Crispy, Smoky Vegan Tofu Bacon That'll Impress Even Meat Lovers

Bacon is one food that some vegetarians and vegans have a hard time letting go of when they change their diets. If you're a bacon fan but are avoiding real pork bacon for any reason, it is possible to replicate the breakfast favorite from plant-based ingredients. Sure, plant-based bacon isn't going to taste exactly like the real thing, but when made right, it hits those crispy, rich, smoky, savory, and umami-packed notes where it counts.

There's more than one way to make fakin' bacon. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a vegan bacon recipe using extra-firm tofu that gets coated in a thick sauce — and that's where the magic happens. The coated slices become crispy, browned, and slightly charred, the sauce caramelizes, and the flavor of the sweet, spicy, umami, and smoky ingredients deepens. Try it to believe it!

While you could always buy store-bought fake bacon products, not everybody likes the artificial taste, and many of these products can be very hit or miss. If you're new to bacon alternatives, start with this tofu bacon recipe, and scroll down to see what other ingredients you can make vegan bacon from. Vegetarians and vegans looking for a plant-based alternative will love this recipe, whether they're serving it with eggs or tofu scramble, making a vegan BLT, or just eating it by the strip right out of the oven (it's that good). Even if meat is a part of your diet, you may enjoy this alternative on Meatless Mondays or as a tasty and easy-to-make fiber-filled snack.