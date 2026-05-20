Trader Joe's May Fearless Flyer: The 20 Best Items To Buy This Month
Trader Joe's wants to be your cute and cozy neighborhood grocery store. As such, the chain does things a lot differently than other grocers, which is evident in its selection of private label products. There are things you need to know before shopping at Trader Joe's, such as why you might hear bells ringing intermittently during your visit. You should also know customers can sign up for the store's monthly newsletter, better known as the Fearless Flyer. We snagged May's flyer to search for the best products, and we found there's a lot to get excited about.
Our list includes sparkling fruit juice, Angus beef patties, hot honey snacks, sweets, easy dinners, and so much more. Keep in mind many of the products included here are seasonal and only available for a limited time. Popular items also tend to sell out quickly at Trader Joe's, so swift action is recommended if you want to sample any of these goods before they disappear from store shelves. In any case, our selection proves shoppers should never ignore Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer.
Passion Fruit Granola
Trader Joe's puts a tropical spin on granola this month with its Passion Fruit Granola. Flavored with passion fruit puree and freeze-dried raspberries, this item is great for breakfast or as a snack. Each bag will run you $3.99.
Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage
A 50-50 mix of fruit juice and sparkling water, Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage is a study in refreshment. Each 4-pack retails for $3.99 and we have a sneaking suspicion this drink would pair tastily with something like tequila or vodka.
Hot Honey Popcorn
Why do sweet and spicy mesh so well? Sweetness turns down the dial on fiery ingredients, while the addition of heat stimulates your taste receptors for a more intense flavor. See what we mean at Trader Joe's this month, where shoppers can find Hot Honey Popcorn for $2.99 per 7-ounce bag.
Carne Asada Ranchera
Carne Asada Ranchera beef sirloin may be just what your grill needs. This fiery meat would be perfect for tacos, but it could be used to make some delicious carne asada fries as well. And because the beef is pre-seasoned, you'll save time in the kitchen. Look for it at Trader Joe's for $11.99 per pound.
Key Lime Tea Cookies
In a flavor that's tailor made for spring and summer, Key Lime Tea Cookies at Trader Joe's are a breezy and potentially addictive snack. Featuring sweet, tangy flavors and zero artificial additives, shoppers can snag these treats for $4.79 per box.
Parmesan Tapenade
Featured in our list of the best new Trader Joe's items in 2026, the store's Parmesan Tapenade is a versatile spread. You can add it to meals like pasta and sandwiches, or use it to top crackers and crusty bread for appetizers. Trader Joe's shoppers can pick up this condiment for $4.99 per container.
Organic Sour Apple Cherry Fruit Leather Wrap
Organic Sour Apple Cherry Fruit Leather Wraps are pretty affordable at $.49 per piece. And unlike less wholesome types of sweets, these organic wraps are made with all-natural juice concentrates and puree. If you're not familiar with fruit leather, think of the snack as a grown-up version of the classic childhood treat known as Fruit Roll-Ups.
Spicy Spuds
It's Sunday morning brunch. You could serve your guests run-of-the-mill potatoes or you can enliven the meal with Spicy Spuds. Trader Joe's potatoes come in perfect bite sized pieces and feature ample seasoning in the way of smoked paprika, cayenne, and lime. Shoppers can snag a bag from the store for $4.49.
Orange Mimosa Wine Cocktail
Is brunch just an excuse to tipple some booze on a Sunday? We're not sure, but Trader Joe's Orange Mimosa Wine Cocktail makes a compelling argument. You can find this no-fuss mimosa for $6.99 or $7.99 depending on where you live.
Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches
The ice cream man and his puny wares can't touch Trader Joe's this month. The store is featuring 4-count boxes of Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches in the freezer aisle during May. Priced at $4.99 per box, these treats can satisfy your sweet tooth while also helping you cope with rising temperatures.
Korean Style Bibim-Guksu
We love a quick lunch, especially one as flavorful as Korean Style Bibim-Guksu from Trader Joe's. You get everything you need in one convenient container, including cabbage, kimchi, carrots, and wheat noodles, plus a pack of gochujang dressing. Look for it at your local TJ's for $4.99.
Organic Freezer Pops
How's your popsicle stockpile leading into summer? Not great? Fortunately, shoppers can head to Trader Joe's and snag a pack of Organic Freezer Pops to keep cool as the mercury rises. Each package retails for $3.79 and contains ten individual pops in flavors like orange, berry, and cherry limeade.
Red White & Blue Cookie Bites
Red White & Blue Cookie Bites from Trader Joe's are a festive treat great for summer parties and gatherings. At the center of each candy-coated bite is a morsel of vanilla cookie; talk about yum! Shoppers can pick up this fun snack for $4.99 per container.
Campanology Peach Ale
Beer lovers, brace yourself. Trader Joe's Campanology Peach Ale is a Berliner Weisse-style brew complemented by fruit-forward notes of peach, apple, and pineapple. While it might go down easy, the 7% ABV may sneak up on you. Where available, it retails for $7.99 up to $9.99 at some TJ's locations.
Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs
Pineapple makes an excellent addition to savory foods, as illustrated by Trader Joe's Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs. Priced at $4.29, these fully-cooked meatballs can be easily paired with rice, pasta, and other dishes for a boldly flavored meal. They could also make great appetizers when skewered with a toothpick.
Root Beer Float Pieces
If you can't remember the last time you enjoyed a root beer float, Trader Joe's is here to help. Priced at $3.79 per bag, the store's Root Beer Float Pieces are an uncommon cookie featuring classic float flavors along with popping vanilla candy (think Pop Rocks) to mimic the soda fizz. We don't know if we can handle so much food nostalgia in one small package, but we're definitely intrigued.
Spicy Cheese Crunchies
Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies are sure to become a popular snack this month. Each bag retails for $2.49 and features a seasoning blend of garlic powder, chili pepper, and powdered cheddar. If you're concerned about cheese dust, never fear. Eating finger-fouling snacks with chopsticks is one of a few creative ways to reuse your disposable chopsticks.
Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties
Retailing for $11.99 for four 1/3-pound patties, Trader Joe's Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties are ready for grilling right out of the pack. Featuring a blend of well-marbled and flavorful ground beef, these patties make a great foundation for some truly impressive burger recipes to wow guests at your next cookout.
Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies
A tasty, single-serve strawberry and rhubarb filled pie pour moi? Aw, you shouldn't have, Trader Joe's. Now I run the risk of eating all four of these delicious Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies for myself. Hurry up and buy a box for $5.49 before I get to the store.
Panama Rum
May we suggest a classic mai tai cocktail recipe for these trying times? Trader Joe's very own 7-year Panama Rum makes an excellent addition to mai tais and other summery drinks. While this rum isn't available at all locations (curse you, pesky state liquor laws), Reddit lists the price at $14 per bottle.