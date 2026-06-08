5 Tips To Get The Best Costco Food Court Hot Dog

Costco has unique features that separate it from other grocery stores, but its food court is especially noteworthy. Rather than just a place to grab a quick bite while shopping, members of the chain genuinely love the grub. Pizza by the slice (or a whole pie to bring home), baked goods, ice cream, and sandwiches can hit the spot after a hectic grocery run. However, the store's food court hot dog is renowned for its ultra-low price and impressive quality. Shoppers can order it plain or top it with onions, ketchup, mustard, and relish.

If you easily get bored with the same old options, we have some clever methods to hack your Costco hot dog. Our tips include some viral classics, like the Forbidden Glizzy and a pizza slice-wrapped dog. We also share a few ways to pack even more flavor into this tasty, all-beef frank. Costco hot dogs are not only beloved by members, they're also crucial to the brand. Co-founder Jim Sinegal had harsh words about a price increase when the store's then-CEO asked about raising it for the dog-and-beverage combo. After expressing his displeasure, he said (per 425 Business), "When you think of Costco, you think of the $1.50 hot dog and soda."