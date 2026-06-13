Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Who Has The Better Sides?
There's considerable overlap between the side selections at Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, which can make choosing the right restaurant for your particular palate a bit of a guessing game. Nobody wants to pay for food that's subpar, even if it's just a complementary bite accenting the main dish, especially with dining prices being at a premium. If you're settling in at one of these well-loved, fast casual establishments, a little preview of what the sides menu holds can help you spend your dining money wisely.
Having Mashed writer Amber Winston taste test and rank every side available at Texas Roadhouse and fellow food investigator Brianna Corley try out all the sides featured at Outback Steakhouse provides a basis for comparison between the two chains. We laid these two round-ups side-by-side and did some research to see how things might have changed since the original stories were created. The end result is a definitive guide explaining which restaurant has superior sides and why you're better off choosing one over the other if side dishes are your main thing.
Both Outback and Roadhouse nail the baked potato
How different can two baked potatoes possibly be? It all depends on how you cook them and what you add to them when they're finished. We find that no matter where you order a loaded spud to go with your entree, both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse will serve you something worthy of having at the end of your fork. In fact, Winston ranked the Texas Roadhouse baked potato as the No. 1 side at the restaurant — a strong endorsement from someone who tried everything on the list. Similarly, Corley ranked the Outback baked potato at No. 2, almost too close to call.
For Texas Roadhouse, a loaded baked potato includes sour cream, butter, cheddar, and bacon, all of which up the ante for potato lovers; for Outback Steakhouse, it includes all of that, but swaps out the bacon for chives. Even in their composition, these two chains are neck-and-neck in the side dish competition here. Current customer reviews confirm what our intrepid taste testers determined: A baked potato at Outback is better than advertised, while a Texas Roadhouse baked potato is memorable to a fault.
Outback homestyle potatoes whip Roadhouse mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes can be one of those finicky dishes that only goes perfectly right when all the stars align. Whether they're too lumpy, too gooey, too salty, or too bland, one false move and you're skipping the spuds and going in for your entree solo. It's a sure way to sabotage your steak or barbecue dinner. Corley found the mashed potatoes at Outback to be delightful, rich, creamy, and peppered with bits of potato skin throughout — a top three choice in her ranking. A newer customer review on Facebook does point out that the to-go version doesn't quite live up to the hype, however.
Sadly, Texas Roadhouse makes a bit of a misstep with its potato whip. Winston praises the potatoes themselves while calling out the heavy gravy the restaurant drowns them in. Leaving off the gravy can improve the situation, though some customers call the current version a bit thinner, similar to a French dip au jus sauce, which could nudge this restaurant side dish upward for anyone who likes a savory drizzle.
Outback's Caesar salad is a little bit better than Texas Roadhouse
A Caesar side salad that lives up to the dream is a dish where crispy and cool meets creamy and zesty, and all of it coexists without harshing the collective vibe. Salad fans could have a trustworthy option in Outback's version, which wowed our writer with its tasty dressing and refreshing elements, including tomatoes — unusual for a traditional Caesar salad. Current customers are as torn as the lettuce on the plate, with some enjoying the Outback version enough to call it a perfect salad, one that everyone at the table had their eye on.
And, over at Texas Roadhouse, the Caesar salad situation is equally enticing, rising above the usual ho-hum quality it presents, according to Winston; the textures are done particularly well. More recent word form patrons points out that the dressing has changed and is tangier than it used to be; others label it "meh," which could be due to the reformulated dressing as well.
Texas Roadhouse edges out Outback in the house salad realm
Something as simple as a house side salad can make or break a steakhouse supper, even if that steakhouse happens to be of the fast casual variety. It should make Texas Roadhouse visitors feel better knowing they'll get a superb take on a side salad, with lots of fresh greens, crunchy croutons, and generous toppings giving the chain a bit of an edge. Recent reviews herald the side salad as the best, celebrated for its freshness and proving its photogenic qualities on Facebook, showing off sprinkles of hard-boiled eggs and chopped tomato. There's nothing secondary about this side salad.
But, Outback punts its side salad, coming up with a large plate of greens and vegetables where size seems to determine quantity; larger veggies, like cucumber slices, get less play, while more moderately sized elements, like tomatoes and onions, get more exposure. Overall, the plate doesn't achieve harmony, according to Corley, and there are better sides to be had.
