Fast Food Chains With The Highest-Quality Breakfast Sandwiches

Not every fast food chain is created equal, and quality comes from more than just taste. To determine which fast food chains serve the highest quality breakfast, we considered a few factors.

First and foremost, ingredients matter. Chains that use freshly cracked, whole eggs rather than liquid egg mixtures or pre-cooked patties were favored, as were those that use real cheese, rather than processed American slices.

We also considered preparation. Are the biscuits made from scratch or shipped in frozen? Is the bacon oven-cooked daily? If the eggs are the carton kind, are they at least cooked to order? Chains that relied on in-house, fresh preparation made it here.

Of course, we also factored in popularity. Chains with breakfast menus fans gush over couldn't be ignored. And, uniqueness was the final factor. Chains that went beyond a basic meat, egg, cheese sandwich with elevated options got major bonus points.