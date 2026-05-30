Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders That Hit Every Crunchy, Spicy Note
You can find variations of fried chicken all over the world — from Korea to Kentucky, and plenty of other places in between. Regional recipes for fried chicken tend to be fiercely loved and an iconic symbol of the culture wherever they pop up. Nashville hot chicken is arguably one of the most beloved versions, offering up optimal crunchiness and a kick of spice with every bite. As the name implies, Nashville hot chicken originated as a regional delicacy, but nowadays, you don't need to travel to Tennessee to enjoy it — in fact, thanks to this Nashville hot chicken sliders recipe from developer Julianne De Witt, you can enjoy it right in your own home.
Ideal for game days, parties, or potlucks, this Nashville hot chicken slider recipe takes the essential elements of the original dish and transforms it into an adorable, mini version of the traditionally full-sized sandwich. "These Nashville hot chicken sliders feature juicy buttermilk-marinated chicken thighs coated in a crispy seasoned breading and brushed with a spicy cayenne-infused oil for that signature Nashville heat," De Witt says. Since the chicken speaks for itself, she keeps the serving vessel pretty simple, opting for soft slider rolls with mayonnaise for a cool and creamy contrast against the heat of the chicken, and pickle chips for an acidic touch. The final slider, as De Witt describes, strikes "the perfect balance of crunchy, spicy, salty, and slightly sweet in every bite."
Gather the ingredients for Nashville hot chicken sliders
These sliders start with the chicken itself, and for this recipe, De Witt opts for chicken thighs (halved so that they fit more easily onto smaller slider rolls). For the chicken buttermilk marinade, you'll need buttermilk, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika. For the seasoned flour, you'll need all-purpose flour, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika. For frying, have a good amount of canola oil on hand.
After the chicken is all fried up, you'll mix some of that residual cooking oil with brown sugar, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and salt to make the Nashville hot oil to brush on top. Finally, to assemble the sliders, you'll need slider buns, mayonnaise, and pickle chips.
Step 1: Mix up the marinade
Prepare the marinade by mixing the buttermilk, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Add the chicken to the buttermilk mixture. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours.
Step 3: Combine the flour mixture
Add the flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika together in a shallow bowl.
Step 4: Dredge the chicken
Dredge the chicken thighs in the flour mixture, coating evenly on all sides.
Step 5: Heat the oil
Pour enough canola oil into a large, heavy pot to reach about 2–3 inches deep. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 F.
Step 6: Fry the chicken
Fry the chicken in batches for 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown on both sides.
Step 7: Remove the chicken and set it aside
Remove the chicken from the oil and drain it on a rack-lined baking sheet. Repeat the previous step with the remaining chicken.
Step 8: Mix some cooking oil with brown sugar and seasonings
Take ½ cup of the cooking oil and add the brown sugar, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and salt. Mix until well combined.
Step 9: Brush the oil on the chicken
Brush the oil over the chicken.
Step 10: Spread mayo onto rolls
Prepare the sliders by adding a tablespoon of mayonnaise to the bottom of the slider buns.
Step 11: Assemble and serve the Nashville hot chicken sliders
Top each bottom bun with a piece of chicken and 2 pickle chips, then finish with the top bun and serve.
What pairs well with Nashville hot sliders?
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders Recipe
With just the right kick of heat, a touch of sweet, and, of course, pickles, our tender-crunchy Nashville hot chicken sliders might be the star of game day.
Ingredients
- For the buttermilk marinade
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut in half
- For the seasoned flour
- 1 ½ cups flour
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- For the sliders
- Canola oil, for deep frying
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cayenne powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 12 slider buns
- 24 pickle chips
Directions
- Prepare the marinade by mixing the buttermilk, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika.
- Add the chicken to the buttermilk mixture. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours.
- Add the flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika together in a shallow bowl.
- Dredge the chicken thighs in the flour mixture, coating evenly on all sides.
- Pour enough canola oil into a large, heavy pot to reach about 2–3 inches deep. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 F.
- Fry the chicken in batches for 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown on both sides.
- Remove the chicken from the oil and drain it on a rack-lined baking sheet. Repeat the previous step with the remaining chicken.
- Take ½ cup of the cooking oil and add the brown sugar, cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and salt. Mix until well combined.
- Brush the oil over the chicken.
- Prepare the sliders by adding a tablespoon of mayonnaise to the bottom of the slider buns.
- Top each bottom bun with a piece of chicken and 2 pickle chips, then finish with the top bun and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,860
|Total Fat
|123.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|217.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|122.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|18.9 g
|Sodium
|1,505.4 mg
|Protein
|65.0 g
What are some tips for making this recipe?
There are quite a few ways to screw up fried chicken. Fortunately, De Witt has a few crucial tips to ensure your Nashville hot fried chicken comes out as delicious as possible. To start, make sure you don't skip the step of marinating the chicken, tedious as it may be to wait for four hours. "Marinating the chicken in the buttermilk mixture helps tenderize and season the chicken," De Witt explains. When it comes time to transfer the marinated chicken to the flour mixture, make sure to let excess buttermilk drip off to avoid doughiness when frying.
Speaking of frying, don't overcrowd the pot when you add the chicken to the oil — this will likely mean you'll have to work in batches. Not only does avoiding overcrowding help the chicken cook evenly, but it also ensures that the oil doesn't cool down too much, which would result in excess greasiness and possibly undercooked chicken. Another tip to avoid greasiness is to let the chicken drain on a wire rack (as opposed to paper towels), so the oil doesn't pool up and make the chicken soggy. Finally, try to prepare the seasoned oil mixture as soon as possible after frying and brush it onto the chicken right away. "Brushing the hot chicken with the seasoned oil right after frying helps the spicy coating absorb into the crust," De Witt explains.
Can chicken breasts be used in place of thighs?
Since chicken thighs tend to be a juicier and not quite as lean as chicken breasts, they're often the go-to for all things fried chicken sandwiches. That said, you can definitely use chicken breasts in this recipe if preferred. To do so, slice the breasts into roughly slider-sized pieces, pound them to an even thickness (so that they'll cook evenly), and proceed with marinating, dredging, and frying as written. "Because chicken breasts are leaner than thighs, take care not to overcook them," De Witt advises. "Cook to 165 F to keep the chicken juicy and tender."
Chicken aside, there are also other ways to switch up this recipe, if desired. You can play around with the buns, swapping in something like Hawaiian rolls for a touch of sweetness or even pretzel buns. Get creative with the condiments, opting for something like a chipotle mayonnaise or aioli instead of plain mayo. And, while pickles are pretty much essential to any good Nashville hot sandwich, you aren't limited to just those as the topping — slaw or red onions would also be delicious. Finally, if you're feeling particularly ambitious, De Witt recommends attempting a vegetarian version of this recipe with deep-fried oyster mushrooms.