Outback has better mac and cheese than Texas Roadhouse, but not by much
You wouldn't want a bowl of claggy, clotted mac and cheese gumming up your dinner, even if it's only a background singer lending panache to the superstar selection in the spotlight. But, if you order a dish of Texas Roadhouse's mac and cheese, you may find it to be closer to Kraft Mac & Cheese than something made in a restaurant kitchen, like our critic did. The disappointment of finding store-level elbows covered in orange sauce you could recreate at home is a serious let-down. Other patrons have found it to be served cold and sorely lacking as a to-go version.
There's not much better waiting at Outback, though the pasta used here is corkscrew-shaped cavatappi, a much more substantial choice than basic elbow macaroni. Corley was disappointed to learn the cheese only showed up in fits and starts rather than being spread out among the whole dish as expected. Customers noticed a change and brought the subject up on Facebook, though others shared mouthwatering pictures while noting how well it went with the steak they ordered. If mac and cheese is at the top of your must-have list when using restaurant sides as your guide, you're much better off with this Outback offering than the Texas Roadhouse shortfall.
Texas Roadhouse is better at seasoned rice than Outback
For a mellow side dish like a rice, a hearty dose of seasoning helps the grains match the flavor profile of the rest of the meal. Texas Roadhouse adds a blast of seasoning to take its rice into the realm of side dish deliciousness. A secret move that elevates this starchy side option is that it's cooked in chicken broth, which infuses every bite with a rich umami essence. There's also a mélange of garlic, parsley, and butter in the mix, adding complexity to what could otherwise be a very plain side dish. TikTok reviewers say similar things about the quality of this creation, and one even bestows a peak 10/10 rating upon it.
Meanwhile, at Outback, the rice is decidedly unseasoned, according to reviewer Corley. When the word "seasoned" is in the name of the dish, it's important to include something more than a scattering of pepper and onions. Corley makes it clear that this could be a winner if it had enough seasoning to flavor the entire order. There's no need to put yourself through that when Texas Roadhouse has a more robust seasoned rice waiting to entertain and delight you.
Texas Roadhouse outdoes Outback when it comes to fries
Being one of the most common side dishes in the dining world, fries are a crucial element of the menus at both Texas Roadhouse and Outback. The hope is that crisp exteriors break open to reveal tender interiors, something Outback accomplishes with its Aussie fries. But, the fancy name conceals what end up being just regular-ol' steak fries, nothing special or particularly Australian to endorse them, especially among a choir of other sides singing much louder. Other customers appreciate the seasoning but consider them simply okay.
Naturally, you can guess that Texas Roadhouse easily beats Outback with its steak fries. Thicker strips that are properly browned and soft inside stir up good feelings, with a few charred ends that could be forgiven (and left on the plate). A simple sprinkle of salt keeps this take on the steak fry humble and authentic, just the way they should be.
Outback's sweet potato rules, while Texas Roadhouse's fumbles
Going for a more vitamin-rich version of the classic baked potato means choosing a sweet potato instead. Both Outback and Texas Roadhouse come to the rescue with nutrient-rich root dishes that attempt to emphasize flavor. But, Texas Roadhouse goes awry by over-sugaring its already-sweet potato with caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. It sounds like a down home favorite that goes too far, one that Winston believes could be improved with a major dress-down.
In stark contrast, Outback nails the loaded sweet potato with its light-handed application of cinnamon-honey butter and brown sugar. It's a sigh-inducing combination according to Corley, a must-have side order that every visit to the restaurant should include. It's also the list topper for her Outback sides ranking, a tell-tale sign that this chain knows what it's doing in the sweet potato arena.
Both restaurants are pretty mediocre when it comes to veggies
When it comes to basic veggies, Outback offers asparagus, a natural fit for the steakhouse fare, yet often omitted in favor of more popular side options. But, it's not particularly well-flavored — no hollandaise or anything similar to take your asparagus to the next level. Corley pointed out in her review that a little time on the grill to apply a sizzling sear would go a long way toward making the only vegetable on the Outback side menu a more appealing prospect. The steamed veggies at Outback are sorely lacking — literally ... there are too few pieces on the plate to be worth your time or money.
Meanwhile, over at Texas Roadhouse, you can have your pick of grilled onions or sautéed mushrooms, both of which serve as toppings for your protein course, or a dish of green beans. The mushrooms Winston tried were over-flavored with peppercorns and beef bouillon. The onions were nicely textured, but definitely require a steak to be properly enjoyed. Bacon on the green beans makes for a slightly more robust side, though it's still pretty boring. The short story here is that veggies aren't the main side dish at either restaurant.
