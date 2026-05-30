Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders That Hit Every Crunchy, Spicy Note

You can find variations of fried chicken all over the world — from Korea to Kentucky, and plenty of other places in between. Regional recipes for fried chicken tend to be fiercely loved and an iconic symbol of the culture wherever they pop up. Nashville hot chicken is arguably one of the most beloved versions, offering up optimal crunchiness and a kick of spice with every bite. As the name implies, Nashville hot chicken originated as a regional delicacy, but nowadays, you don't need to travel to Tennessee to enjoy it — in fact, thanks to this Nashville hot chicken sliders recipe from developer Julianne De Witt, you can enjoy it right in your own home.

Ideal for game days, parties, or potlucks, this Nashville hot chicken slider recipe takes the essential elements of the original dish and transforms it into an adorable, mini version of the traditionally full-sized sandwich. "These Nashville hot chicken sliders feature juicy buttermilk-marinated chicken thighs coated in a crispy seasoned breading and brushed with a spicy cayenne-infused oil for that signature Nashville heat," De Witt says. Since the chicken speaks for itself, she keeps the serving vessel pretty simple, opting for soft slider rolls with mayonnaise for a cool and creamy contrast against the heat of the chicken, and pickle chips for an acidic touch. The final slider, as De Witt describes, strikes "the perfect balance of crunchy, spicy, salty, and slightly sweet in every bite."