The 12 Biggest Mistakes People Make With Neapolitan Pizza

If you're a fan of Neapolitan-style pizza and you want to make it at home, you're probably aiming for a pie like one from your favorite shop, with a puffy crust speckled with charred spots. Maybe you're lucky enough to have gone to Naples and want to recreate that level of deliciousness. That's a hard standard to live up to, especially if you're working with a basic home kitchen setup. But you'll definitely have better luck if you avoid the common mistakes people make when making Neapolitan pizza.

Unless you put in the hours it takes to learn the craft — and also go out and buy yourself a pizza oven — you might not be able to craft a 100% authentic Neapolitan pizza, but you can come close. Once you've learned more about the technique and the common missteps, it's easy enough to make a pizza with a light, airy crust that's thick on the outside (known as the cornicione) and thin in the middle.

As a half-Italian food writer who used to run a pizza pop-up, I've spent a lot of time perfecting my Neapolitan dough, and I've had my own mishaps along the way. I'm going to explain some of the most common mistakes I've noticed people make with Neapolitan pizza, and what to do instead.