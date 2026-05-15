The Best Items New To Target In May 2026
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Spring is here and so are some new, highly rated foods at Target. Shoppers can find a range of sweet treats, savory sauces, and baked goods at the big-box retailer debuting this May. So, whether you're belatedly shopping for your child's favorite teacher or getting ready for a Memorial Day cookout, Target might just have something fresh to fit your food needs.
Target offers a wide range of everyday grocery essentials and trendy treats. Customers can find affordable products from big name food brands to unique, health-conscious, and organic foods by niche food companies. Target is also constantly turning over inventory to keep things fresh and customers interested. Besides new grocery arrivals, in May, the fan-favorite retailer added six new stores in Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Missouri with plans to add a total of 30 new stores in 2026. May 2026 at Target also launched an exclusive Pokémon collection (including Pokémon Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Pop-Tarts) to celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary.
Bakeful Donutful Chocolate Dipped Mini Donuts
For mini pastry, Target offers Bakeful Donutful Chocolate Dipped Mini Donuts for $6.99. The box contains five, two-count packs of mini, chocolate-dipped, vanilla cake donuts with no artificial colors or flavors. Donutfuls are baked instead of fried and contain 25% less sugar compared to Hostess Frosted Donettes.
According to one Target shopper's review, "These are a lower sugar but equally (or more) delicious version of the classic chocolate covered donut. I might actually like this flavor more than the pink sprinkle one, which is also very good."
Magnolia Table Prize Pig Biscuits
New to Target in May is the Magnolia Table Prize Pig Biscuits, consisting of six bacon, cheddar, and chive biscuits made with real butter, cheese, and bacon for $9.99. For a quick, Southern staple to go with your meal, simply place the frozen biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for around 20 minutes.
Like Joanna and Chip Gaines' Hearth & Hand with the Magnolia home and lifestyle brand, Magnolia Table frozen baked goods are highly popular at Target. First launched in October 2025, Magnolia Table offers a variety of baked goods in the freezer aisle, including chocolate chip cookies, banana bread, and cinnamon rolls.
Trü Frü Strawberries Frozen Dairy Dessert
Trü Frü Strawberries Frozen Dairy Dessert consists of whole, frozen strawberries covered in Greek yogurt, granola, and white chocolate. An 8-ounce package at Target costs $7.99. Simply thaw for 15 minutes and enjoy.
Trü Frü frozen chocolate covered fruits are highly ranked by shoppers in general, although some flavors are rated better than others. (Discover Trü Frü Chocolates, ranked worst to best.) Reviews for the Greek yogurt with white chocolate strawberries are mostly positive, although some shoppers are dismayed at the high price. One person noted, "Super good snack, especially when trying not to eat overly processed and sugary snacks. However, Target used to sell this exact item for $4.99 about a year ago, so the price jump has me side eyeing for the actual amount you get."
Island Way Tropical Sorbet
Target shoppers can buy a 10-pack of Island Way Tropical Sorbet for $17.49, which includes two mango, two pineapple, three pomegranate lemon, and three passion orange flavors. Each sorbet comes in an actual mango, lemon, orange, or pineapple shell. Bear in mind they contain cream, so they are not a dairy-free treat.
Redditors raved about previous flavors of Island Way Sorbet, loving the creamy, fresh taste and texture, as well as the real fruit shells that make them fun to eat. Target shoppers are fans as well, with one reviewer stating, "These new flavors have been a great addition. Please keep these around!"
Favorite Day Pistachio Gelato Bombs
Pistachio-flavored treats, possibly inspired by Dubai's viral, crave-worthy chocolate bar, has Target jumping on the trend with its store brand Favorite Day Pistachio Gelato Frozen Bombs, which comes with two for $4.99. This frozen dessert consists of pistachio, almond, and hazelnut gelato, coated in pistachio cream and pistachio crumble. Thaw for a couple of minutes before eating for the best texture.
Target reviews are favorable, with one customer stating, "Wow, these are delicious and a good size! I love the texture of pistachio on the outside and how there is an almond filling inside." Favorite Day offers other indulgent bakery items, candy, snacks, frozen desserts, and even edible chocolate chip cookie dough.
Nerdy Nuts Birthday Cake Peanut Butter Treat
For a unique, celebratory treat, Target shoppers can purchase a 12-ounce jar of Nerdy Nuts Birthday Cake Peanut Butter Treat for $11.99. This dessert peanut butter consists of vanilla cupcake-flavored peanut butter topped with buttercream frosting, sprinkles, and cupcake bites. It contains what Nerdy Nuts calls its signature "smunchy" texture, a combination of smooth and crunchy.
While priced higher than typical peanut butter, people can't get enough of this sweet treat. Target shoppers described it as tasting exactly like birthday cake or a cake pop. Nerdy Nuts is a family-owned-and-operated company that makes handmade, small-batch peanut butter with unique, indulgent flavors, like Jelly Donut, Snowball Brownie, Cookie Batter Cheesecake, and Dubai Chocolate Bar.
Asian Cajun Cowboy Nước Châm Dipping Sauce
Asian Cajun Cowboy Nước Châm, Sweet Garlic Chili Lime Dipping Sauce is available at Target for $5.99 for a 10-ounce bottle. The flavor of the Vietnamese-inspired sauce is described by one shopper as "So, so yummy! Sweet with a little heat and citrus notes. Delicious." It has a heat rating on the bottle of two chili peppers out of five, indicating a milder kick.
Nước Châm is a popular sweet, spicy, and tangy Vietnamese condiment, often used as a dipping sauce for spring rolls, dumplings, pouring over noodles, or as a marinade for grilled chicken or pork. It is traditionally made with fish sauce, sugar, citrus (typically lime juice), red chili peppers, and garlic.
Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. Albacore Tuna with Soy Ginger
Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. Albacore Tuna with Soy Ginger costs $6.99 per tin at Target. (You might recognize Fishwife from Shark Tank when co-founder Becca Millstein made a pitch to the sharks in 2024.) The albacore tuna is pole-and-line caught in the North Atlantic and packed by hand at a cannery in Northwest Spain. It's marinated in traditional dashi stock (a Japanese, seaweed-based broth) and includes ground ginger, gluten-free soy sauce, rice vinegar, and garlic.
The reviews are positive, with one Target shopper stating, "I've been having it with rice bowls and salads to add a punch of flavor — the umami from the soy and the warm tones of the ginger really zhuzh things up. This might be my favorite Fishwife tuna!"
Bear & Burton's Wagyu Beef Tallow
Home cooks and grill experts who want to achieve professional results can find an 11-ounce jar of Bear & Burton's Wagyu Beef Tallow new at Target in May 2026 for $13.99. Transform your cooking and add rich flavor with this single-ingredient, rendered wagyu beef fat that contains no preservatives or seed oils.
Wagyu beef tallow has a high smoke point, meaning it won't break down like some vegetable oils, which can create a bitter flavor. Beef tallow is great for searing steaks, grilling burgers, making crispy fries or potatoes, and sautéing veggies. Many barbecue enthusiasts also agree that wagyu beef tallow is the perfect addition to smoked brisket.