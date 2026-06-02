What's New On Amazon Fresh? Here's What To Buy In June 2026
If you find in-person grocery shopping too hectic or inconvenient, Amazon Fresh is a helpful alternative. This virtual store stocks all the essentials, from fresh produce and meat to canned goods and packaged foods, and shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can schedule same-day deliveries. Along with name-brand items, customers can choose from the affordable Amazon Grocery line to shave a few bucks from their bill. Whether you're new to Amazon Fresh or just want details on the latest arrivals at the store this June, we have you covered.
We checked out what's new and discovered lots of promising finds. Our list includes condiments, prebiotic soda, frozen breakfast foods, quick meals, ice cream, and more. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, no worries — you can still order groceries (though you'll be subject to higher service fees for same-day delivery). You'll also need to check your zip code to ensure same-day delivery is available in your area. Amazon Fresh has experienced problems with out-of-stock items in the past, so keep in mind that some of these June releases might not be available everywhere.
Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage Links
The Beyond brand provides Amazon Fresh shoppers with a wholesome alternative to popular breakfast meats. These plant-based sausage links contain 9 grams of protein per serving, have less sodium than traditional links, and are certified by the American Heart Association as a healthy food.
Buy Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage Links online for $7.45.
Vicenzi Cookie Lady Fingers
With simple ingredients and a time-tested recipe, Vicenzi lady finger cookies are as close to homemade as you can get without turning on the oven. They can be used in tiramisu and other recipes, but are also great on their own or dunked into a hot beverage.
Buy Vicenzi Cookie Lady Fingers online for $3.29.
Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwiches
Ever wonder why Uncrustables are such a popular snack? Along with convenience, this classic treat will transport your taste buds right back to childhood. Each package contains 15 individually wrapped sandwiches, with 6 grams of protein per sandwich.
Buy Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Honey Spread Sandwiches online for $13.82.
Birds Eye Baby Sweet Peas
Frozen peas are a household staple containing essential nutrients like protein, fiber, and calcium. Add them to tasty sauces and pasta recipes, or upgrade frozen peas by sautéing them with onions or mixing in herbs and spices.
Buy Birds Eye Baby Sweet Peas online for $3.49.
Red's Organic Black Bean & Cheese Burrito
A black bean and cheese burrito with 11 grams of protein per serving makes for a quick yet filling meal. Red's frozen burritos are microwave-friendly but can also be cooked in an air fryer to achieve the perfect crispy texture.
Buy Red's Organic Black Bean & Cheese Burrito online for $3.29.
Amazon Grocery Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Talk about a classic summer treat. These frosty desserts from Amazon Grocery feature vanilla-flavored ice cream nestled between two chocolatey wafers. Each box contains 12 sandwiches, making this selection a real bargain.
Buy Amazon Grocery Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches online for $2.97.
V8 Splash Mango Peach Flavored Beverage
The Mango Peach flavor of V8 Fruit Splash is a 5% juice blend with fewer calories per serving than orange juice. This refreshing, summery drink also contains antioxidants, which may prevent cellular damage and reduce disease risk when consumed regularly.
Buy V8 Splash Mango Peach Flavored Beverage online for $6.16.
Mtn Dew Baja Blast
Baja Blast was once exclusive to Taco Bell, but the tropical beverage has broken out of containment and can now be found in grocery stores all over the U.S. The popular soda has even been the subject of spin-offs like Mountain Dew Baja Deep Dive, a limited-edition release that debuted in 2022.
Buy Mtn Dew Baja Blast online for $2.79.
Eggo Protein Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles
In light of the people's desire for protein-packed everything, proteinmaxxed Eggo waffles offer yet another way to get this vital nutrient. According to an Amazon review, "This is a great way to sneak in protein. Especially for picky eaters."
Buy Eggo Protein Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles online for $5.45.
José Olé Beef Corn Double Stuffed Taquitos
Taquitos double-stuffed with beef are perfect for hearty appetites. Serve them as an appetizer or enjoy them as a filling snack. No matter how you eat these crunchy handhelds, an easy salsa recipe will make a tasty accompaniment.
Buy José Olé Beef Corn Double Stuffed Taquitos online for $6.89.
Amazon Grocery Real Mayonnaise
Declared the "Best 'off-brand' mayo there is!" in a customer review, this Amazon Grocery exclusive is an affordable pantry staple. In addition to savory recipes, mayonnaise makes an excellent addition to cakes due to its moist, supple texture.
Buy Amazon Grocery Real Mayonnaise online for $2.97.
Amazon Grocery Classic Worcestershire Sauce
While Worcestershire sauce is often used to flavor meats, the condiment is a lot more versatile than one might think. Use Worcestershire sauce as a secret ingredient in stir fry dishes, dips, and even grilled cheese to create bold new flavor profiles.
Buy Amazon Grocery Classic Worcestershire Sauce online for $3.49.
Amazon Grocery Strawberry Ice Cream
Ranking third in a 2024 poll of Americans' favorite ice cream flavors (via the International Dairy Foods Association), strawberry ice cream is an unsung hero of frozen confections. Use it to make a chocolate drizzle strawberry milkshake recipe and thank us later.
Buy Amazon Grocery Strawberry Ice Cream online for $2.97.
Red's Organic Queso, Rice, & Bean Burrito
Looking for a quick and cheesy meal option? Red's organic burrito fits the bill. According to one Amazon reviewer, this product is "Delicious!!!!" and "So cheesy!!!" Each burrito contains 14 grams of protein per serving, equal to 21% of one's daily nutritional allowance (based on a 2,000 calorie a day diet).
Buy Red's Organic Queso, Rice, & Bean Burrito online for $3.29.
Chips Ahoy! Crunchy Red, White, and Blue Candy Blasts Fudgy Chocolate Chip Cookies
This limited-edition Chips Ahoy! pack celebrates the ol' red, white, and blue in cookie form. Think of these chocolatey baked goods as a patriotic way to fulfill your sweet tooth.
Buy CHIPS AHOY! Crunchy Red, White, and Blue Chocolate Chip Cookies online for $4.97.
Pepsi Prebiotic Cherry Vanilla Cola
In case you're unfamiliar, prebiotic foods and beverages claim to support good gut bacteria and improved digestion. Prebiotic sodas have become so popular that even big brands like Pepsi are getting in on the action (Pepsi also owns the Poppi brand, which was integral in bringing functional soda to the masses).
Buy Pepsi Prebiotic Cherry Vanilla Cola online for $1.58.
Starbucks Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher Beverage
If you love a Starbucks run but hate the line (and cost), Amazon Fresh is here to save the day. The lemonade-based Refresher features strawberry and açaí flavors for a sweet, tangy, and earthy summer beverage.
Buy Starbucks Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher Beverage online for $7.52.