Outback shucks Texas Roadhouse in the corn department
You wouldn't think corn could be a competitive side piece to a dazzling center plate, but Outback goes the extra mile to draw attention to its otherwise humble corn offering, jazzing it up with a tasty Parmesan-sprinkled sauce that makes a simple side feel lush and gourmet. It was another new addition to the sides list, well-received by foodies who shared their joy on TikTok and call it a must-try selection. A Yelp reviewer considered this newer release a main player, worth moving up from the side stage and into the spotlight.
Texas Roadhouse doesn't seem to know the difference between buttery and oily, which makes for a greasy dish for unsuspecting visitors who order it. Our reviewer Winston found the kernels overcooked as well, one of the most unrecoverable moves a restaurant can make when cooking corn. For what you get, this could be one of the most costly dishes on the Texas Roadhouse menu.
Outback has the corn market cornered with its snazzy upgrade designed to knock your socks off. That may be a strange quality to look for in a restaurant side dish, but Outback upping it's game, it's now a tasty possibility.
Both restaurants heat up the side selections with chili
Grabbing a bowl of chili to accent your steak or burger is a boss move that essentially pairs a main dish with another main dish. Rather than seeming redundant, this spicy sidekick can add hefty flavor that enhances whatever your entree happens to be at both Outback and Texas Roadhouse. Outback makes a big deal out of its Tasmanian chili, a new addition since the Mashed round-up was originally published. which customers celebrate for its hearty flavor, spicy kick, and use of strips of meat rather than ground beef, a tender meat that upgrades the quality of the chili. Another reviewer points out the lack of beans, which should appeal to the carnivore looking for a substantial side.
Mashed reviewer Winston praised Texas Roadhouse chili for having strong flavor without irritating heat, balancing toppings (shredded cheddar and diced red onions) and seasonings for a sumptuous spoonful. The soda crackers included let customers recreate a home chili experience, providing a customizable accent dish that can help make a simple entrée feel like a fuller meal. And, TikTok reviewers happily share the viral-worthy chili to make their followers drool.
Both chains offer mid-level broccoli
Unless you haul out some major magic, there's really nothing much you can do to make broccoli a showstopping side dish. It's usually on the menu as a familiar and mostly healthful option that balances out the heavier nature of the primary plates. Lemon pepper and butter on the Texas Roadhouse version ramps up the flavor a bit, while Outback does little to elevate the steamed stems it serves. Some customers even show photos of the discolored order they received ... and sent back.
So yes, if the traditional broccoli accompaniment to your chicken or steak dinner is a must, then you can find what you need at both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse. But, if you're splurging for food made by professionals, there's no need to settle for a bland and basic side dish you could easily improve upon at home. Without something snazzy, like hollandaise or even almonds, decorating the florets, the broccoli at both restaurants is nothing more than a second thought.
Verdict: The sides at both Outback and Texas Roadhouse are pretty fairly matched
Diners can rest easy knowing there are sides that are perfectly enjoyable at both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, though not every dish stacks up equally between the two spots. Order a Caesar salad, loaded baked potato, steak fries, or seasoned rice from Texas Roadhouse and your taste buds will be on the road to happiness. Opt for the mac and cheese, sweet potato, Parmesan creamed corn, or mashed potatoes from Outback and you'll be pleased with your purchase.
The trick to making the most of your steakhouse meal is to work your way around the sides that don't deliver; the descriptions provided by both Corley and Winston offer a great roadmap to steering clear of the sides that just don't pass muster at both restaurants. Being competitors on the circuit, it's a foregone conclusion that Texas Roadhouse and Outback will offer similar side selections, but that doesn't mean they make for matching meals at each establishment. Still, you have great possibilities no matter which spot you're hankering for.
How I made my determinations
With two comparison articles already in play, we simply bumped each item on the listings up against one another to see which outranked the other. This saved us time and trouble launching an entirely new taste test that would require a whole slew of sides from each restaurant. Since the menu listings were essentially the same now as they were in 2023 when the two features were written, there was no major rearranging required to make the selections balance out. Two notable exceptions were the addition of chili and Parmesan creamed corn to the Outback menu; we consulted customer reviews to get a clean read on both of these items.
Customer reviews also came in handy to alert us to alterations in the recipes used by each chain. If we found patrons calling out a new version of any side item, we factored in the new information. This will give readers as clear a picture as possible of the current side dish status for both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse and helped us lock in our categorization.