Grocery Store Bakery Chocolate Donuts, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few situations in life that can't be made better with the presence of a chocolate donut. The popularity of these fudgy confections means there are plenty of options out there to ensure a prime pastry moment for everyone's particular taste. But the freshest by far are the chocolate donuts found in grocery store bakeries ... or at least they should be. For the best and worst grocery chain bakeries of all sizes, having donuts baked in-store means there's new stock daily. Sometimes, even the prepackaged bakery donuts seem fresher than the national brands.

That doesn't mean every grocery store bakery treats its chocolate donuts the same, however. It's important to know if you're getting your money's worth with a grocery store chocolate donut purchase, and I couldn't remain ignorant forever about exactly which chain's bakery section does the best job. I put my stomach and my taste buds through their paces to find out and enlisted my donut-tasting team (my kids) to help keep my judgment sound.

Since both chocolate iced and chocolate cake are available at the standard in grocery store bakeries, I gathered both types from as many grocery store locations as I could find that have a bakery and carry chocolate donuts. Then I stacked them all up in order of enjoyability, flavor, and freshness to give you the benefit of a sugar-laden, carb-maxxing experiment.