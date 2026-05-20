Trader Joe's May Fearless Flyer: The 20 Best Items To Buy This Month

Trader Joe's wants to be your cute and cozy neighborhood grocery store. As such, the chain does things a lot differently than other grocers, which is evident in its selection of private label products. There are things you need to know before shopping at Trader Joe's, such as why you might hear bells ringing intermittently during your visit. You should also know customers can sign up for the store's monthly newsletter, better known as the Fearless Flyer. We snagged May's flyer to search for the best products, and we found there's a lot to get excited about.

Our list includes sparkling fruit juice, Angus beef patties, hot honey snacks, sweets, easy dinners, and so much more. Keep in mind many of the products included here are seasonal and only available for a limited time. Popular items also tend to sell out quickly at Trader Joe's, so swift action is recommended if you want to sample any of these goods before they disappear from store shelves. In any case, our selection proves shoppers should never ignore Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer.