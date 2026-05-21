10 Items We Wish Costco Would Add To Their Food Court Menu

The food court is always a highlight of the hungry shopper's Costco trip. From its inflation-immune $1.50 hot dog combo to the Costco Guys' favorite double chocolate chunk cookie, there's something kind of amazing on the Costco food court menu for practically any mood or occasion. As great as the Costco food court may be, however, its menu is pretty minimalist. Hot dogs, cookies, pizza, the chicken bake, a salad with chicken, and soft serve ice cream make up its backbone. A couple other items are typically also offered, with various sandwiches and sweet frozen drinks, for instance, rotating on and off the menu at regular intervals.

Since the Costco food court's limited number of classics, at least, are all relatively high-quality, it's hard not to wish for some more options, ideally maintaining Costco's signature balance of low price and surprisingly solid taste. The following items that we wish Costco could add to its food court menu were determined using my extensive Costco experience — I'm both a Costco regular in my personal life, and cover Costco-related topics for Mashed on a regular basis. Based on that expertise, then, these are the 10 items Costco really ought to add to its food court menu.