii's Culinary Heritage," Spam also helped prevent Hawaii from starving when offshore fishing was banned during World War II — a punitive measure aimed at its large Japanese population. Since then, Spam became a kitchen cabinet mainstay on the islands.