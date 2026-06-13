Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Who Has The Better Sides?

There's considerable overlap between the side selections at Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, which can make choosing the right restaurant for your particular palate a bit of a guessing game. Nobody wants to pay for food that's subpar, even if it's just a complementary bite accenting the main dish, especially with dining prices being at a premium. If you're settling in at one of these well-loved, fast casual establishments, a little preview of what the sides menu holds can help you spend your dining money wisely.

Having Mashed writer Amber Winston taste test and rank every side available at Texas Roadhouse and fellow food investigator Brianna Corley try out all the sides featured at Outback Steakhouse provides a basis for comparison between the two chains. We laid these two round-ups side-by-side and did some research to see how things might have changed since the original stories were created. The end result is a definitive guide explaining which restaurant has superior sides and why you're better off choosing one over the other if side dishes are your main thing.