12 Restaurant Chains That Were Way Better In The 2000s

Those instantly-recognizable golden arches, the bright red roof, that glowing red chili sign — all sights that made us shout "pull over" to our parents back in the day. In the 2000s, nothing was more enticing to kids and adults alike than the promise of a McDonald's snack wrap or a freshly-toasted sandwich from Quiznos. But the restaurants we loved in the 2000s feel quaint compared to today's convenience-first DoorDash dining trend. These 12 restaurant chains in particular have seen better days.

Some have raised their prices into the stratosphere, and others have changed their menu for the worst. And then there are the restaurants that are barely hanging on for dear life, with looming bankruptcies and sweeping downsizing threatening to shut them down completely.

From news publications to Reddit, people have a lot to say about how these restaurants have fallen from grace since their Y2K heydays. Even loyal customers are admitting their preference for the Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, and Hooters of yesteryear. Keep reading to see if your former favorite — or current go-to — made our list.