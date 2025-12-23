9 Of The Most Overpriced Coffee Chains, According To Customers

It's no mystery that most coffee chains offer drinks that are more expensive than the ones you can brew at home. What can be astonishing is just how expensive some of those specialty creations have become. It can often seem like when one company raises its prices, the others follow suit to keep up with the trend, even if lower-priced coffee would naturally be more attractive to customers.

And yet, the ever-rising menu prices aren't as prohibitive to customers as you might think. The part of the corporate strategy that said, "Serve people a product they love, and they'll come back no matter what," appears to be in full effect with most coffee chains. Convenience and enjoyment shouldn't mean you have to buy the most expensive coffee in the world, but sometimes it feels like you have few other options.

Among the myriad shops slinging bean juice across the nation, certain coffee chains are offering overpriced versions of lattes and frappes. Some of the names on the list are no big surprise; there's no way a collection like this could omit biggies like Starbucks and Dunkin'. However, other outlets with a smaller footprint may surprise those who aren't familiar with how the coffee rings up. When it comes down to choosing cheap versus expensive coffee, it helps to know which chains are charging too much.