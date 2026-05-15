The Best Items New To Target In May 2026

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Spring is here and so are some new, highly rated foods at Target. Shoppers can find a range of sweet treats, savory sauces, and baked goods at the big-box retailer debuting this May. So, whether you're belatedly shopping for your child's favorite teacher or getting ready for a Memorial Day cookout, Target might just have something fresh to fit your food needs.

Target offers a wide range of everyday grocery essentials and trendy treats. Customers can find affordable products from big name food brands to unique, health-conscious, and organic foods by niche food companies. Target is also constantly turning over inventory to keep things fresh and customers interested. Besides new grocery arrivals, in May, the fan-favorite retailer added six new stores in Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Missouri with plans to add a total of 30 new stores in 2026. May 2026 at Target also launched an exclusive Pokémon collection (including Pokémon Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Pop-Tarts) to celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary.