Dutch Bros Vs Starbucks: How Do Their Drink Sizes Compare?
When deciding where to grab that morning cup of coffee, there are a number of things one might have to consider. For some, the flavor options on offer might matter the most, while for others, a black cup of coffee is all they need. And when it comes to massive chains like Dutch Bros and Starbucks, unique sips are not lacking on the menu. While one of the most popular Dutch Bros menu items is the Golden Eagle, a creamy vanilla and caramel flavored breve sip, customers can also sip on frozen coffees, energy refreshers (like its blended Orangesicle Rebel drink from 2022), and even fruit smoothies. Similarly, Starbucks gives patrons the chance to try mainstay favorites like the Pink Drink alongside seasonally rotating beverages with delicious cold foams.
Another obvious consideration is price, but perhaps even more paramount is the sheer amount of coffee you'll get to sip on for what you're paying. If you're stuck deciding between Dutch Bros and Starbucks, we've done the research on how sizes at the two retailers compare. We'll break it all down for you in more detail, but to cut to the chase, pour for pour, Dutch Bros has larger sizes in both hot and iced variations.
Dutch Bros offers a wide range of sizes
Dutch Bros Coffee has been around for over 30 years, serving up incredible coffees and drinks to patrons (and the loyal ones know all about the secret menu). Recently, the chain has been expanding around the country — as of May 2026, Dutch Bros has 1,200 locations in the United States, spanning from its home state of Oregon all the way to North Carolina. Across these locations, there are a consistent set of sizes on offer for customers.
Dutch Bros offers a classic range of sizes, including small, medium, large, and extra large. The coffee shop also sells a 10-ounce kids drink, but for other options, the exact amount you'll be sipping on depends on the kind of refreshment you're ordering. For a small, hot drinks are 12 ounces while blended and cold beverages are 16 ounces. This trend continues with the other sizes. Hot medium sips are 16 ounces and blended ones are 24 ounces, hot large drinks are 24 ounces and cold ones are 32 ounces, and finally hot extra large drinks are 32 ounces while cold ones are a whopping 44 ounces.
While some have deemed Dutch Bros one of the most overpriced coffee chains, it does offer more to sip on. For example, at Dunkin', a large hot espresso beverage is only 20 ounces and contains two espresso shots. The same type of beverage at Dutch Bros' is 24 ounces and has three espresso shots — much better for the caffeine-obsessed among us.
Starbucks size options are well known
While Dutch Bros takes a more traditional approach (name-wise at least), Starbucks' sizes are synonymous with the brand. Many loyal customers know posted drink offerings, but there are a few cup sizes that aren't on the menu.
At the most basic level, Starbucks sells sips in short, tall, grande, venti, and trenta sizes. For iced drinks, a tall is 12 ounces, a grande is 16 ounces, a venti is 24 ounces, and a trenta is 30 ounces. Iced drinks are not available as an eight-ounce short, but you can purchase espresso shots (both hot or iced) in varying amounts. A solo espresso shot comes out to 0.75 ounces, a doppio is 1.5 ounces, the triple is 2.25 ounces, and finally a quad shot is 3 ounces of liquid. Additionally, some iced refreshments cannot be ordered as a trenta — according to Reddit baristas, the chain does not allow espresso-based beverages to be made in that size.
Turning to hot drinks, customers can order brewed coffee and espresso in the short in addition to the full list of other cup sizes. Where hot sips differ a bit is in the venti, which only holds 20 ounces instead of the iced venti's 24 ounces — this difference likely accounts for the addition of ice. Also, hot venti drinks will only have two shots of espresso, while cold beverages have three; an important detail if you want to be extra caffeinated.